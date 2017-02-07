Iris Scans and Fingerprints Could Be Your Ticket On British Rail (silicon.co.uk) 24
Mickeycaskill quotes a report from Silicon.co.uk: Rail passengers could use fingerprints or iris scans to pay for tickets and pass through gates, under plans announced by the UK rail industry. In its current form, the mobile technology is intended to allow passengers to travel without tickets, instead using Bluetooth and geolocation technology to track a passenger's movements and automatically charge their travel account at the end of the day for journeys taken. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators and Network Rail, said further development could see passengers identified using biometric technology in a way similar to the facial-recognition schemes used at some UK airports to speed up border checks. The RDG said more than 200 research, design and technology projects have been identified to increase the railways' capacity and improve customer service. Other projects include new seat designs that could improve train capacity by up to 30 percent and folding seats that could boost space during peak times, including tables that could fold into seats.
This will be awesome!
Just like in A Brave New World! I want to be a Beta. Those Alphas work much too hard. I'm happy to be a Beta.
Epsilon-Minus for me, please. Pure happiness in the simplest of things.
Before Bernard could answer, the lift came to a standstill.
"Roof!" called a creaking voice.
The liftman was a small simian creature, dressed in the black tunic of an Epsilon-Minus Semi-Moron.
"Roof!"
He flung open the gates. The warm glory of afternoon sunlight made him start and blink his eyes. "Oh, roof!" he repeated in a voice of rapture. He was as though suddenly and joyfully awakened from a dark annihilating stupor. "Roof!"
He smiled up with a kind of doggily expectant adoration into the faces of his passengers. Talking and laughing together, they stepped out into the light. The liftman looked after them.
"Roof?" he said once more, questioningly.
Then a bell rang, and from the ceiling of the lift a loud speaker began, very softly and yet very imperiously, to issue its commands.
"Go down," it said, "go down. Floor Eighteen. Go down, go down. Floor Eighteen. Go down, go "
The liftman slammed the gates, touched a button and instantly dropped back into the droning twilight of the well, the twilight of his own habitual stupor.
First Class (Score:2)
You don't want to enable TERRORISTS, do you? (Score:2)
Not surprising given the Brits obsession with CCTV and license plate scanners. It will probably be this way everywhere soon. I mean, you don't want to enable TERRORISTS, do you? And think of the children.
Unrevokable keys... (Score:1)
Its worse than that. Fingerprints are not hashable. So when somebody hacks the British Rail database, millions of fingerprints may hit the black market.
And you know you should never re-use passwords.
Heil Hydra! (Score:1)
This is a wonderful plan!
All tracking to our new glorious leader!
They're missing the point. (Score:4, Informative)
Actually getting on the train isn't where people waste time. It takes ten times as long to find the ticket you need to buy from the dozen or so alternatives with slightly different names and wildly diverging prices (that are all nevertheless exorbitant) as it does to walk through an automated barrier.
I had to travel from one end of the UK to the other recently and - this still baffles me - it would have cost about a third as much to fly from Newcastle via Paris to Exeter then back again than it would to get an off-peak return ticket for the train. I'd have probably had more leg room to boot. If I still had a passport I'd have been very tempted to accidentally miss my connecting flight. Think about that for a second... an international flight was significantly cheaper and only marginally longer than taking the train. Something about that just seems fundamentally broken.
And yet, after all this, one still has to have the train actually turn up; in the case of Southern Rail this is not a safe bet. If - and that's a big if - this ticketing system reduces the prices then I'll give it a try but the train companies do not have a good track record (sorry!) when it comes to refraining from bleeding their customers dry. Something similar already works quite well on buses and the Tube so who knows? I'll try to contain my amazement when the whole thing falls flat on its face and people go back to having to use price comparison websites to find a ticket without needing a mortgage to pay for the blasted thing.
They've stopped doing free delivery for tickets ordered online and they've removed discounts for advanced purchase. The result of the latter is that there's no point booking the ticket in advance, so they no longer have any idea how many people are planning on taking any given train (not they they did much with that information anyway). The outcome of the former is that if you buy your ticket online, you have to collect it from a machine, whereas if you buy it on the day then you can collect it from a hum
Not for me - Tinfoil Hat (Score:3)
I would like my methods of payment and my physical being to be as separate as possible.
It is invasive enough at the moment that public transport wants to 'force' traceable and easily tracked methods of payment in the name of autonomy and convenience (see Data Collection) and while I doubt they have very little interest in my specific transactions or movements - this doesn't sit easy with me.
Again, my underwear drawer is clean - this doesn't mean I want to give everyone permission to look through it.
or (Score:2)
but that only solves the monetary issue, not the tracking bit. i am just glad they are not requiring anal probes.
Free Data (Score:3)
Fingerprints should not be used (Score:2)
and iris scans are an improvement, but there is something better (faster, cheaper, less abuse potential)...
Using fingerprints and allowing third-parties and governments to have access to that data is unacceptable. Not only because the government should have no need to track what people are doing but because the gov should not have fingerprint registration data (which will be horribly abused). Once you give this data to the government (or big business), it will NEVER be erased or restricted, regardless of