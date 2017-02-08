Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Wikipedia Bans Daily Mail As 'Unreliable' Source

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Wikipedia editors have voted to ban the Daily Mail as a source for the website in all but exceptional circumstances after deeming the news group "generally unreliable." The move is highly unusual for the online encyclopaedia, which rarely puts in place a blanket ban on publications and which still allows links to sources such as Kremlin backed news organization Russia Today, and Fox News, both of which have raised concern among editors. The editors described the arguments for a ban as "centered on the Daily Mail's reputation for poor fact checking, sensationalism and flat-out fabrication." The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia but does not control its editing processes, said in a statement that volunteer editors on English Wikipedia had discussed the reliability of the Mail since at least early 2015. It said: "Based on the requests for comments section [on the reliable sources noticeboard], volunteer editors on English Wikipedia have come to a consensus that the Daily Mail is 'generally unreliable and its use as a reference is to be generally prohibited, especially when other more reliable sources exist. This means that the Daily Mail will generally not be referenced as a 'reliable source' on English Wikipedia, and volunteer editors are encouraged to change existing citations to the Daily Mail to another source deemed reliable by the community. This is consistent with how Wikipedia editors evaluate and use media outlets in general -- with common sense and caution."

  • NBC also has a bias problem.

  • Not undeserved. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Going_Digital ( 1485615 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @06:55PM (#53829643)
    The Daily Mail has always been an absolute dreadful comic, calling it a newspaper is just wrong as it is nothing more than sensationalized fiction.
    • Blanket bans of sources considered poor news sources is a slippery slope, a slippery slope I say!

      FD:I just posted a link to the Daily Mail in the last /. article.

      • I think you can look at some sources and where the signal to noise ratio is so low that at the very least you should find some corroboration. The Mail really has few if any real journalistic ambitions.

  • Mention Russia Today and Fox News, but not CNN? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DanDD ( 1857066 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @06:56PM (#53829649)

    The summary mentions Russia Today and Fox News, but not CNN? Perhaps we should tag submissions from Anonymous Cowards, and ' BeauHD' as equally unreliable and biased ...

  • Does that mean... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by surfdaddy ( 930829 )

    ...that we should ban Trump's statements since they are typically at least as fabricated as the Daily Mail? #noalternativefacts

    • ...that we should ban Trump's statements since they are typically at least as fabricated as the Daily Mail?

      As a reference of factual information, yes. As proof that he made a claim, no.

  • Wait.... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dohzer ( 867770 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @07:05PM (#53829685) Homepage

    Wait... it has been used as a source EVER?! This is shocking news to me.

  • CNN are just as bad as Fox News, each of them just have their own selective version of the truth.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is a difference of reporting truth with bias (CNN) and outright bullshit (Fox News)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by quenda ( 644621 )

        There is a difference of reporting truth with bias (CNN) and outright bullshit (Fox News)

        The "outright bullshit" would be the Daily Mail.

        Fox is somewhere in between. While CNN lets its bias show, the Fox has a very deliberate bias, and pushes its agenda. But outside the opinion pieces, they to seem to try and avoid outright bullshit. But Daily Mail just doesn't care.

  • ...which rarely puts in place a blanket ban on publications and which still allows links to sources such as Kremlin backed news organization Russia Today, and Fox News, both of which have raised concern among editors.

    Can one tell me where Russia Today has been wrong? I mean categorically wrong? I watch and listen to them regularly. They have been on the point in as far as I am concerned. I'd like to see some examples.

  • http://thefederalist.com/2017/... [thefederalist.com]

    Nicely documented and sourced. Somehow I doubt wikipedia will even bother to correct the bad dentires.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The federalist? Is it on your list?

      I went through the first three in the list before I gave up. What was linked to did not match the conclusion the author was making.

  • ...written by a bunch of middle-aged white bigots who somehow manage to keep their rag on the newsagent shelves.

    Still, a stopped-clock is right twice a day. If they get something right, there's no need for a blanket ban. Ideas transcend personality and all that jazz.

  • "...still allows links to sources such as Kremlin backed news organization Russia Today, and Fox News"

    Ok, Russia Today makes sense, but Fox News? I never released they were backed by the Kremlin

