The Man Who Broke Ticketmaster (vice.com) 73

Posted by BeauHD from the change-of-mind dept.
Jason Koebler quotes a report from Motherboard: The scourge of ticket bots and the immorality of the shady ticket scalpers using them is conventional wisdom that's so ingrained in the public consciousness and so politically safe that a law to ban automated ticket bots passed both houses of Congress unanimously late last year, in part thanks to a high-profile public relations campaign spearheaded by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. But no one actually involved in the ticket scalping industry thinks that banning bots will do much to slow down the secondary market. Seven years after his Los Angeles office was raided by shotgun-wielding FBI agents, Ken Lowson, the man who invented ticket bots, told Motherboard's Jason Koebler he's switched teams. Now, he's out to expose the secrets of the ticket industry in a bid to make sure tickets are sold directly to their fans.

  • Put a captcha on (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    TicketMaster and the like could easily stop bots IF THEY WANTED TO. But they don't, because they get sellouts, sometimes to things that wouldn't otherwise sellout.

    • Re:Put a captcha on (Score:5, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @06:10PM (#53843041) Journal

      My hunch is that at least some of the bots are their's.

      At any rate, the face value of a concert ticket is meaningless. Since Ticketmaster and the venues find so many clever ways to hold back tickets, distribute them to resellers and other parties before you ever get your hands on one, the dollar value is just pointless. They might as well have tickets called "Cheapest, Cheap, Affordable, Expensive, Really Expensive and HOLY FUCKING SHIT YOU REALLY LOVE THIS BAND!!!!"

      After I went to see AC/DC in 2015 in Vancouver, I said that was it for me and big venue concerts. It was an incredible concert, to be sure, but the amount of money and time it took to get there was just outrageous. My wife and I had just as good a time heading over to watch King Crimson in December 2015 in a nice 3000 seat venue where you could actually see the band without the need of a video screen, where volume levels weren't so insane that you were still functionally deaf 48 hours later, and where the venue wasn't filled with beer-swilling psychotics. When I went to my last Rush concert there was literally a drunken couple in the row ahead of us who got into a fucking brawl. Seriously, those people must have paid over $300 for tickets, and to do that and then spend god-knows how much to get pissed up on venue beer, and then get into a fight and get thrown out! Fuck it, big venues suck, and Ticketmaster's evil schemes to fuck you out of more money than the face value of the ticket just puts the cork on it.

      • Re:Put a captcha on (Score:5, Informative)

        by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @07:05PM (#53843287)

        My hunch is that at least some of the bots are their's.

        Most are. In fact, TicketMaster skips the bots entirely.

        TicketMaster owns and operates TicketsNow, which is ticket scalping site.
        TicketMaster pinches off a chunk (often the bulk) of tickets and gives them to TicketsNow BEFORE they go on sale.
        If they don't sell on TicketsNow, TicketMaster takes some back and releases them on TicketMaster. This is why TicketMaster has the option to be alerted in case more tickets become available.

        TicketsNow (and they probably have other sites that are the same damned thing) is their primary business because it lets them get out of any pricing contracts. TicketMaster "sells" the tickets to TicketsNow in advance (or at T 0), and TicketsNow resells them at a much higher price.

      • big venues suck

        Not necessarily. I think it's more a case of "mainstream audiences suck" or "people who aren't used to going to concerts suck". I see it all the time, especially mainstream rock concerts. There is always a segment of (usually middle-aged) people there, who only go to a concert every other year. They don't know their limits when it comes to beer, they don't know basic concert etiquette, they get angry if they accidentally get bumped, and they especially get pissed off if someone spills a little beer on them,

    • ticketmaster is not the solution to anything.

  • Supply and demand (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Doub ( 784854 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @05:54PM (#53842973)
    You got scalpers and bots because some morons want to circumvent the rules of the market. When supply is limited and demand is high, prices should go up. Then no bots, no scalpers. Of course poor people would have to go see something else, like one of the many good scenes that fail to attract audiences.

    • Re:Supply and demand (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @06:09PM (#53843033)

      The problem is that demand for many performances is hard to forecast, and the performers want sell-out crowds. So they price the tickets low to ensure that every seat is filled. But then the scalpers come along and buy up the tickets, boost the price, and often have unsold inventory, which means empty seats.

