Iris Scans and Fingerprints Could Be Your Ticket On British Rail (silicon.co.uk) 14
Mickeycaskill quotes a report from Silicon.co.uk: Rail passengers could use fingerprints or iris scans to pay for tickets and pass through gates, under plans announced by the UK rail industry. In its current form, the mobile technology is intended to allow passengers to travel without tickets, instead using Bluetooth and geolocation technology to track a passenger's movements and automatically charge their travel account at the end of the day for journeys taken. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators and Network Rail, said further development could see passengers identified using biometric technology in a way similar to the facial-recognition schemes used at some UK airports to speed up border checks. The RDG said more than 200 research, design and technology projects have been identified to increase the railways' capacity and improve customer service. Other projects include new seat designs that could improve train capacity by up to 30 percent and folding seats that could boost space during peak times, including tables that could fold into seats.
This will be awesome! (Score:2)
Just like in A Brave New World! I want to be a Beta. Those Alphas work much too hard. I'm happy to be a Beta.
First Class (Score:2)
You don't want to enable TERRORISTS, do you? (Score:2)
Not surprising given the Brits obsession with CCTV and license plate scanners. It will probably be this way everywhere soon. I mean, you don't want to enable TERRORISTS, do you? And think of the children.
Unrevokable keys... (Score:1)
Heil Hydra! (Score:1)
This is a wonderful plan!
All tracking to our new glorious leader!
They're missing the point. (Score:2)
Actually getting on the train isn't where people waste time. It takes ten times as long to find the ticket you need to buy from the dozen or so alternatives with slightly different names and wildly diverging prices (that are all nevertheless exorbitant) as it does to walk through an automated barrier.
I had to travel from one end of the UK to the other recently and - this still baffles me - it would have cost about a third as much to fly from Newcastle via Paris to Exeter then back again than it would to get
Not for me - Tinfoil Hat (Score:2)
I would like my methods of payment and my physical being to be as separate as possible.
It is invasive enough at the moment that public transport wants to 'force' traceable and easily tracked methods of payment in the name of autonomy and convenience (see Data Collection) and while I doubt they have very little interest in my specific transactions or movements - this doesn't sit easy with me.
Again, my underwear drawer is clean - this doesn't mean I want to give everyone permission to look through it.