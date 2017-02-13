Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
The Almighty Buck United States

Nobody Is Moving, Especially Millennials (nymag.com) 57

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
For a fun new entry into millennials are lazy, consider this: According to new data tracked down by Richard Fry for Pew Research, just 20 percent of 25- to 35-year-olds (Old Millennials, if you will) reported having lived at a different address the previous year. From a report on NYMag: In 2000, a full 26 percent of Gen-Xers -- then at the same age range -- had reported making a move in the previous year. In 1963, members of the Silent Generation moved at a 26 percent rate, too. The census data being used here doesn't include college-dorm moves prevalent with 18- to 24-year-olds, so those young'uns are left out of the analysis. The 20 percent rate is the lowest level of young adult mobility in half a century, Fry reports, and all this with millennials getting married, owning homes, and having kids less than previous generations. Student debt and less favorable lending rates may be driving down homeownership -- imagine that -- which further reduces movement. Psychologically, this also means that young adults are more stuck with their personalities and faded of memory compared with their more mobile peers.

Nobody Is Moving, Especially Millennials More | Reply

Nobody Is Moving, Especially Millennials

Comments Filter:

  • moving all the time is dumb (Score:3, Insightful)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @01:03PM (#53857887)

    sure you might make more money cash wise, but you're going to be a perpetual renter aka sharecropper with nothing to your name

    putting down roots means you can buy property at a younger age which means you will pay it off faster and have kids at a younger age. the perpetual movers will be the people having their first kid at 45 and no spare cash from having their rent increase all the time

    • If you are moving around, you are not limited to the opportunities in the area that you are in. No opportunities, no chance to grow, you become a sharecropper. Just take a look at all those company towns that depended upon the one factory in the area for job. Once it left, they had nothing to fall back on.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

      the perpetual movers will be the people having their first kid at 45 and no spare cash from having their rent increase all the time

      I know several people who fit that description, except they have plenty of spare cash. Perhaps you could show me your data source as my annecodal evidence shows otherwise?

  • If the running zeitgeist includes pessimism about one's economic outlook, these sorts of things shouldn't come as a surprise.

  • Bubble (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @01:07PM (#53857919)

    We're waiting for the bubble to burst again. Hopefully this time they don't bail out the banks and and the idiots who bought mcmansions. The bailouts (including "Keep Your Home California") prevented me, a responsible, financially stable adult, from owning a home. Prices are over double what they should be in my area.
    People don't have roommates, they have roomfamilies.

    • keep dreaming. there is no bubble this time cause i don't hear about short term loans being used to buy homes with no money down like 10 years ago

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It'll happen all over again when Trump and his congressional cronies gut Dodd-Frank.

        Banks already got the golden egg and consumers over a barrel.

        What is prime rate today? 3.75%? Yet they don't pay shit for savings interest and ass-rape you on your loans and credit line. Then they nickel and dime you with ATM and check fees.

        • the last bubble took almost 10 years to happen and only started with clinton era policies when the current NY State governor was Secretary of HUD

    • Re:Bubble (Score:4, Interesting)

      by gtall ( 79522 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @01:23PM (#53858089)

      You do realize that if the banks and the financial system had seized up, no one would be buying anything for a long, long time, yes?

      Many bank shareholders lost plenty. The systemic risk was enabled by weak federal oversight and did not only involve the banks. The developers, the real estate agents, the local pols, dear sainted Americans who (flipped houses and/or bought stupidly and/or double mortgaged), etc. The list is of perps is long.

      And what lesson did the pols learn? Screw all the banks equally, even the small-town banks that were not part of the problem. And now the goal is to remove as many constraints as possible, without fixing any of the underlying reasons the perps were able to walk away with the loot.

      It may take a bit of time, but there will be another bubble, and the rules will be such that the fed. gov. won't be able to make the financial sector liquid again very easily. When that happens, watch out.

    • Bubble? What bubble, my house is still worth 20% less than when I bought it 10 years ago. There is no bubble, and that's why people aren't moving. They owe too much on their house from last time the bubble burst. If selling your house means you have to pay the bank money to close out the mortgage, you're probably not going to move.

      • Bubble? What bubble, my house is still worth 20% less than when I bought it 10 years ago. There is no bubble, and that's why people aren't moving. They owe too much on their house from last time the bubble burst. If selling your house means you have to pay the bank money to close out the mortgage, you're probably not going to move.

        Same here. I live in the U.S. Midwest, and my house is still worth 20% less than when I bought it 10 years ago.

        Unless I win the lottery, this is the last home I'll ever own. (I'm 50, BTW.)

