eBay Founder Pledges $500,000 To Test Universal Basic Income Program In Kenya (mashable.com) 88
"Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar is the latest tech bigwig to get behind the concept [of universal basic income]," reports Mashable. "His philanthropic investment firm, the Omidyar Network, announced Wednesday that it will give nearly half a million dollars to a group testing the policy in Kenya." The money will come from the Omidyar Network and be doled out to people living in Kenya through a program called GiveDirectly. Mashable reports: Universal basic income is the notion that a government should guarantee every citizen a yearly sum of money, no strings attached. The thinking is that such a program would relieve economic stress as automation technology severely reduces the demand for labor. Theories along these lines have existed for centuries, but their proponents have never had much luck convincing governments to give them a shot. Thus, the only data on real-world effects come from a few scattered experiments throughout the years. GiveDirectly is looking to add to that knowledge with one of the biggest trials of a basic income system in history. The group recently launched a 12-year pilot program in which it plans to give 6,000 Kenyans regular stipends for the entire duration. Around 20,000 more will receive at least some form of cash transfer. The Omidyar Network is hoping the study will help advance the debate around basic income from broad theoretical terms to more practical considerations. "While the discussion has generated a lot of heat, it hasn't produced very much light," wrote the Omidyar Network's Mike Kubzansky and Tracy Williams in a blog post announcing the pledge. "There is very little research and empirical evidence on how and when UBI could best be used."
Nobody really wants other people to have to work. What they want is to not have to work themselves. If the most efficient way of getting what they want without having to work for it themselves is making other people work, then that's what they'll want. But if they can more easily have robots provide them with everything, and not have to pay some ugly bags of mostly water to do it instead, all the best from their perspective. The whole point of all technology is to lessen the need for human work, because if
They're more afraid that the have-nots find out that pulling a gun trigger isn't that hard to do and that they may be on the receiving end. So keeping them busy working in salt mines is sure a good idea.
If you really believe that, it's a horrible revelation of your mind and nothing else.
Do you not want to deserve to live?
How did you jump from not wanting to have to work to not deserving to live? I think that is a horrible revelation of your mind and nothing else. (See what I did there?)
Interesting. Personally I think that the "obsolete human" has been predicted since the dawn of the industrial revolution but has yet to come to pass. For every innovation, several other new industries seem to pop up. Switchboard operators are (mostly) gone but now there's an army of people taking calls from irate telecom customers. Bank tellers are just about obsolete but now there's a bank of people manning customer service help lines, and on top of this is all the people providing the online services that
Think about this, if robots do all the work, who will buy your products? You can't maintain factories with robots with no money and if no one works no one has money to buy your stuff.
As someone who's mother is also on welfare, please provide instructions for how she can leverage that into getting a nice car instead of just barely surviving.
There are several ways to do it. A common method is to use a fake address, but actually live in a household with a combined income above the threshold. Then if you want to work, do it under the table for cash, or have the paycheck made out to someone else. Another method, is when granny dies, just bury her out in the backyard, and continue to cash her checks.
Disclaimer: I used to live in Appalachia, so I learned a lot about welfare cheating from my relatives.
cut full time down and have an X2 OT at 60-80 hour (Score:2)
cut full time down and have an X2 OT at 60-80 hours a week well salary as well
Reducing full time will help the underemployed at the expense of only the middle class, rather than the expense of the capitalist class who really need to shoulder the burden. That in turn only further widens the gap between rich and poor, makes it harder and harder for someone to escape from dependency on the capitalists.
That would be fine, except that it's much harder (if possible at all) to mandate a one-time but permanent doubling of all wages, than it is to mandate fewer hours punishable by higher pay requirements at longer hours.
E.g. if you drop full time from 40 to 20 hours, and demand that everyone already working be paid twice as much, then the employers are going to replace everyone already working with two new hires getting paid "half as much" (i.e. what the old pay used to be) as quickly as possible.
They want to force us to accept a lessor amount in UBI than we would get from working.
I'm not clear what exactly you mean by this. Under any sane UBI, you always get more from working than you do from not working. Whether the UBI is a too-little-to-live-on $500/mo or a luxurious $2000/mo, taking that plus even a half-time minimum wage job is still better than taking just the UBI. (The $500/mo would require a tax of about 12% to fund, so that half-time minimum-wage job would still give you an additional $552/mo atop the UBI after that tax; the $2000/mo scenario would require about a 48% tax,
Oxymoron.
