T-Mobile Responds To Verizon By Improving Its Own Unlimited Data Plan
It didn't take long for T-Mobile to respond to Verizon's recently announced unlimited data plans. T-Mobile's CEO John Legere announced two improvements to the carrier's T-Mobile One unlimited plan that both take effect this Friday, reports The Verge. "Beginning February 17th, the plan will include HD video, an upgrade to the 480p/DVD-quality 'optimizations' that are currently in place." From the report: The other change Legere announced is related to the hotspot feature of T-Mobile One, which lets you share your smartphone's data connection with other devices. As of Friday, the plan will let customers use up to 10GB of high-speed data each month for tethering. That matches Verizon's plan, which also allows for 10GB of LTE tethering. But again, prior to today, T-Mobile One only allowed 3G hotspot speeds unless you paid extra for the T-Mobile One Plus plan. Lastly, Legere announced a promotion that will offer two lines of T-Mobile One for $100. A two-line family plan usually costs $120 per month. Unlike other carriers, T-Mobile includes taxes and fees in its advertised price -- so that should be all you pay month to month. Verizon charges $140 (plus taxes and fees) for a two-line unlimited plan. Assuming there's no sneaky fine print or trickery here, T-Mobile has at least for now regained its feature-for-feature price advantage compared against Verizon Unlimited. The company also has a higher threshold (28GB versus Verizon's 22GB) before its users might experience reduced speeds when the network is congested. In a long series of tweets, John Legere announced the new improvements/promo and took several jabs at Big Red. In one tweet, Legere wrote: "... And we all know no one was falling for [Verizon's] 'you don't need unlimited' bullshit. Hey @verizon - your ads are still up..."
Until the inevitable when they realize that working together is more profitable for all concerned things will go right back to normal yet again. Nothing to see here folks... it's all the same dog and pony show...
Yep, this is good to see.
I've been on Boost for a many years, so I haven't dealt with the high prices, poor customer service, and questionable billing practices that people complain about with the major carriers. I do remember, though, that when I left Sprint, it was because there prices were too high for the four MEGABYTES I went over. 28 GIGABYTES is more than a thousand times as much data as they offered when I last used a major carrier. The speed is 100X times faster than it was a few years ago.
AFAIK bingeon is still available.
I went over my ATT data limit & they throttled my data. So I visited their store last week and then upped my data allowed.
But I am still throttled most of the time on both cellphone and hotspot. Takes a long time to get a connection. Sometimes takes a minute to get something starting to load (looking at Mac's Activity Monitor.) Very often I'm limited to 20-40 KB/sec. ATT guys don't have an answer. Time to move to TMobile.
You could always get directv and then get unlimited data.
Or go with t-mobile, verizon or sprint without having to have an extra service.