PayPal's 'Policy Update' Includes Price Hikes

"Buying and selling items on the internet is about to get a bit more expensive if you use PayPal to transfer money," reports MLive, noting that some of PayPal's fees will be increasing on March 29. Slashdot reader turbotalon also complains PayPal is disguising news of the price hikes as a "policy update". Roughly one quarter of the "policy changes" are rate hikes, yet their emailed summary glosses over the rate hike, focussing instead on a few of the "policy changes" with one sentence at the end about "changing some of the fees we charge". Additionally, they have added a "non-discouragement clause" for sellers that provides:

"In representations to your customers or in public communications, you agree not to mischaracterize PayPal as a payment method. At all of your points of sale (in whatever form), you agree not to try to dissuade or inhibit your customers from using PayPal; and, if you enable your customers to pay you with PayPal, you agree to treat PayPal's payment mark at least at par with other payment methods offered."

PayPal's 'Policy Update' Includes Price Hikes

  • You could of course choose not to use it. This is a playing field with enough alternatives.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by WD ( 96061 )

      Do you have any suggestions for such alternatives?

      • Uh, credit card? Debit card?

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Idiot.

          He is mainly talking about sellers. Getting a CC authority is expensive and hard for many.

          On the buyer side there are benefits to not splashing your CC details to people on the net who may or may not store it and then get hacked.

          • Getting a CC authority is expensive and hard for many.

            Particularly hard when the US federal government 'discourages' CC companies from doing business with perfectly legal but currently politically/ideologically-unpopular businesses/industries.

            "it's a thinly veiled ideological attack on industries the Obama administration doesn't like, such as gun sellers and coal producers."

            Add medical marijuana dispensaries to that list as well.

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

            Strat

          • If you have an online presence and sell products/services I highly recommend Stripe [stripe.com].

        • How many private sellers or buyers can process credit cards? I can't! Please provide practical alternatives!
          • In Sweden, we have something called "Swish". All transactions are done on your smart phone using the sellers mobile phone number. Both buyer and seller has configured which bank account the money gets transferred to and from. Only thing that gets shared is your phone number. The service is 100% free for both buyer and seller. This has replaced paypal and cash in almost all transactions (Sweden is estimated to be 97% cash free).

        • Uh, credit card? Debit card?

          1. Credit/debit cards cannot be used for peer-to-peer transactions.
          2. Credit/debit cards require trust. How do I know that some random website isn't going to resell my CC info to criminals? Or charge additional fees to my card without my approval? Or store my info unencrypted on their insecure server? None of these are issues with Paypal.

      • http://tech.co/top-15-alternat... [tech.co] Just to name a few on top of normal creditcards?
  • alliteration is always admirable.

  • ... you agree not to mischaracterize PayPal as a payment method. ... you agree to treat PayPal's payment mark at least at par with other payment methods offered.

    So it is a mischaracterization for us to call it a payment method, but PayPal calls it a payment method. More to the point, if it isn't a payment method—a means of transferring money to someone in exchange for goods or services—then what the heck is it and why would anybody want to use it?

    Somehow, this contract seems invalid to me, or a

    • They mean, don't mischaracterise Paypal, not that calling it a payment method is a mischaracterisation.

      I think they just don't want you to say Paypal is shit and doesn't do this or that, or gives the seller some disadvantage. I guess even if those things are true, they're claiming it as 'mischaracterisation'.

  • Sounds like all the more reason to switch over to payment in either Bitcoin or Either. Bitcoin first, however Either is generalized as more business friendly, with contracts and such being allowed. Dell, NewEgg, Overstock, and several other online vendors use it as a zero-cost alternative already for digital transactions. No PayPal fees, no credit card processing fees. Digital cash. Also works great for sending people money.

  • I actively discourage customers from using PayPal because PayPal costs me money. I will continue to do so for this reason - it's truth. I pay no fee for receiving cash or checks, PayPal sometimes withholds funds, delays payments, makes life generally difficult and is insecure for me as the seller. When PayPal is on par with cash or a check, costing me nothing more and being just as secure for me the seller then I'll treat PayPal the same.

