How Beer Brewed 5,000 Years Ago In China Tastes Today (thestreet.com) 28

Posted by EditorDavid from the retro-recipes dept.
schwit1 quotes The South China Morning Post: Stanford University students have recreated a Chinese beer using a recipe that dates back 5,000 years. The beer "looked like porridge and tasted sweeter and fruitier than the clear, bitter beers of today," said Li Liu, a professor in Chinese archaeology, was quoted by the university as saying. Last spring, Liu and her team of researchers were carrying out excavation work at the Mijiaya site in Shaanxi province and found two pits containing remnants of pottery used to make beer, including funnels, pots and amphorae. The pits dated to between 3400BC and 2900BC, in the late Yangshao era. They found a yellowish residue on the remains of the items, including traces of yam, lily root and barley...Liu taught her students to recreate the recipe as part of her archaeology course.
One student following a second ancient beer recipe created a beverage that "smelled like funky cheese."

How Beer Brewed 5,000 Years Ago In China Tastes Today

  • I'm not buying it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      I'm not buying it.

      I know you're trying to be funny but the Chinese up until Mao and Communism were some of the most original people in history. It saddens me to see what China has become.

  • Makes sense. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Beer in ancient times was often a way of preserving calories (due to the alcohol) and a means of sustenance, as opposed to today when it is primarily a way to get goofy at NASCAR events.
    • Nope. It was a way of getting 'clean' water in a time when water could, would, and did kill every day. The calories were just a nice bonus/side-effect.

  • I have made a lot of beer, and every batch smelled like funky cheese or worse for the first few days or even weeks. That is normal. And as the alcohol is developing, you can drink it and get a buzz. I guess that the ancient chineese, and egyptians, and sumerians, and all other beer drinking civilizations found like me that it pays to be patient.

    Paai

  • Most interesting nugget buried at end of story (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @04:30PM (#53852523)

    I thought this was the most interesting thing from the whole article:

    The research team was surprised to find barley in the ancient Chinese beer as barley had not become a staple crop for another 3,000 years.

    Think about someone making beer but the ingredients not really catching on in a big way for three thousand years!

    Or maybe the estimate of when barley because a staple crop is way off.

  • Chemist? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @04:32PM (#53852539)
    Shouldn't you be a food chemist to 'recreate' a recipe from a 5000-year old sample?

  • Stale, probably? (Score:2, Redundant)

    by mark-t ( 151149 )
    If it was brewed 5,000 years ago, I can't imagine it'd still be any good by now.
  • The odds that the absurd methods they used to recreate the recipe have anything to do with how beer tasted 5000 years ago is exactly the same as the odds that anything else in a history book about people 5000 is remotely realistic. Exactly Zero.

    Gotta love history. Make the whole thing up and pretend it's real.

    • The odds that the absurd methods they used to recreate the recipe have anything to do with how beer tasted 5000 years ago is exactly the same as the odds that anything else in a history book about people 5000 is remotely realistic. Exactly Zero.

      It isn't noted in anything I can find, but its almost certain that they determined the ingredients via proteomics and chromatography. The vegetable matter used in the process would have left proteins that would have been identifiable. The vessel used would give a good clue as to the purpose of putting those things in the vessel. Nothing is 100 percent sure, But Occam's razor will give you a good idea that a liquid holding vessel that contained the products that were determined by their protein signatures wa

