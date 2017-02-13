Nobody Is Moving, Especially Millennials (nymag.com) 57
For a fun new entry into millennials are lazy, consider this: According to new data tracked down by Richard Fry for Pew Research, just 20 percent of 25- to 35-year-olds (Old Millennials, if you will) reported having lived at a different address the previous year. From a report on NYMag: In 2000, a full 26 percent of Gen-Xers -- then at the same age range -- had reported making a move in the previous year. In 1963, members of the Silent Generation moved at a 26 percent rate, too. The census data being used here doesn't include college-dorm moves prevalent with 18- to 24-year-olds, so those young'uns are left out of the analysis. The 20 percent rate is the lowest level of young adult mobility in half a century, Fry reports, and all this with millennials getting married, owning homes, and having kids less than previous generations. Student debt and less favorable lending rates may be driving down homeownership -- imagine that -- which further reduces movement. Psychologically, this also means that young adults are more stuck with their personalities and faded of memory compared with their more mobile peers.
I am facing a different problem: "I'm not willing to move there".
We're not exactly in the middle of nowhere, but also we're an about 1.5 hours drive away from the next large city. Don't get it wrong, this ain't backwater nowhere, you have great internet connection and VERY affordable housing around here, and we're paying VERY well. Yet people are not willing to move those 1.5 hours away from where they're living.
Hell, I know people that commute 1.5 hours each way every single day!
moving all the time is dumb (Score:3, Insightful)
sure you might make more money cash wise, but you're going to be a perpetual renter aka sharecropper with nothing to your name
putting down roots means you can buy property at a younger age which means you will pay it off faster and have kids at a younger age. the perpetual movers will be the people having their first kid at 45 and no spare cash from having their rent increase all the time
If you are moving around, you are not limited to the opportunities in the area that you are in. No opportunities, no chance to grow, you become a sharecropper. Just take a look at all those company towns that depended upon the one factory in the area for job. Once it left, they had nothing to fall back on.
Remote IT jobs for miles...
I know several people who fit that description, except they have plenty of spare cash. Perhaps you could show me your data source as my annecodal evidence shows otherwise?
Moving is expensive. (Score:2)
Bubble (Score:5, Insightful)
We're waiting for the bubble to burst again. Hopefully this time they don't bail out the banks and and the idiots who bought mcmansions. The bailouts (including "Keep Your Home California") prevented me, a responsible, financially stable adult, from owning a home. Prices are over double what they should be in my area.
People don't have roommates, they have roomfamilies.
keep dreaming. there is no bubble this time cause i don't hear about short term loans being used to buy homes with no money down like 10 years ago
It'll happen all over again when Trump and his congressional cronies gut Dodd-Frank.
Banks already got the golden egg and consumers over a barrel.
What is prime rate today? 3.75%? Yet they don't pay shit for savings interest and ass-rape you on your loans and credit line. Then they nickel and dime you with ATM and check fees.
the last bubble took almost 10 years to happen and only started with clinton era policies when the current NY State governor was Secretary of HUD
The problem is that that is basically the only sensible option they have. Generation snowflake is also generation intern, a generation that moves from one intern position to the next until they're too old and the next batch of interns is available, baited with the same promise that you may get a fixed position if you test out ok, only to eventually learn that this is a false promise. All that happens is that you get replaced by the next intern.
Re:Bubble (Score:4, Interesting)
You do realize that if the banks and the financial system had seized up, no one would be buying anything for a long, long time, yes?
Many bank shareholders lost plenty. The systemic risk was enabled by weak federal oversight and did not only involve the banks. The developers, the real estate agents, the local pols, dear sainted Americans who (flipped houses and/or bought stupidly and/or double mortgaged), etc. The list is of perps is long.
And what lesson did the pols learn? Screw all the banks equally, even the small-town banks that were not part of the problem. And now the goal is to remove as many constraints as possible, without fixing any of the underlying reasons the perps were able to walk away with the loot.
