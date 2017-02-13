188,000 Evacuated As California's Massive Oroville Dam Threatens Catastrophic Floods (washingtonpost.com) 45
Mr D from 63 quotes a report from The Washington Post: About 188,000 residents near Oroville, Calif., were ordered to evacuate Sunday after a hole in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam threatened to flood the surrounding area. Thousands clogged highways leading out of the area headed south, north and west, and arteries major and minor remained jammed as midnight approached on the West Coast -- though by early Monday, Lake Oroville's water level had dropped to a point at which water was no longer spilling over. The lake level reached its peak of 902.59 feet at about 3 a.m. Sunday and dropped to 898 feet by 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Sacramento Bee. Water flows over the emergency spillway at 901 feet. "The drop in the lake level was early evidence that the Department of Water Resources' desperate attempt to prevent a catastrophic failure of the dam's emergency spillway appeared to be paying dividends," the Bee reported Monday. Officials doubled the flow of water out of the nearly mile-long primary spillway to 100,000 cubic feet per second. The normal flow is about half as much, but increased flows are common at this time of year, during peak rain season, officials said. But water officials warned that damaged infrastructure could create further dangers as storms approach in the week ahead, and it remained unclear when residents might be able to return to their homes.
First, Oroville, California, gets 52 inches of rain per year. NOT a desert.
Second, nobody seems to complain when we are sending all this food to them.
Not a desert [Re:Drought is over!] (Score:2)
Desert (Score:2)
That's what you get when trying to turn a desert into a water-starved living area.
Re:Desert (Score:5, Informative)
Answer: Hydro of course. Everyone's favorite renewable. The source so many countries credit for high renewable percentages.
Other interestig tidbits: Deforestation due to hydro results is reduced carbon sequestration. Also, decay of plant material under hyrdo reseviors and active aquatic microbial digestion is a source of added methane emmissions. Studies show these emissions may be quite high.
I think Hyrdo is a great power source. But nothing comes without trade-offs. I think most here are willing to trade off the things I listed above for the benefits of hydro.
This dam is primarily for water supply, the hydroelectric aspect is secondary.
Big news in California... (Score:2)
Were any of them kneeling?
Nope. I forgot to order a blow job with my skinny vanilla latte this morning.
So, you live in southern CA.
The dam is for water management first, electrical power generation second, and flood control third. You can concern troll about hydro if you want, but it's mostly inappropriate here.
That's a lot of wasted water (Score:3)
considering the state is in a drought half the time. If only there was a way to build a wall or something to hold the water until it was needed.
You forgot the part about: if only there was some way to move the excess water about 500 miles south to where the drought problem is centered.
Political fallout (Score:2)
It's interesting that everyone's trying to put a political spin on this, and finger pointing is starting.
First, T supporters say T should only give emergency assistance if CA swears away from "sanctuary cities". CA's response is that CA has always paid into the fed just like every other state, and that one political issue shouldn't be used as a threat against another.
Second, is the reason for not preventing this. There was concern of weakness in the dam's overflow systems going back years. Different experts
Big infrastructure projects like general dam shoring-up are NOT "shovel ready"; they can take years to ramp up due to engineering studies, land studies, and procurement steps. (In an emergency, it may have to be quick, but obviously that's difficult to budget for.)
Another Katrina (Score:2)
I just wanted to post some info before everyone spins this as a partisan failure of one sort or another.
1) The dam was built and is owned by California.
2) California was warned about the potential problem (the one we are currently seeing) in 2005.
3) In 2005, as part of the federal re-licensing procedure for the dam, several groups urged federal officials to require that the dam’s [earthwork] emergency spillway be upgraded to concrete. The federal government declined.
Failure of Big Science (Score:2)
So busy declaring their unwavering support for the idea of Global Warming — and its contribution to drought [nytimes.com], none of these guys would raise an alarm over the possibility of a flood.
Both have happened before — early settlers in California have died due to drought-induced famine, and 1863 has seen a spectacular flooding [scientificamerican.com], for example.