      The solution is NOT to ban scalping. Scalping is a response to a market failure, and trying to ban it is not going to work. A better solution is to put the tickets on sale at a high price with a publicly announced sliding price scale, so the price drops each day as the performance gets closer. So customers have a choice of either paying now and having a guaranteed seat, or waiting and maybe getting a cheaper ticket next week. This will maximize revenue, fill every seat, and leave no space for scalpers.

      • Re:Supply and demand (Score:5, Insightful)

        by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @06:48PM (#53843215) Journal

        The problem is that demand for many performances is hard to forecast, and the performers want sell-out crowds.

        How is it that the scalpers can predict demand, but Ticketmaster cannot?

        • How is it that the scalpers can predict demand, but Ticketmaster cannot?

          Because scalpers set prices to maximize profits. In most cases, ticketmaster does not set the price, and their clients generally set the price to FILL THE VENUE, with short-term profit as a secondary consideration.

        • The scalpers ARE TicketMaster, most of the time. TicketMaster owns TicketsNow, which is basically eBay for scalpers. TicketMaster moves its own tickets to TicketsNow to charge obscene prices, preventing anyone from buying them on TicketMaster.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by TheSync ( 5291 )

          How is it that the scalpers can predict demand, but Ticketmaster cannot?

          They don't - scalpers are making a bet - the sometimes lose. This is the situations for many "distributors" in different retail industries, where wholesalers give up some profit to retailers in exchange for reduced risk.

      • This will also unfairly give people with large disposable income a huge advantage, as if they didn't have enough advantages in society already.

        The fix is simple: Make it illegal to sell tickets for higher than face value. It has worked amazingly well here.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by gurps_npc ( 621217 )

      No. You got scalpers and bots because:

      1) People refuse to let the free market set prices. Some events are worth more than the ticket price, otherwise no one would ever buy via a scalper. Instead they insist on a communist "Let everyone watch for the same price" method.

      2) The people running the system do not suffer from the scalping, so they do not bother to institute simple methods to stop it.

      For example, simply set it up so that you can only buy tickets either a) an hour before the show using

      • For example, simply set it up so that you can only buy tickets either a) an hour before the show using cash abd getting your hand stamped, or b) with a credit card - that must be shown to pick up the tickets upto an hour before the show.

        1. Many people are not going to go to a show that requires them to waste an hour of their time, with no guarantee of even getting a ticket.
        2. Scalpers can simply pay homeless people to stand in line and buy up the tickets.
        3. This scheme would likely INCREASE demand for scalping, since in addition to getting a guaranteed ticket, you don't have to stand in line.

        • 1) Not that hard to show how many tickets are left
          2) What part of hand stamped did you not understand?
          3) What part of "credit card" allows you to buy the ticket in advance do you not understand?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by taustin ( 171655 )

        Only selling tickets just before the show as resulted in stampedes, and riots, with dozens of deaths at a time.

        Your solution is inferior.

        (Requiring each ticket to be registered to a specific name, and requiring ID to get in, is another matter.)

        • If you actually read my post you would see that credit cards would let you purchase tickets in advanced. In other words, the solution you "thought up" and wrote about (i.e. ID) was already in my post.

          My solution was superior to yours as it still allowed for cash sales.

      • Option "A" is how it use to work pre-internet. Not hours before, but months before the event.

        People would go line up at that various music stores that were authorized Ticketmaster resellers. You'd get a numbered wristband and wait (similar to how people line up for Black Friday Sales now). You were allowed to buy up to a certain amount (usually 4) tickets.

        The pro scalpers would just pay young adults to stand in line for them and buy the maximum allowed ticket amount.

        They would then post ads in news paper

        • I gave ONE solution with multiple parts. (A) as an all cash option for those not using credit cards.

          I also required hands to be stamped, something that would prevent the obvious abuses you mentioned.

          • I also required hands to be stamped, something that would prevent the obvious abuses you mentioned.

            It does nothing of the sort, unless you greatly improve the quality of hand stamps. People simply draw a copy of the stamp. Are you going to have people trained to detect counterfeits accurately verifying all these hand stamps?