It may take a bit of time, but there will be another bubble, and the rules will be such that the fed. gov. won't be able to make the financial sector liquid again very easily. When that happens, watch out.
Bubble? What bubble, my house is still worth 20% less than when I bought it 10 years ago. There is no bubble, and that's why people aren't moving. They owe too much on their house from last time the bubble burst. If selling your house means you have to pay the bank money to close out the mortgage, you're probably not going to move.
Same here. I live in the U.S. Midwest, and my house is still worth 20% less than when I bought it 10 years ago.
Unless I win the lottery, this is the last home I'll ever own. (I'm 50, BTW.)
Connected to jobs also (Score:3)
Move for jobs... (Score:2)
I don't see why there should be a positive correlation between being less wealthy and moving less. In fact, poverty is often the driving force behind moving to or within the US. Think about okies during the great depression, Irish during the potato famine, etc.
The current resistance to moving is surprising since some areas of the US have significantly more economic opportunities than others, but fewer people are moving to take advantage of them. (That said, there is still a fair number of people who move.)
Moving also means a considerable expense. Even ignoring any social or personal aspects that arise from uprooting yourself and moving away, moving always entails a considerable financial investment.
Now couple this with the general job (in)security and an insane turnover rate. Would you move across the country and spend what you might make in 3 months on it if you know that your chance to even still have the job in 3 months is really low?
sorry, what? (Score:1)
"young adults are more stuck with their personalities and faded of memory "
what?
This article joyfully translated from the speech of Mandarin.
Nobody *and* especially. (Score:2)
Nobody Is Moving, Especially Millennials
Dear Drake Baer and NY Mag Editors, If "nobody" is moving, then there cannot be an "especially".
Also, who cares? I'm 53 and have lived in the same house (which is paid for) since 1993 and the same city since 1980.
Also, who cares? I'm 53 and have lived in the same house (which is paid for) since 1993 and the same city since 1980.
I moved country in 1999. Does that count?
More mocking (Score:3)
Clearly we need to mock and make fun of millennials more, previous disrespect has been inadequate to make them flourish just like the good ol' days.
In a slightly more serious note, this was predicted. A fair number of reputable economists warned us of our own lost generation after the 2008 crash. The bottom of the ladder got pulled and the replacement jobs available to low experience young folk are not as relatively good as what was available for other generations. So you have low wage earners with stacks of debt from surviving (how dare they!), and from getting a college degree like they were told was the only good path thousands of times (suckers!).
But it is easier to make fun of how they dress different, and use funny new words (like EVERY generation of young folks before them) than to fix the lack of good entry level jobs, low wages, expensive healthcare, and over priced tuition. It looks to me like society has failed a generation and they have made rational choices to live within their means to the extent possible.
Meh... Kids these days... (Score:2)
Why is Default Not an Option? (Score:1)
So this may sound crazy, but I wonder why today's twenty-somethings don't just simply default on their loans.
I'm a Gen Xer. I graduated college in 2000, just in time for the dot com bubble burst and 9/11 to mess with the economy. The only job I could find was as an overnight janitor at a hotel. I made $8 an hour.
There was no way I could afford both rent and student loans, so I simply didn't pay the loans. Sure it ruined my credit, but at $8 an hour it's not like anybody would be giving me loans anyway
Federal student loans are non-dischargeable. Also, many places run your credit to get an apartment, get a job, get a security clearance, dealers run your credit to get a car loan, etc. So while totally dropping out of the "system" is an option (i.e. becoming homeless), it is hard to have much of a life withing the "system" while not paying your bills.
I wonder why today's twenty-somethings don't just simply default on their loans.
Mainly because student loans are not relieved from bankruptcy like other debt. That means they can garnish your wages, social security benefits and other government benefits. Basically, you do not have a retirement with outstanding student loan debt.
As a millenial, I moved countries and homes for the price of airplane tickets. I only took what I needed in my bag pack and a suitcase.
Support System (Score:2)
My parents did this before I was born and after I was born.
