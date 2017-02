NYC Fines Airbnb Hosts For 'Illegal' Home Rentals

In October, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law one of the nation's toughest restrictions on Airbnb , which includes hefty fines of up to $7,500 for people who rent out space in their apartments. Several month have passed and the New York Post has learned of "the first casualties of [the] newly enforceable law ." The city has reportedly charged two hosts with a combined total of 17 violations, and since each violation comes with a $1,000 fine, it adds up to $17,000. From their report: