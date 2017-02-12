Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Netflix Geoblocking Loosened Under New EU Law (thestack.com)

Posted by EditorDavid from the watching-House-of-Cards-everywhere dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "The European Parliament is now finalizing legislation which will allow EU residents to access their paid subscriptions for online media -- such as video streaming, games and music -- while visiting other EU countries," reports The Stack. Under the new rules, companies will not be able to arbitrarily block subscribers from accessing the content catalog of their home countries while visiting other parts of the European Union, with country of origin to be established by various possible methods besides IP address, including payment details, public tax information and 'checks on electronic identification'. The issue was brought to a head last year when Netflix began blocking the known IPs of VPN providers, often used by subscribers to access the catalogs of their home countries while travelling.

Netflix Geoblocking Loosened Under New EU Law

