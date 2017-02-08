Facebook Is Closing 200 of Its 500 VR Demo Stations At Best Buy Stores Across US (businessinsider.com) 16
According to Business Insider, "Facebook is closing around 200 of its 500 Oculus Rift virtual-reality demo stations at Best Buy locations across the U.S." The reason has to do with "store performance," as multiple Best Buy pop-ups told Business Insider that "it was common for them to go days without giving a single demonstration." From their report: Oculus spokeswoman Andrea Schubert confirmed the closings and said they were due to "seasonal changes." "We're making some seasonal changes and prioritizing demos at hundreds of Best Buy locations in larger markets," she said. "You can still request Rift demos at hundreds of Best Buy stores in the U.S. and Canada." "We still believe the best way to learn about VR is through a live demo," she continued. "We're going to find opportunities to do regular events and pop ups in retail locations and local communities throughout the year." Best Buy spokeswoman Carly Charlson said stores that no longer offer demos will continue to sell the Oculus Rift headset and accompanying touch controllers, which cost $600 and $200 respectively. Multiple "Oculus Ambassador" workers BI spoke with said that, at most, they would sell a few Oculus headsets per week during the holiday season, and that foot traffic to their pop-ups decreased drastically after Christmas. "There'd be some days where I wouldn't give a demo at all because people didn't want to," said one worker at a Best Buy in Texas who asked to remain anonymous. Another worker from California said that Oculus software bugs would often render his demo headsets unusable.
Real answer... (Score:1)
... the real reason is that VR is dead. Normal people get sick after about 15 minutes of using VR. You cannot solve that problem. It is physiological. Facebook wasted billions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Some PlayStation people were demoing their take on VR at a local Mall before Christmas, and they really did it well, with a huge trailer and lots of music.
The real attraction was the fact that the people doing the demos were all hot young girls with big boobs and tight tee shirts. It was very busy, but I don't suppose they sold a single unit.
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook wasted billions.
Just goes to show that Carmack is a genius and Zuckerberg isn't.
Occulus What!!! (Score:2)
how is bestbuy even still open (Score:2)
Out of desperation I went to one yesterday looking for a replacement case fan, and during prime shopping hours (about 6:30pm) there was like 4 customers in there and an entire army of drones shoveling their demo's in my face as I walked by, and of course not a single employee to actually point me to what I was looking for
it was fucking annoying, so I made it all the way to the back of the store just to find out they didnt have the fan the website said was in stock, turned around and saw the gauntlet of sad