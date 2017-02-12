How Beer Brewed 5,000 Years Ago In China Tastes Today (thestreet.com) 28
schwit1 quotes The South China Morning Post: Stanford University students have recreated a Chinese beer using a recipe that dates back 5,000 years. The beer "looked like porridge and tasted sweeter and fruitier than the clear, bitter beers of today," said Li Liu, a professor in Chinese archaeology, was quoted by the university as saying. Last spring, Liu and her team of researchers were carrying out excavation work at the Mijiaya site in Shaanxi province and found two pits containing remnants of pottery used to make beer, including funnels, pots and amphorae. The pits dated to between 3400BC and 2900BC, in the late Yangshao era. They found a yellowish residue on the remains of the items, including traces of yam, lily root and barley...Liu taught her students to recreate the recipe as part of her archaeology course.
One student following a second ancient beer recipe created a beverage that "smelled like funky cheese."
One student following a second ancient beer recipe created a beverage that "smelled like funky cheese."
Chine did something original? (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not buying it.
I know you're trying to be funny but the Chinese up until Mao and Communism were some of the most original people in history. It saddens me to see what China has become.
Re: Chine did something original? (Score:2)
Paper and fireworks also come to mind. Communist revolutions aren't so glorious...Except to the dictators that inevitably run them.
Makes sense. (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You can recover at least some o
Re: (Score:2)
It was made by BOILING something in water...
In those days, a drink of water was an insane gamble due to things like E. coli, cholera, dysentery, and the many other gifts of raw sewage and runoff. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waterborne_diseases [wikipedia.org]
Here is what beer REALLY did for us:
https://vimeo.com/23278902 [vimeo.com]
Re: (Score:3)
I did read that the only time the British Army refused to march during the Peninsula Campaign was when they didn't get their beer ration, but I can't find a link now, so maybe the story is a
Re: (Score:2)
beer causes overpopulation (Score:2)
every homebrewn beer smells weird... (Score:1)
I have made a lot of beer, and every batch smelled like funky cheese or worse for the first few days or even weeks. That is normal. And as the alcohol is developing, you can drink it and get a buzz. I guess that the ancient chineese, and egyptians, and sumerians, and all other beer drinking civilizations found like me that it pays to be patient.
Paai
Most interesting nugget buried at end of story (Score:5, Interesting)
I thought this was the most interesting thing from the whole article:
The research team was surprised to find barley in the ancient Chinese beer as barley had not become a staple crop for another 3,000 years.
Think about someone making beer but the ingredients not really catching on in a big way for three thousand years!
Or maybe the estimate of when barley because a staple crop is way off.
Chemist? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Stale, probably? (Score:2, Redundant)
Re: (Score:2)
The only downside is the horrible curse that will destroy the life of anyone who dates taste the honey.
Re: Stale, probably? (Score:2)
History = Fiction (Score:1)
Gotta love history. Make the whole thing up and pretend it's real.
Re: (Score:2)
The odds that the absurd methods they used to recreate the recipe have anything to do with how beer tasted 5000 years ago is exactly the same as the odds that anything else in a history book about people 5000 is remotely realistic. Exactly Zero.
It isn't noted in anything I can find, but its almost certain that they determined the ingredients via proteomics and chromatography. The vegetable matter used in the process would have left proteins that would have been identifiable. The vessel used would give a good clue as to the purpose of putting those things in the vessel. Nothing is 100 percent sure, But Occam's razor will give you a good idea that a liquid holding vessel that contained the products that were determined by their protein signatures wa