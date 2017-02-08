Wikipedia Bans Daily Mail As 'Unreliable' Source (theguardian.com) 62
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Wikipedia editors have voted to ban the Daily Mail as a source for the website in all but exceptional circumstances after deeming the news group "generally unreliable." The move is highly unusual for the online encyclopaedia, which rarely puts in place a blanket ban on publications and which still allows links to sources such as Kremlin backed news organization Russia Today, and Fox News, both of which have raised concern among editors. The editors described the arguments for a ban as "centered on the Daily Mail's reputation for poor fact checking, sensationalism and flat-out fabrication." The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia but does not control its editing processes, said in a statement that volunteer editors on English Wikipedia had discussed the reliability of the Mail since at least early 2015. It said: "Based on the requests for comments section [on the reliable sources noticeboard], volunteer editors on English Wikipedia have come to a consensus that the Daily Mail is 'generally unreliable and its use as a reference is to be generally prohibited, especially when other more reliable sources exist. This means that the Daily Mail will generally not be referenced as a 'reliable source' on English Wikipedia, and volunteer editors are encouraged to change existing citations to the Daily Mail to another source deemed reliable by the community. This is consistent with how Wikipedia editors evaluate and use media outlets in general -- with common sense and caution."
Take RT for instance, even in the fucking summary they slid in "kremlin backed" to throw shade and I hear a lot about supposed propaganda RT engages in. Yet whenever I read one of their stories it seems pretty fucking decent, especially compared to anything "mainstream" be it CNN, NPR, Fox or what have you.
There's a delightful exchange from Yes Minister that, while reflecting the major British papers as they were in the late 70s and early 80s, is still relatively true today:
Oh come on. Have you even looked at the Daily Mail? It's frequently sensationalistic in its coverage to the point where some of its headlines and stories more resemble The National Enquirer than a serious newspaper. Often times I don't think it even takes itself that seriously. The headlines are often extremely hyperbolic.
Quite frankly, I can't imagine anyone taking the Mail that seriously. PApers like the Guardian and Telegraph have their flaws, and their obvious ideological leanings that at times leak on
The National Enquirer was up for a Pulitzer when they were the only paper to report on a scandal involving a Dem candidate. It's all politics, all the way down, especially wikipedia.
The Daily Fail can at least be entertaining. It's not like you can believe anything you read in the WaPo or NYT - it's all just confirmation bias - but the Mail at least tries not to be dull.
I'm sorry, anyone who thinks the Mail is somehow in the same league is the NYT or Washington Post doesn't strike me as someone actually interested in reliability. Journalism isn't perfect but the Mail doesn't even try.
NBC also has a bias problem.
Not undeserved. (Score:5, Informative)
Perfect timing (Score:3)
I think you can look at some sources and where the signal to noise ratio is so low that at the very least you should find some corroboration. The Mail really has few if any real journalistic ambitions.
Mention Russia Today and Fox News, but not CNN? (Score:4, Insightful)
The summary mentions Russia Today and Fox News, but not CNN? Perhaps we should tag submissions from Anonymous Cowards, and ' BeauHD' as equally unreliable and biased
That's true: wanting factual news sources is very much a left biased thing these days.
Re:Mention Russia Today and Fox News, but not CNN? (Score:4, Insightful)
CNN fired all their investigative reporters years ago They're the media arm of the Democratic party, and are quite content being so.
Does that mean... (Score:2, Insightful)
...that we should ban Trump's statements since they are typically at least as fabricated as the Daily Mail? #noalternativefacts
...that we should ban Trump's statements since they are typically at least as fabricated as the Daily Mail?
As a reference of factual information, yes. As proof that he made a claim, no.
Wait.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Wait... it has been used as a source EVER?! This is shocking news to me.
And Wikipedia is a reliable source?
Only when compared against the Daily Mail.
Re:Pot / kettle (Score:5, Insightful)
CNN? (Score:1)
CNN are just as bad as Fox News, each of them just have their own selective version of the truth.
There is a difference of reporting truth with bias (CNN) and outright bullshit (Fox News)
There is a difference of reporting truth with bias (CNN) and outright bullshit (Fox News)
The "outright bullshit" would be the Daily Mail.
Fox is somewhere in between. While CNN lets its bias show, the Fox has a very deliberate bias, and pushes its agenda. But outside the opinion pieces, they to seem to try and avoid outright bullshit. But Daily Mail just doesn't care.
More information wouldn't hurt... (Score:1)
...which rarely puts in place a blanket ban on publications and which still allows links to sources such as Kremlin backed news organization Russia Today, and Fox News, both of which have raised concern among editors.
Can one tell me where Russia Today has been wrong? I mean categorically wrong? I watch and listen to them regularly. They have been on the point in as far as I am concerned. I'd like to see some examples.
Anchor admits to lies on RT (Score:3)
Here
RT is good as a source of non-western perspective but it is absolutely a piece of Russian state owned apparatus and exists expressly to promote the views and the agenda of the Russian government.
The above is a well understood fact and you should use it as context to understand what RT publishes. (If you don't believe the above you don't belong in the conversation.)
I, personally, think it's a weakness of western governments to allow entities like RT (Be they government owned, private, or anything in between)
Heres a list of fake news sources (Score:1)
Nicely documented and sourced. Somehow I doubt wikipedia will even bother to correct the bad dentires.
The federalist? Is it on your list?
I went through the first three in the list before I gave up. What was linked to did not match the conclusion the author was making.
The Daily Fail angries up the blood... (Score:1)
...written by a bunch of middle-aged white bigots who somehow manage to keep their rag on the newsagent shelves.
Still, a stopped-clock is right twice a day. If they get something right, there's no need for a blanket ban. Ideas transcend personality and all that jazz.
[Wikipedia] has a proven track record of demonstrably false articles messed up by random people.
The Mail has a similar track record intentionally created by a handful of deliberately chosen people and it's on paper which means, for reasons I don't understand, makes it more credible for most people.
Guess which one I think is worse.
Fox News (Score:1)
"...still allows links to sources such as Kremlin backed news organization Russia Today, and Fox News"
Ok, Russia Today makes sense, but Fox News? I never released they were backed by the Kremlin