  • Connected to jobs also (Score:3)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @01:08PM (#53857923) Homepage
    Millenials have fewer job prospects in general and are less wealthy than their parents were at the same age. This is true by a variety of different metrics. See e.g. http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2017/01/13/millennials-falling-behind-boomer-parents/96530338/ [usatoday.com]. In the last few years, something, it isn't clear what, has been drastically reducing the resources available to young people. This is combining with cost disease http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/02/09/considerations-on-cost-disease/ [slatestarcodex.com] in a way that is leaving many people in the young age bracket with far less effective purchasing power than their parents would have had for many things. It isn't completely the case; some goods such as computers and cell phones are far cheaper (and often weren't even available to their parents) but that's a relatively small fraction of their total goods. Some other trends are clear positive, such as the reduction in poverty in the US, and the overall trends throughout the world are mainly positive. See e.g. https://singularityhub.com/2016/06/27/why-the-world-is-better-than-you-think-in-10-powerful-charts/ [singularityhub.com]. But the US specific young people are clearly going through a bad time in general.

    • I don't see why there should be a positive correlation between being less wealthy and moving less. In fact, poverty is often the driving force behind moving to or within the US. Think about okies during the great depression, Irish during the potato famine, etc.

      The current resistance to moving is surprising since some areas of the US have significantly more economic opportunities than others, but fewer people are moving to take advantage of them. (That said, there is still a fair number of people who move.)

      • Moving also means a considerable expense. Even ignoring any social or personal aspects that arise from uprooting yourself and moving away, moving always entails a considerable financial investment.

        Now couple this with the general job (in)security and an insane turnover rate. Would you move across the country and spend what you might make in 3 months on it if you know that your chance to even still have the job in 3 months is really low?

  • sorry, what? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "young adults are more stuck with their personalities and faded of memory "

    what?

  • Nobody Is Moving, Especially Millennials

    Dear Drake Baer and NY Mag Editors, If "nobody" is moving, then there cannot be an "especially".

    Also, who cares? I'm 53 and have lived in the same house (which is paid for) since 1993 and the same city since 1980.

    • Nobody Is Moving, Especially Millennials

      Dear Drake Baer and NY Mag Editors, If "nobody" is moving, then there cannot be an "especially".

      Also, who cares? I'm 53 and have lived in the same house (which is paid for) since 1993 and the same city since 1980.

      I moved country in 1999. Does that count?

  • More mocking (Score:3)

    by Moof123 ( 1292134 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @01:10PM (#53857959)

    Clearly we need to mock and make fun of millennials more, previous disrespect has been inadequate to make them flourish just like the good ol' days.

    In a slightly more serious note, this was predicted. A fair number of reputable economists warned us of our own lost generation after the 2008 crash. The bottom of the ladder got pulled and the replacement jobs available to low experience young folk are not as relatively good as what was available for other generations. So you have low wage earners with stacks of debt from surviving (how dare they!), and from getting a college degree like they were told was the only good path thousands of times (suckers!).

    But it is easier to make fun of how they dress different, and use funny new words (like EVERY generation of young folks before them) than to fix the lack of good entry level jobs, low wages, expensive healthcare, and over priced tuition. It looks to me like society has failed a generation and they have made rational choices to live within their means to the extent possible.

  • I've been living in my 475-sft studio apartment in Silicon Valley for nearly 12 years. Thanks to rent control, I'm paying $300 per month less than market rate. If everything works out, I'll be moving to Sacramento Valley this summer.

  • So this may sound crazy, but I wonder why today's twenty-somethings don't just simply default on their loans.

    I'm a Gen Xer. I graduated college in 2000, just in time for the dot com bubble burst and 9/11 to mess with the economy. The only job I could find was as an overnight janitor at a hotel. I made $8 an hour.

    There was no way I could afford both rent and student loans, so I simply didn't pay the loans. Sure it ruined my credit, but at $8 an hour it's not like anybody would be giving me loans anyway

    • Federal student loans are non-dischargeable. Also, many places run your credit to get an apartment, get a job, get a security clearance, dealers run your credit to get a car loan, etc. So while totally dropping out of the "system" is an option (i.e. becoming homeless), it is hard to have much of a life withing the "system" while not paying your bills.

      If you do manage to get an apartment, find a way to commute, and get a job with blighted credit you still face having your wages garnished, or your bank acco

    • I wonder why today's twenty-somethings don't just simply default on their loans.

      Mainly because student loans are not relieved from bankruptcy like other debt. That means they can garnish your wages, social security benefits and other government benefits. Basically, you do not have a retirement with outstanding student loan debt.

  • I used to think it would be fun to move around the world. However, now that I have kids, moving isn't practical. Family is a wonderful support system. Moving far away means that support system gets left behind. Unless you are incredibly wealthy, and can afford to bring parents or grandparents with, or hire a live in nanny, it's just too difficult.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

      I used to think it would be fun to move around the world. However, now that I have kids

      My parents did this before I was born and after I was born.

      moving isn't practical

      Honestly, it's entirely possible, the issue is that you and/or your family isn't practical enough to do it. Generally whenever I've moved, I took a plane ticket and flew to my destination with just a bag pack and hold bag. The cost of moving for me has been generally just been the cost of the plane ticket. The rest of my family moving hasn't

Slashdot Top Deals

You can not win the game, and you are not allowed to stop playing. -- The Third Law Of Thermodynamics

Close