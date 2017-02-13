Bay Area Tech Job Growth Has Rapidly Decelerated (mercurynews.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares a MercuryNews report: Job growth in the tech industry used to zoom like a race car, but these days, hiring by this principal driver of the Bay Area's economy chugs along more like a family SUV. The technology industry's job growth in the nine-county region has dramatically decelerated, according to this newspaper's analysis of figures released by state labor officials and Beacon Economics. Tech's annual job growth throttled back to 3.5 percent, or 26,700 new jobs, in 2016. That's much slower than the 6 percent annual gain of 42,300 jobs in 2015, or the 6.4 percent gain in 2014. And while the industry's 3.5 percent growth last year is still a sturdy annual pace, Bay Area technology companies have already disclosed plans to slash about 2,000 jobs in the first three months of 2017.
Or more likely there is only so much room to fit people in the Bay Area, so hiring in other cities has started to take up the slack. It really is ridiculous to pay developer $200k a year in a place where that doesn't even give you an upper middle class lifestyle when you can pay people $150k in most large cities (or their suburbs) which can give employees a much higher standard of living.
I wouldn't take a job in the Bay Area for even a $100k/yr raise, since my comfortable six figure salary in the Chicago su
It's 2017, and you're a technology company, no, I will not move to the Bay Area.
Add to that, get asked to move to the Bay Area, and not get offered a pay raise. OR Relocation.
A former colleague of mine got offered a job as a subcontractor at Apple. She sold her 4-BR house, and most of the furniture, and gave her dog away. . . for enough money to rent a BEDROOM. . . .
Pass. . .
That's before you even factor in those now-established employers turning to look inward to figure out what they can do to reduce costs, and p
Perhaps people are realizing when your market is global, you don't necessary have to be in the Bay area to develop; indeed, when you consider overheads, it seems silly, as there's good programmers everywhere.
The only reason companies stay in the Bay area is because of connections and the ability to quickly find venture capital. If that wasn't an issue you wouldn't see this going on at all.
Studios, 1, 2 bedroom apts are ~$2000, $2500, $3000 respectively. Rooms are $1000-1500/mo.
My 2700 sqft house on a quarter acre with unlimited free water costs $500/month in Idaho - only a 2 hour flight away from SoCal and 1 time zone.
I also have 5 acres of forest overlooking a large lake a couple hours away - $150/month.
SV and others need to expand to nearby cities.
There's a shortage of tech workers to hire. Industry must have increased H1B caps!