    • The poor people end up in nose bleed, but the last time I did that, I ended up watching the band on the video screens and asking myself why I would pay over a thousand bucks for tickets, hotel, meals and gas when I could go buy the live DVD of one of their concerts for $30 on Amazon six months later.

      That being said, I said Pink Floyd in 1995, and that is one band where nosebleed seats don't matter. But those guys knew how to put on a big venue concert, and really, nobody gives a shit which little ant on sta

      • I've found my solution to this problem: Stop going to bigass mainstream shows, they suck anyway (outside of acts like Pink Floyd).

        Go listen to more interesting music, in smaller and more interesting venues instead.

  • Many of the ticket sites.... (Score:5, Informative)

    by bazmail ( 764941 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @05:55PM (#53842981)
    ...are hand in glove with the scalpers. I was offered a job once at a company that automates the purchasing process on ticket selling sites using bots, then resell at vastly inflated prices. they claimed that they get unofficial help from the ticket selling sites, and even give kickbacks. Rather than being shy about it, the guy was boasting about it. I declined. The guy interviewing was a douchebag.

    • Ticketmaster was nailed on this something a decade or so ago as I recall, where one of the reseller sites was actually their company. Ticketmaster basically has a lock on tickets for any significant concert, and while multiple jurisdictions in North America have tried to bust the monopoly, it always ends up with a slap on the wrist and Ticketmaster promising to be good in the future, even as they dream up new ways to screw over consumers. I'm quite sure the way you see it is exactly the way it works, they'd

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TheSync ( 5291 )

        Ticketmaster basically has a lock on tickets

        The "lock" is guaranteed regular payments to venues. Anyone with enough capital could try to "buy out" the venues and compete with Ticketmaster.

  • Ticket sellers should just run dutch auctions. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @06:05PM (#53843021)

    You want a ticket, tell us how much you will pay for it. We'll sell the tickets to those making the highest offers. Done.

    Scalping will continue at the edges, but the people putting on the shows will get the lion's share of the money, the only problem with scalping.

    If Artists want to fuckover scalpers, all they've ever had to do was add shows. Let the scalpers buy all the tickets to shows 1 and 2. See how much the scalpers can get for them after they announce shows 3, 4 and 5 (continuing until they don't sell out).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The artists are not, and never were, in the equation. Just read up on how Pearl Jam took on Ticket Master and lost.

      • I recall Prince fucked over a few cities worth of scalpers doing exactly what I described.

        But they don't really want to play half empty shows, even if every ticket was sold. Fragile egos and all. Plus scheduling issues.

    • So you basically just want the rich people with high disposable incomes to go to the shows, and no ordinary people?

      And no, artists can't just add new shows as tickets sell out, it only happens for really big names, and they have a limited number of shows they can add. For one, you need a venue. And the band (or whatever) is probably moving on to the next city, so they can't exactly just hang around and do extra shows.

      And how in the hell would you just schedule another NFL/any sports match?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        So you basically just want the rich people with high disposable incomes to go to the shows, and no ordinary people?

        Uhh, "ordinary people" can't own yachts, exotic sports cars, large precious stones, private jets or any of a number of expensive things.

        The reality is that popular concerts have a demand that exceeds supply at the face value. Even if you could manage to totally eliminate scalping and sell the tickets on first come, first serve basis with limits you'd be basically re-writing the rules to say "just the people who can stand in line for hours get to buy tickets and not ordinary people with jobs or families".

        • No, it's more likely that Ticketmaster is in cahoots with the scalpers, in fact they've already had several convictions for this.