ChrisMaple <-- moron (too dumb to be an oxymoron)
Nope. You have to feed and shelter slaves. Try that on a single low-level income in the US.
Will create more poverty in the long (Score:1, Insightful)
This idiot should be funding birth control in Kenya
Re:Skeptic (Score:5, Insightful)
No, if there is more money the money loses it's value.
If it's merely distributed differently, it retains the same value.
If you printed new money to fund the basic income, that would cause rampant inflation.
If you take the money from the rich to give it to the poor, all you do is boost economic activity (as the poor immediately spend all that money).
Oh and you know, also decrease human suffering. That too.
Wrong. Taking money from the rich reduces their incentive to produce. The more you take, the more effort they'll put into protecting themselves from governmental theft, leaving less effort available for producing.
Poverty doesn't just pop up like mushrooms; people are poor because they're doing something wrong. Give them money, and they'll have no reason to do anyth
Wrong. There is almost no evidence that people change their labor market supply in response to taxes. They will move money around if you change the tax system (e.g. owners will pay themselves more this year if taxes go up next year) but they don't change their actual work.
Admittedly, at 100% taxes you have problems. But when taxes were 92% prior to Kennedy the ultra rich were asked if they would work more or less if taxes were increased (yes, increased from 92%) and they answered more. So, we've got some he
So we have no one doing any work? Robots perform all jobs from the menial to the complex? Everything is free? I suppose we're going to outlaw private ownership of land too? All those copper mines and gravel pits are now belong to the State? This sounds like a good thing to you?
What is this heresy you talk about! Don't make me bring in the Texan Inquisition!
Rich having less money, isn't that outlawed yet?
What is the objective of UBI? (Score:1)
Is it to allow people to not work at all, or is it to provide an income floor to allow them to bootstrap their way out of poverty into a truly productive, sustainable lifestyle?
Is it to allow people to not work at all, or is it to provide an income floor to allow them to bootstrap their way out of poverty into a truly productive, sustainable lifestyle?
I think it is both -- presumably, given UBI, people would separate themselves into these two categories.
Plus there is the bonus for removing administrative overheads of unemployment benefit coordination.
It's pretty much both. The basic idea of a UBI is that you can somehow survive on it. You want more than survival? Go get some work.
Read Manna for an overview (Score:2)
Is it to allow people to not work at all, or is it to provide an income floor to allow them to bootstrap their way out of poverty into a truly productive, sustainable lifestyle?
A good overview of the concepts is in Manna [marshallbrain.com], a short story by Marshall Brain. It's a quick read and gives an easy description of the economic problems we're in the midst of.
In broad terms, we can imagine an automated factory which is capable of producing all the goods needed by everyone in the country.
Such a factory could get its energy from solar cells, and in addition to making everyone's goods it could make enough solar cells to replenish the ones it has when they go bad, and it could have enough energy
Testing it in Kenya (Score:3)
He was born in Kenya, Hawaii.
Because cost?
They're trying to fund 6000 people for 12 years. That's 864k months. If you tried to give everyone a thousand bucks a month, this project would need a billion to be funded.
If I read the article right then those 500k is just part of the whole project and there's actually other funding as well. Which makes me wonder why those 500k are apparently the story hook instead of the project itself.
walk a mile (Score:2)
$USD500,000 in Kenya? (Score:2)
Color me skeptical (Score:2)
What happens when the grant runs out? (Score:2)
The government creates no money. None. What happens when they run out? Who will pay the taxes? What happens when the govt needs more money than the amount they have to pay more citizens? What is going to stop more citizens from working, paying taxes, and just taking money?
This is nothing but a step to communism.
Not Communism, totalitarianism (Score:2)
The only way that UBI could ever work is if the Government owned everything. The Government is never a producer, they are a consumer with the power to redistribute wealth. We have seen this happen repeatedly in history, and the result is never good for the populace. Look at Stalin and Lenin's Russia after the Communist Revolution. The Government took control of all food and distribution channels because "for the people". The Proletariat is a fiction, because there always has to be control, storage, and
Quasi-socialism (Score:2)
But it all falls apart when the neighbors are the wrong color, or religion, or accent, or we don't have the same great-great-great-great-great grandfather.
In summary: people in aggregate, suck.