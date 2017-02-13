Engineers On Google's Self-Driving Car Project Were Paid So Much That They Quit (theverge.com) 44
According to a new report from Bloomberg, most of the money Google spent on it self-driving car project, now spun off into a new entity called Waymo, has gone to engineers and other staff. While it has helped retain a lot of influential and dedicated workers in the short run, it has resulted in many staffers leaving the company in the long run due to the immense financial security. The Verge reports: Bloomberg says that early staffers "had an unusual compensation system" that multiplied staffers salaries and bonuses based on the performance of the self-driving project. The payments accumulated as milestones were reached, even though Waymo remains years away from generating revenue. One staffer eventually "had a multiplier of 16 applied to bonuses and equity amassed over four years." The huge amounts of compensation worked -- for a while. But eventually, it gave many staffers such financial security that they were willing to leave the cuddly confines of Google. Two staffers that Bloomberg spoke to called it "F-you money," and the accumulated cash allowed them to depart Google for other firms, including Chris Urmson who co-founded a startup with ex-Tesla employee Sterling Anderson, and others who founded a self-driving truck company called Otto which was purchased by Uber last year, and another who founded Argo AI which received a $1 billion investment from Ford last week.
More likely there was something wrong in the work environment.
That combined with lots of money means they will move on to more fulfilling things.
There is a difference between "possible" and "mass market sales". It is possible to bring people to the moon and back. However, commercial holliday's to the moon will not happen for a LONG time.
There's no career path from Engineer to CEO.
So:
- They're really keen on money so they've become CEO of a company they founded in hopes of pulling a Zuckerburg, or
- They're not really keen on money and want to work on things that interest them.
Being cash bloated lets you do either.
Yeah, that's one. What do you think the odds are of the same thing happening to every Engineer at Google w/ aspirations of being a CEO?
Unless they were gaming their metrics and know it.
If they were, they know they need to get to IPO/buyout on their startups before the whole thing is demonstrated as a (bad/very premature) idea.
Could be we're agreeing, nothing more fulfilling than 'redistributing some wealth' to yourself.
Employee retention is simple (Score:1)
Employees stay when they are:
* Paid well
* Involved
* Challenged
* Appreciated
* Valued
* Empowered
* Chained to their desks
The article is what makes no sense. If all these employees were making huge amounts of money, why would they leave and start companies in the same industry? They obviously felt they could make more money on their own or at different companies.
Looks like a simple case of a CEO looking at the peon employes and thinking "look at all those overpayed assholes." The "overpaid assholes" then leave the company, and the CEO finds out all his talent is gone and his company is bust.
Its common sense. There's almost no amount of money that Google can throw at their autonomous car lead developers that can match a tech startup. It implies there's an amount of generous salary that will discourage developers from going startup. But Google hires alpha developers who understand what it means to be a successful startup.
I really don't even believe Google is the cutting edge of autonomous car development. I'm guessing its Tesla, because they have the closest thing to a functioning autonomous
They don't suck at everything; they just suck at managing. Its because they think their excellence in academia and theory means they don't have to learn from lessons in real life. They're constantly reinventing the wheel when it comes to business and human resource management.
Waymo... (Score:2, Funny)
...as in Waymo than we should have paid them.
Sounds like everyone won though (Score:4, Insightful)
Also, with the amount of money being thrown around at anything involving startup+AI+"silicon valley," I'm surprised anyone still works at google. If Google hadn't paid them an absurd amount of the even more absurd money they have on hand, would they have ever gotten anyone competent to work on it?
Good metrics are notoriously hard, especially if you've got a few clear thinking Machiavellians on staff.
When the measurements become metrics, the measurements will no longer have meaning. Consider how many employee surveys only consider the top score to be a success. How many times have you been told "if you rate me anything other than a 5 of 5, I will be penalized" and you will catch my meaning.
> Sounds like everyone won though
Furthermore, "googleness" is spread across the industry. Presumably they did not rage-quit,. they left on good terms. Those engineers bring with them a positive connection to google developed over the time they were there. It is a sort of "soft power" for google to have friendlies sprinkled around the industry. It makes it easier for google to collaborate with the startups, maybe even acquire some of them as their tech matures. That's not something you can easily qu
Symptoms right, cause seems backwards (Score:2)
They say that all these engineers made "Fuck You" money, so they quit working on self-driving cars.... and promptly moved to other start-ups working on self-driving cars. I would make the case that clearly Google didn't reward them enough. After all, why would you leave the huge resources Google will throw at the problem in favor of going it alone, if not for the bigger payday.
Depends: If they are 'going for the gold' before the jig is up, it is just a case of cutting out the middleman.
More likely less bureaucracy.
Re:Symptoms right, cause seems backwards (Score:4, Informative)
This is the problem with big corporations. Small firms and startups can offer a relatively large percentage of the payoff if successful. Google, while able to provide stock options out the wazoo, still can't offer the kind of equity in the company Sergey and Larry have. After all, even acquiring enough stock to offer a 1% payout on success would be next to impossible without either driving up the share price or diluting the pool with new shares to drive the price down. But if you're working for a startup with potential, hey here's 10% of nothing. If it works out, whoopee. If not, well you still have all that "FU money" from your previous employer.
I'm sure the same thing happened at Microsoft when they went public. I heard that people wore buttons that had the letters "FUIFV," which stood for "f*** you, I'm fully vested." I'm sure more than a few people decided to cut and run knowing their retirement, kids' education and possibly home were paid for. Just the right conditions for going out and starting your own company.
I wonder (Score:1)
if someone at Alphabet is playing 5 dimensional string theory Mahjong and seeding the rest of the car industry with experts in order to make the future happen sooner.
Google was stupid (Score:2)
I'm surprised they didn't retain those employees via do-not-compete clauses in their compensation contract. It sounds like most of them took off to do the same thing they were doing at Google... which would be a blatant violation of a DNC clause.
CA employment law.
California law overrides DNC clauses [wikipedia.org] for anyone but partners or equity stakeholders in a business. So you can't bar an employee from going to a competing business, but you can bar a partner from dissolving the partnership and opening up a competing company.
Wouldn't these Engineers qualify as equity stakeholders given most of their compensation was in Google stock?
How to keep your workers (Score:2)
Never allow your bands cash flow to be another persons life style enabler.
Don't hire single people. They have too much freedom to save and the smarts to think about the next job or their own project or brand.
Not just day dream like average workers, they can save and create their own job.
Stoopid Money (Score:2)
Workers at the company where I used to work told tales of the early days working there, when the company was new and flush with investor money and new clients coming in left and right and there were no products shipping. They had to code all of it, which wasn't terribly hard early on.
Anyway, the early employees spoke of being wined and dined all the time, catered food brought to the office all the time, and of receiving massive bonus checks for doing essentially nothing. They were raking in so much cash,
According to the bean counter CFO (Score:2)
Ruth Porat: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"Google to Pay New CFO Ruth Porat More Than $70 Million": https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
She's worth 10's if not 100's of millions of dollars and yet she's still working. This is just a salary bargaining ploy nonsense. That's why the article doesn't make any sense.