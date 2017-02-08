Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


NYC Fines Airbnb Hosts For 'Illegal' Home Rentals

Posted by BeauHD
In October, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law one of the nation's toughest restrictions on Airbnb, which includes hefty fines of up to $7,500 for people who rent out space in their apartments. Several month have passed and the New York Post has learned of "the first casualties of [the] newly enforceable law." The city has reportedly charged two hosts with a combined total of 17 violations, and since each violation comes with a $1,000 fine, it adds up to $17,000. From their report: Property owner Hank Freid -- who was once crowned one of NYC's "Worst Landlords" by a watchdog group in 2005 -- and real estate broker Tatiana Cames were slapped with 17 violations, at $1,000 apiece, for their allegedly illegal listings on Manhattan's Upper West Side and in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in Brooklyn, according to documents obtained by the Post. Freid, who manages the Marrakech Hotel, was hit with 12 violations for listing SROs in the building on several booking platforms, including Booking.com, Expedia, Kayak, Hotwire, Travelocity, and Orbitz, the citations reveal. Meanwhile, Cames -- who was served with five violations -- allegedly posted five separate listings to Airbnb advertising 320 Macon St, which records show she purchased for $2.15M in 2015. The Macon St. property was discovered to have inadequate fire alarms, sprinklers, illegal subdivisions, and a confused bunch of French tourists in a rear unit, according the procured documents. Cames appears to be making money off the vacancies in the building as she attempts to fill the space, as the same units are advertised as "for rent" on her personal website. The listings also seem to suggest that drawing illegal Airbnb-ers into BedStuy will help "diversify" the locale. If Freid and Cames don't pull their listings, they could be hit with a second set of violations, at $5,000 a pop.

  • Go! Government! Go! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Just what we need - more government telling us what to do with our own damn homes.

    Reason 124,151,813,523 Trump won.

    • Ask most neighbors of air bnb rentals how they feel about having a different stranger live next to them every few days. Residential areas are created so that people can be part of a community that shares a common interest in the quality of living in that place. Even complaining to the police won't deter an air bnb resident because they know they will be gone soon.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

        No, residential areas are created to provide places to live. Period. Full Stop.

        You don't get a veto over your neighbors, only who stays at YOUR house. . . . .

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      We're the government and we're here to help. You know, because babies and terrorists and shit. We sympathize, but we can't allow you to use you own home because [Redacted].

      But now we have to get back to other important things, like polishing up regulation on restrooms and soda refills.

      Also we need to kindly ask you to dispose of the lunch your brought to work today. New York special executive order 1428731, Section 4b, Paragraph 28, clearly states that your Michelinas frozen noodle lunch exceeds permissible

  • Right.... AirBNB has some illegal unlicensed activity and NYC uses law to impose heavy fines.

    At the left side of the argument, illegal unlicensed people in NYC get taxpayer subsidized healthcare and public services and, including cash benefits.

    Can somebody explain to how to reconcile enforcement of one laws and ignoring the second laws, printed on the same paper with the same ink.

  • Society (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @08:23AM (#53825099)
    The failure to understand why people don't want a different stranger living next to them every week is a sure sign that our society is breaking down. You can only have a functional society if people have some sort of empathy for people.

