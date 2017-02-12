Netflix Geoblocking Loosened Under New EU Law

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader writes: "The European Parliament is now finalizing legislation which will allow EU residents to access their paid subscriptions for online media -- such as video streaming, games and music -- while visiting other EU countries," reports The Stack. Under the new rules, companies will not be able to arbitrarily block subscribers from accessing the content catalog of their home countries while visiting other parts of the European Union, with country of origin to be established by various possible methods besides IP address, including payment details, public tax information and 'checks on electronic identification'. The issue was brought to a head last year when Netflix began blocking the known IPs of VPN providers, often used by subscribers to access the catalogs of their home countries while travelling.

    I guess that's one way to put it. I'd say most people use the VPNs to access content blocked in their home country, and it sounds like this order actually harms that since your country remains the same regardless of your physical location(or your VPNs physical location).

  • Why only in EU? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Like any other online service you should be able to access it wherever you choose to go online. This isn't some firewalled LAN it's the internet. These restrictions make absolutely no sense.

  • ... the billing address? While there can certainly be legitimate reasons for getting a credit card that is tied to a foreign bank, that foreign bank will still have your real address. Obviously one can work around this if you get a credit card that is tied to another country and manage to deceive the bank into believing that your billing address is in the same country as they are despite your permanent shipping address (which is where they are going to physically send the card in the first place) not bei
  • The EU rules they are officially members of DVD Regions 1 through 5, but not 6.

