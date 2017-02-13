Getting All Your News From Facebook Is Like Eating Only Potato Chips, Flipboard CEO Says (recode.net) 51
In a wide-ranging interview, Mike McCue, CEO of news curator app Flipboard, talked about how -- and from where -- people get their news nowadays and how it shapes their worldview. From a report: McCue said getting all your news from either friends or algorithms is "challenging and semi-dangerous" because today's social platforms, like Twitter and Facebook, favor content that people engage with, driving "extremist" content to the top. Hence, he argues, the "fake news" epidemic, which McCue believes had an effect on the 2016 election. "Sometimes I think of news feeds as the 'mystery meat' of your information diet," he said. "It's not like you finish reading your Facebook feed, after half an hour, and feel like, 'That was a great use of time!' It's like if you ate potato chips all day long."
Potatoes have nutritional value.
Also, I ommitted "fr!5t p50t suckas
:P"
Cyanide might have some slight nutritional value.
Damn straight, add a coke and you have all four important food groups: Fat, sugar, salt and caffeine.
Is that another brand of Potato chip?
And also read lots of comments from people who are genuinely stupid enough to be convinced by Trump. IAlthough it could also be lots of propaganda. Trump loves Russia and we all know they do enough of it.
"News curator app"?
No.
News aggregator. And the person doing the work is not a "news curator", he/she is what's known as an "editor" - the thing that people complain Slashdot does not have. Or maybe Slashdot has "story curators", and since they don't exist, stories don't get "curated" at Slashdot...
The "curator" business is the dumbest thing I've ever heard.
News aggregation (including Flipboard, nice slashvertisemnet) will always show what it thinks people want to see. And as much as people "want" to be challenged when asked, in reality, it's mentally exhausting and they don't. Therefore, all new aggregation will trend towards echo chamber status. The only defense against echo chambers is actively trying to break out, and that's a difficult task.
It is possible to get news from multiple sources. BBC. Jerusalem Post. Al Jazeera. RT. And others.
But aren't they all biased? Yes, they are. Just like CNN, MSNBC or FoxNews.
Are we grown up enough to read through the bias if presented with multiple points of view?
That remains to be seen.
Maybe that is like eating more than just potato chips? But I still like chips, even though I don't have FaceTwit.
I don't have FaceTwit. Are there any others?
Plenty. I've never had a FaceBook account (or Twitter) and have no plans to change that. I don't trust the company and it quite plainly has limited utility for me personally. Not judging if you get a lot out of it but it's just not for me. My wife feels the same way. Probably about 2/3 of my family uses FaceBook at least occasionally and about 1/3 of us can't be bothered.
Same here. I don't have a Facebook and I doubt I ever will.
I don't use facebook or twitter either but I'm surprised to see RT on your list of news sources. I like getting news from varied sources myself but I've tried RT for a bit and I just feel like I'm consuming the propaganda branch of the Russian government. When reading it I feel like I might as well be reading a nationalist Chinese news source as well.
In other words, sure all news sources have some sort of bias but they should at least try to be objective.
Yes, it's quite possible to view several news sources and form a fairly unbiased opinion of what has actually occurred... the difficulty seems to be the prior belief set trap. It is pretty easy to scroll through multiple sources until you locate one that agrees with a rigidly held worldview.
Open-mindedness is the constant ability to believe you can be mistaken.
N = B (n) + A(n) + R (n)
Solve for n. B, A are R vary depending on n.
This represents 84% of the total marks.
Monocultures are bad (Score:3)
You could say the same thing about any single news source. My father-in-law gets all his news from the paper version of the wall street journal and whatever nonsense the local evening news is spouting off that day plus a bit of Rush Limbaugh. Needless to say he has a rather narrow and unhealthy world view because he never hears any ideas that contradict what he already believes. Getting your news from a single source or even a narrow group of sources is almost certain to result is a very weird view of how the world should work.
You could say the same thing about any single news source. My father-in-law gets all his news from the paper version of the wall street journal and whatever nonsense the local evening news is spouting off that day plus a bit of Rush Limbaugh. Needless to say he has a rather narrow and unhealthy world view because he never hears any ideas that contradict what he already believes. Getting your news from a single source or even a narrow group of sources is almost certain to result is a very weird view of how the world should work.
But what if your belief is right and the others are wrong? What do you gain from listening to stupidity? I have no use for CNN for example. I actually liked CNN back in the 90's, they were still a tad bit biased but they at least had some journalistic integrity. Today? None, zero, ziltch.
I have 4 or 5 news sites bookmarked that I visit on a regular basis. I trust them. I don't always agree with them but I trust they are not intentionally lying to me. Why would I go outside of that?
All of the TV news channels stopped doing news and started being a death-reel on 9/11/2001. And they never recovered because that was also the same time that they universally adopted "the crawler" as an excuse for presenting news on one more than one topic per day. The original programming that came after the horrors died down and ratings faltered followed the path of so many others like (first and foremost) MTV and Discovery and History, with pre-recorded reality TV interspersed with live talking heads s
Facebook and Twitter are echo chambers, no doubt about that. But did those echos really change anyone's vote? I doubt it. People who liked or disliked one candidate read stories that reinforced their opinion.
Clinton lost because she was anointed by the DNC rather than being selected by the voters. There was no enthusiasm for her, not in the primaries, not in the general election. I haven't heard of anyone who started out intending to vote for Hillary, then changed their mind after reading Facebook.
Facebook and Twitter are echo chambers, no doubt about that. But did those echos really change anyone's vote? I doubt it.
They did but not the way people think. I know a large number of people who voted for Trump because the media were so dead set on making him the villain. The media coverage was so over the top that people finally saw through it and said "fuck you." It's only gotten worse since the election too with cooks in CA saying they want to secede from the union and fat chicks with blue hair wearing vagina costumes started marching in DC calling everyone nazi's.
The more Facebook and Twitter try to claim they are the vo
More at 11.
Cheetos!
And 'Flipboard'? Who the hell are they?
No, I think it's more like bread [wikipedia.org] myself.
TFTFY
Said the potato chip maker (Score:2)