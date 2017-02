T-Mobile Responds To Verizon By Improving Its Own Unlimited Data Plan

It didn't take long for T-Mobile to respond to Verizon's recently announced unlimited data plans . T-Mobile's CEO John Legere announced two improvements to the carrier's T-Mobile One unlimited plan that both take effect this Friday, reports The Verge. "Beginning February 17th, the plan will include HD video, an upgrade to the 480p/DVD-quality 'optimizations' that are currently in place." From the report:In a long series of tweets , John Legere announced the new improvements/promo and took several jabs at Big Red. In one tweet , Legere wrote: "... And we all know no one was falling for [Verizon's] 'you don't need unlimited' bullshit. Hey @verizon - your ads are still up..."