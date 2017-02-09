Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
The Almighty Buck Businesses Government Network Technology

eBay Founder Pledges $500,000 To Test Universal Basic Income Program In Kenya (mashable.com) 88

Posted by BeauHD from the free-money dept.
"Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar is the latest tech bigwig to get behind the concept [of universal basic income]," reports Mashable. "His philanthropic investment firm, the Omidyar Network, announced Wednesday that it will give nearly half a million dollars to a group testing the policy in Kenya." The money will come from the Omidyar Network and be doled out to people living in Kenya through a program called GiveDirectly. Mashable reports: Universal basic income is the notion that a government should guarantee every citizen a yearly sum of money, no strings attached. The thinking is that such a program would relieve economic stress as automation technology severely reduces the demand for labor. Theories along these lines have existed for centuries, but their proponents have never had much luck convincing governments to give them a shot. Thus, the only data on real-world effects come from a few scattered experiments throughout the years. GiveDirectly is looking to add to that knowledge with one of the biggest trials of a basic income system in history. The group recently launched a 12-year pilot program in which it plans to give 6,000 Kenyans regular stipends for the entire duration. Around 20,000 more will receive at least some form of cash transfer. The Omidyar Network is hoping the study will help advance the debate around basic income from broad theoretical terms to more practical considerations. "While the discussion has generated a lot of heat, it hasn't produced very much light," wrote the Omidyar Network's Mike Kubzansky and Tracy Williams in a blog post announcing the pledge. "There is very little research and empirical evidence on how and when UBI could best be used."

eBay Founder Pledges $500,000 To Test Universal Basic Income Program In Kenya More | Reply

eBay Founder Pledges $500,000 To Test Universal Basic Income Program In Kenya

Comments Filter:

  • Will create more poverty in the long (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This idiot should be funding birth control in Kenya

  • What is the objective of UBI? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is it to allow people to not work at all, or is it to provide an income floor to allow them to bootstrap their way out of poverty into a truly productive, sustainable lifestyle?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      Is it to allow people to not work at all, or is it to provide an income floor to allow them to bootstrap their way out of poverty into a truly productive, sustainable lifestyle?

      I think it is both -- presumably, given UBI, people would separate themselves into these two categories.
      Plus there is the bonus for removing administrative overheads of unemployment benefit coordination.

    • It's pretty much both. The basic idea of a UBI is that you can somehow survive on it. You want more than survival? Go get some work.

    • It doesn't matter what the objective is. intentions don't produce results.

    • Is it to allow people to not work at all, or is it to provide an income floor to allow them to bootstrap their way out of poverty into a truly productive, sustainable lifestyle?

      A good overview of the concepts is in Manna [marshallbrain.com], a short story by Marshall Brain. It's a quick read and gives an easy description of the economic problems we're in the midst of.

      In broad terms, we can imagine an automated factory which is capable of producing all the goods needed by everyone in the country.

      Such a factory could get its energy from solar cells, and in addition to making everyone's goods it could make enough solar cells to replenish the ones it has when they go bad, and it could have enough energy

  • Testing it in Kenya (Score:3)

    by Dunbal ( 464142 ) * on Thursday February 09, 2017 @08:44PM (#53836459)
    Because automation is a real threat to the economy in Africa...
  • I enjoyed watching Hans Rosling's TED talk and visiting his [ted.com] dollar street [gapminder.org] web application. It's so hard to get a feel for what it is like to live in another country, so I can't judge how much difference $40 per month per couple would make. But I believe people, goods and services are generally free to move around Kenya, so it will be interesting to see what effect this has on the economy outside of the target villages and how the demographics of each village changes during the experiment.
  • yeah, universal
  • I'm glad for the experiment. However, I cannot see how Universal Basic Income would not simply lower the nominal value of money. Once everyone has X, that X is no longer worth anything. If you get $2,000 per month for nothing, and you rent an apartment from me, guess how much I'm going to charge you for it? More than $2,000.
    • That logic makes no sense. That is like saying if you make $2000 a month at your job you have no reason to work a side job on the weekends because it only pays $500. It's still $500 more than you had before. Every dollar has the same value it did, unless you are printing money to pay for your basic income. Almost everyone owns a television, does that mean televisions are no longer worth anything?

  • The government creates no money. None. What happens when they run out? Who will pay the taxes? What happens when the govt needs more money than the amount they have to pay more citizens? What is going to stop more citizens from working, paying taxes, and just taking money?

    This is nothing but a step to communism.

    • The only way that UBI could ever work is if the Government owned everything. The Government is never a producer, they are a consumer with the power to redistribute wealth. We have seen this happen repeatedly in history, and the result is never good for the populace. Look at Stalin and Lenin's Russia after the Communist Revolution. The Government took control of all food and distribution channels because "for the people". The Proletariat is a fiction, because there always has to be control, storage, and

  • This is akin to socialism, which works very well... when everyone is from the same Tribe and are related going back 15 generations.

    But it all falls apart when the neighbors are the wrong color, or religion, or accent, or we don't have the same great-great-great-great-great grandfather.

    In summary: people in aggregate, suck.

Slashdot Top Deals

I judge a religion as being good or bad based on whether its adherents become better people as a result of practicing it. - Joe Mullally, computer salesman

Close