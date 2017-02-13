Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck United States Technology

Bay Area Tech Job Growth Has Rapidly Decelerated (mercurynews.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the fewer-to-come-by dept.
An anonymous reader shares a MercuryNews report: Job growth in the tech industry used to zoom like a race car, but these days, hiring by this principal driver of the Bay Area's economy chugs along more like a family SUV. The technology industry's job growth in the nine-county region has dramatically decelerated, according to this newspaper's analysis of figures released by state labor officials and Beacon Economics. Tech's annual job growth throttled back to 3.5 percent, or 26,700 new jobs, in 2016. That's much slower than the 6 percent annual gain of 42,300 jobs in 2015, or the 6.4 percent gain in 2014. And while the industry's 3.5 percent growth last year is still a sturdy annual pace, Bay Area technology companies have already disclosed plans to slash about 2,000 jobs in the first three months of 2017.

Bay Area Tech Job Growth Has Rapidly Decelerated More | Reply

Bay Area Tech Job Growth Has Rapidly Decelerated

Comments Filter:

  • The internet is a thing (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's 2017, and you're a technology company, no, I will not move to the Bay Area.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

      Add to that, get asked to move to the Bay Area, and not get offered a pay raise. OR Relocation.

      A former colleague of mine got offered a job as a subcontractor at Apple. She sold her 4-BR house, and most of the furniture, and gave her dog away. . . for enough money to rent a BEDROOM. . . .

      Pass. . .

  • The problem when any one area becomes really hot like the Bay Area has over the last thirty years is that it reaches a point when increasing costs outstrip even the lucrative pay and entertainment options. This becomes especially true as one gets a little older and the demands of family make indulging in those entertainment options impossible or at least difficult.

    That's before you even factor in those now-established employers turning to look inward to figure out what they can do to reduce costs, and p

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xtal ( 49134 )

      Perhaps people are realizing when your market is global, you don't necessary have to be in the Bay area to develop; indeed, when you consider overheads, it seems silly, as there's good programmers everywhere.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Perhaps people are realizing when your market is global, you don't necessary have to be in the Bay area to develop; indeed, when you consider overheads, it seems silly, as there's good programmers everywhere.

        The only reason companies stay in the Bay area is because of connections and the ability to quickly find venture capital. If that wasn't an issue you wouldn't see this going on at all.

  • cost of housing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Studios, 1, 2 bedroom apts are ~$2000, $2500, $3000 respectively. Rooms are $1000-1500/mo.

    • My 2700 sqft house on a quarter acre with unlimited free water costs $500/month in Idaho - only a 2 hour flight away from SoCal and 1 time zone.
      I also have 5 acres of forest overlooking a large lake a couple hours away - $150/month.

      SV and others need to expand to nearby cities.

  • There's a shortage of tech workers to hire. Industry must have increased H1B caps!

  • I read through the comments local people are saying:
    • * Lay-off / Buy Out older workers to hire lower pay college graduates
    • * Hiring H1B Workers [h1bdata.info]
    • * Redundant technology with smaller similar companies merging into larger companies - Social Networks, photo, video. and texting applications and websites
    • * Off-shoring jobs
  • LinkedIn says there are 100,000+ tech jobs available in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Slashdot Top Deals

To get back on your feet, miss two car payments.

Close