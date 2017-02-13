Microsoft's Open-Source Graph Engine Takes On Neo4j (infoworld.com) 4
An anonymous reader quotes a report from InfoWorld: Sometimes the relationships between the data you've gathered are more important than the data itself. That's when a graph processing system comes in handy. It's an important but often poorly understood method for exploring how items in a data set are interrelated. Microsoft's been exploring this area since at least 2013, when it published a paper describing the Trinity project, a cloud-based, in-memory graph engine. The fruits of the effort, known as the Microsoft Graph Engine, are now available as an MIT-licensed open source project as an alternative to the likes of Neo4j or the Linux Foundation's recently announced JanusGraph. Microsoft calls Graph Engine (GE) as "both a RAM store and a computation engine." Data can be inserted into GE and retrieved at high speed since it's kept in-memory and only written back to disk as needed. It can work as a simple key-value store like Memcached, but Redis may be the better comparison, since GE stores data in strongly typed schemas (string, integer, and so on). How does all this shape up against the leading open source graph database, Neo4j? For one, Neo4j has been in the market longer and has an existing user base. It's also available in both an open source community edition and a commercial product, whereas GE is only an open source project right now.
If your database system does not avoid disk I/O when it can, and does not leverage memory allocated to it, it's a pretty shitty database system, be it graph-based, relational, key-value or schema-less. This is not a feature, it's just basic design that's found in all database systems you already use every day.
This is a hyperbolic title, driven home by the fact that the author concedes in the last paragraph that: "What Microsoft appears to be aiming for with GE isn't head-on competition with those projects."
I get the sense the author doesn't understand this space or is trying to create drama where none exists... Graph Engine is a very different animal than Neo4J. You don't want to use GE as a system of record like you would with Neo4J--it's a pure *in-memory* computation platform. For example, TFA states: "Data c