          What I'm saying is, that instead of handing rich people another piece of society and culture on a silver platter, why not simply make it illegal to sell tickets at above face value? Because yes, scalpers can still sell tickets at way too high prices, as long as the shows sell out. And most big shows do. So the scalpers will simply buy their tickets at medium prices (no reason to o

  • the tickets are already sold to fans of tickets
  • Ticketmaster broke the box office. "Well, it's a policy that ensures a healthy mix of the rich and the ignorant, sir." - Waylon Smithers

    Before Ticketmaster, I really didn't have too much difficulty getting tickets to shows - I saw Yes, Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and quite a few others in concert. Cost me around $30-$50 a pop (in 1976 dollars). With Ticketmaster, prices almost immediately doubled - and have continued to rise at a rate significantly higher than inflation could ever explain, tha

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TheSync ( 5291 )

      With Ticketmaster, prices almost immediately doubled - and have continued to rise at a rate significantly higher than inflation could ever explain,

      Ticketmaster pays venues lock-in fees to reduce their risks. The extra money for tickets due to the introduction of Ticketmaster means more venues are able to survive.

      The recent run-up in ticket prices, however, is all about Internet music piracy. Big artists can not make much money from recordings due to piracy, so instead they make money from touring.

    • Cost me around $30-$50 a pop (in 1976 dollars). With Ticketmaster, prices almost immediately doubled - and have continued to rise at a rate significantly higher than inflation could ever explain

      Inflation calculator says $30-$50 in 1976 dollars is $126-$210 dollars now. Tickets for Guns n' Roses current tour range from $155 to $280 for front row pit (standing area directly in front of the stage) tickets. Pretty sure inflation explains most, if not all of that. Ticketing middlemen suck for sure and they ad

  • Anti-scalping laws are total bullshit (Score:3)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @07:52PM (#53843543)

    Their argument is that if ticket resale were allowed, "speculators" would buy up all the tickets to games and concerts and sell them off at exorbitant prices.

    Here in Arizona, ticket resale for any event from a string quartet to the Super Bowl has been legal for years, and I have not heard of a single case of market distortion caused by ticket hoarding for resale. There are even special resale areas near stadiums where ticket resellers gather.

    Given this open market situation, no reseller wants to take on the risk of monopolizing blocks of event tickets that they may suddenly find they can't sell. Rather than trying to be better at judging the market than the event promoters themselves, they make lesser but certain money on the brokerage spread, providing a resale market for people who cannot make use of a purchased ticket when their plans change.
    http://cronkitenewsonline.com/... [cronkitenewsonline.com]

    Arizonans wish we had jurisdiction to provide a resale market for all those non-refundable airline tickets that people have to throw away when something comes up and they can't make a flight. Airlines would be able to sell non-refundable flights without needing a tribunal to read doctor's notes and listen to endless sob stories. AT the same time, passengers would be able to recoup part of their loss for a foregone flight. Can we get the new DOT to take another look at this idea?

  • In-Person Purchasing (Score:3)

    by jIyajbe ( 662197 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @08:10PM (#53843621)

    If a specific venue wants to reduce the problem of ticket bots, they could simply have ticket purchases to be at the box office only. After all, if you are physically going to the show, you are physically capable of going there to buy tickets.

    Edge cases: the venue is not in your current city; you have a physical limitation that greatly increases the inconvenience of going there to get the tickets (e.g., in a wheelchair); I'm sure people can think of others. Possible solution? For these cases, purchase over the phone.

    (Note that the added fees that Ticketmaster and their ilk charges would disappear. ("Convenience fee" my ass))

    What obvious problem with this idea did I miss, thus proving that I am an idiot?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lehk228 ( 705449 )
      part of the convenience fee goes to the venue, it's basically ticketmaster taking the flak for higher prices in exchange for some of the profit (so a venue might get $42.50 for a $40 ticket with a $5 fee)

  • There's not many companies I hate worse than AT&T and Sony, but there is one. Ticketmaster.

  • I know this may be a bit off topic, but idiotic games are just part for the course.

    I wanted to buy tickets to see Steve Martin at Boston Symphony Hall a few years back, and visited the TicketMaster web site. I wasn't surprised to find I had an offer for a front-row seat, since I was very early and this wasn't exactly AC/DC or some massively popular band. However, the web site insisted I needed to buy the tickets within 10 minutes, or I'd most likely lose my seats to another buyer. I messed around for a b

  • Make it illegal to profit from tickets, by mandating that tickets may only be sold at face value or below. This also encourages possible ticket buyers to report scalpers.

    Of course, it also requires a population that's not likely to just think "screw everyone else, I'm getting my ticket!", which may be problematic in the US.

