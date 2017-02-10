More Than 20,000 AT&T Workers Are Getting Ready To Protest Nationwide (fortune.com) 6
Aaron Pressman, reporting for Fortune: Some 21,000 workers in AT&T's wireless business have overwhelming voted to authorize a strike just ahead of the expiration of their contract on Saturday. The vote, which was expected, comes after 17,000 additional workers in AT&T's phone, internet, and cable services in Nevada and California also approved a strike authorization last month. They have been working without a contract since April. But despite the strike authorization votes -- a common tactic to increase pressure on management during labor negotiations -- AT&T said it was still seeking to find common ground with its workers. Unlike some of its peers, AT&T has had a long run of labor peace with its workers and their main union, the Communications Workers of America (CWA).
Why do you need a contract to work? (Score:1, Funny)
What is wrong with at-will employment where you can be held accountable for your job perform....
Oh wait... yeah nevermind.
Re:Why do you need a contract to work? (Score:4, Insightful)
I work in a union shop (in IT no less) - you can still be fired for being irresponsible - they just need documentation of this. I've seen people fired before for things like downsizing, showing up late constantly, showing up drunk, poor performance. At-will - your terrible boss (or your boss's boss) can fire you for whatever reason they want to - even a bad reason.
To turn this around btw - what is wrong with employees working with management on an employment contract? Its sad that it has to be codified in law to come together like that.
Morally Outrageous!! (Score:1)
How dare these poor protest their lot in life!!
Poor deserve to be poor!
Musk deserves more riches!
That is the order of things!
Kill the poor!!!
Give their money to ELON MUSK!!!!!!
Simple solution... (Score:2)
Fire them, union goes away and the company is no longer held hostage, hire new people (or even the same people in some cases).