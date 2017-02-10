The Man Who Broke Ticketmaster (vice.com) 31
Jason Koebler quotes a report from Motherboard: The scourge of ticket bots and the immorality of the shady ticket scalpers using them is conventional wisdom that's so ingrained in the public consciousness and so politically safe that a law to ban automated ticket bots passed both houses of Congress unanimously late last year, in part thanks to a high-profile public relations campaign spearheaded by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. But no one actually involved in the ticket scalping industry thinks that banning bots will do much to slow down the secondary market. Seven years after his Los Angeles office was raided by shotgun-wielding FBI agents, Ken Lowson, the man who invented ticket bots, told Motherboard's Jason Koebler he's switched teams. Now, he's out to expose the secrets of the ticket industry in a bid to make sure tickets are sold directly to their fans.
Have one buy a ticket and have the other one "want to sit next to (id)" when they buy it.
And when that seat has already sold in the meantime? As well as the next 20 seats down the row? And one of the two people is a minor, say, a 10 year old?
My hunch is that at least some of the bots are their's.
At any rate, the face value of a concert ticket is meaningless. Since Ticketmaster and the venues find so many clever ways to hold back tickets, distribute them to resellers and other parties before you ever get your hands on one, the dollar value is just pointless. They might as well have tickets called "Cheapest, Cheap, Affordable, Expensive, Really Expensive and HOLY FUCKING SHIT YOU REALLY LOVE THIS BAND!!!!"
After I went to see AC/DC in 2015 in Vanc
ticketmaster is not the solution to anything.
Supply and demand (Score:2, Insightful)
The problem is that demand for many performances is hard to forecast, and the performers want sell-out crowds. So they price the tickets low to ensure that every seat is filled. But then the scalpers come along and buy up the tickets, boost the price, and often have unsold inventory, which means empty seats.
The solution is NOT to ban scalping. Scalping is a response to a market failure, and trying to ban it is not going to work. A better solution is to put the tickets on sale at a high price with a publicly announced sliding price scale, so the price drops each day as the performance gets closer. So customers have a choice of either paying now and having a guaranteed seat, or waiting and maybe getting a cheaper ticket next week. This will maximize revenue, fill every seat, and leave no space for scalpers.
How is it that the scalpers can predict demand, but Ticketmaster cannot?
No. You got scalpers and bots because:
1) People refuse to let the free market set prices. Some events are worth more than the ticket price, otherwise no one would ever buy via a scalper. Instead they insist on a communist "Let everyone watch for the same price" method.
2) The people running the system do not suffer from the scalping, so they do not bother to institute simple methods to stop it.
For example, simply set it up so that you can only buy tickets either a) an hour before the show using
For example, simply set it up so that you can only buy tickets either a) an hour before the show using cash abd getting your hand stamped, or b) with a credit card - that must be shown to pick up the tickets upto an hour before the show.
1. Many people are not going to go to a show that requires them to waste an hour of their time, with no guarantee of even getting a ticket.
2. Scalpers can simply pay homeless people to stand in line and buy up the tickets.
3. This scheme would likely INCREASE demand for scalping, since in addition to getting a guaranteed ticket, you don't have to stand in line.
Only selling tickets just before the show as resulted in stampedes, and riots, with dozens of deaths at a time.
Your solution is inferior.
(Requiring each ticket to be registered to a specific name, and requiring ID to get in, is another matter.)
The poor people end up in nose bleed, but the last time I did that, I ended up watching the band on the video screens and asking myself why I would pay over a thousand bucks for tickets, hotel, meals and gas when I could go buy the live DVD of one of their concerts for $30 on Amazon six months later.
That being said, I said Pink Floyd in 1995, and that is one band where nosebleed seats don't matter. But those guys knew how to put on a big venue concert, and really, nobody gives a shit which little ant on sta
Many of the ticket sites.... (Score:3)
Ticketmaster was nailed on this something a decade or so ago as I recall, where one of the reseller sites was actually their company. Ticketmaster basically has a lock on tickets for any significant concert, and while multiple jurisdictions in North America have tried to bust the monopoly, it always ends up with a slap on the wrist and Ticketmaster promising to be good in the future, even as they dream up new ways to screw over consumers. I'm quite sure the way you see it is exactly the way it works, they'd
Ticket sellers should just run dutch auctions. (Score:3)
You want a ticket, tell us how much you will pay for it. We'll sell the tickets to those making the highest offers. Done.
Scalping will continue at the edges, but the people putting on the shows will get the lion's share of the money, the only problem with scalping.
If Artists want to fuckover scalpers, all they've ever had to do was add shows. Let the scalpers buy all the tickets to shows 1 and 2. See how much the scalpers can get for them after they announce shows 3, 4 and 5 (continuing until they don't sell out).
"...tickets are sold directly to their fans..." (Score:2)
And require a name for each ticket then require IDs at the door. Seems easy enough.
Because it takes 30 minutes to board 100 passengers. Go luck doing that with a 50,000 seat stadium.
Horrible title! (Score:2)
Before Ticketmaster, I really didn't have too much difficulty getting tickets to shows - I saw Yes, Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and quite a few others in concert. Cost me around $30-$50 a pop (in 1976 dollars). With Ticketmaster, prices almost immediately doubled - and have continued to rise at a rate significantly higher than inflation could ever explain, tha