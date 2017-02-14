US National Weather Service Suffered 'Catastrophic' Outage; Website Stopped Sending Forecasts, Warnings (miamiherald.com) 3
jo7hs2 quotes a report from Miami Herald: On a day when a blizzard is pasting Maine and Northern California faces a dire flooding threat, several of the National Weather Service's primary systems for sending out alerts to the public have failed. As of approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time, products from the National Weather Service ceased disseminating over the internet, including forecasts, warnings and current conditions. The Weather Service's public-facing website, Weather.gov, has not posted updated information since the outage began. Ryan Hickman, chief technology officer for Allison House, a weather data provider, called the situation "catastrophic." Hickman said two core routers for transmitting information from the Weather Service offices out to satellites, which beam the information back to public service providers, had stopped working. Hickman added that another backup system known as the Emergency Managers Weather Information Network (EMWIN) was also not operating.
Slashdot reader jo7hs2 notes: "The systems are back up as of Monday evening."
Slashdot reader jo7hs2 notes: "The systems are back up as of Monday evening."
Re: Spillway was damaged with a bomb, wake up peop (Score:2)
Let me guess - the shooting incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School was filmed on the same soundstage where they faked the moon landings, right?