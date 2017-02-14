Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Security

Michael Flynn Resigns As Trump's National Security Adviser

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn, who faced questions about a call to the Russian ambassador prior to the inauguration, has resigned. Retired Army General Keith Kellogg was named acting national security adviser to replace Flynn. ABC News reported Monday that Flynn called Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to apologize for misleading him about his conversation with the ambassador in November. Flynn previously denied that he spoke about sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia for its suspected interference in the 2016 election, a claim repeated by Pence in January. An administration official later claimed Pence was relying on information provided to him by Flynn. In his resignation later, Flynn cited the "fast pace of events" for "inadvertently" briefing "the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding [his] phone calls with the Russian Ambassador." You can view Flynn's full resignation letter, as provided by the White House, here.

  • I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @12:15AM (#53863161)

    Right?! This was just because of a miscommunication of a phone call, that's all. *waves hand*

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by FyRE666 ( 263011 )

      Let's see how quickly the Trumpanzees can blame this on Obama somehow, or call it all fake news :)

      • Re:I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:5, Informative)

        by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @01:27AM (#53863491) Journal

        The line from the Breitbart crowd seems to be that Flynn is a minor figure of no importance and it's all Sally Yates' fault.

        • I suppose if they're allowed to make up alternative facts, it's really easy to explain anything!

          • Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Interesting)

            by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @02:04AM (#53863617) Journal

            I think that ability on their part is fading fast. The polls showing Trump's precipitous fall in popularity tell the story of a presidency in the kind of crisis that hasn't been seen since Iran-Contra or the Lewinsky affair, and, as with Watergate before it, those scandals didn't hit until second terms. The fact that one of Trump's longest supporters has been outed being chatty with the Russian Ambassador just weeks into the Presidency just blows me away. This is like a presidency on amphetamines.

            • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

              by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

              one of Trump's longest supporters has been outed being chatty with the Russian Ambassador

              No. That isn't the problem. There is nothing wrong with having a chat with a Rusky. Just like with Watergate, and Monicagate, the problem was LYING ABOUT IT.

              • Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Informative)

                by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @03:12AM (#53863823)

                You're wrong.
                It's illegal for a private citizen to engage in diplomacy for the US.

                • Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Informative)

                  by neilo_1701D ( 2765337 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:53AM (#53864489)

                  You're wrong.
                  It's illegal for a private citizen to engage in diplomacy for the US.

                  You're absolutely right. But that isn't what undid him.

                  1. He lied to Pence about his son having a security clearance, causing Pence to repeat that lie publicly
                  2. He lied about the content of his conversation with the Russian ambassador.

                  #1 put him in Pence's sights. #2 ensured the outcome.

                • The FBI says Flynn didn't do anything illegal. He was literally fired for disloyalty to Trump. I don't know why the left thinks this is a victory for them. Shouldn't the narrative be that Trump is a dictator who is ruthless with anyone who is disloyal to or embarrasses him?

              • Yeah he should have just said "of course we talked (Score:4, Insightful)

                by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @03:40AM (#53863899) Journal

                Yeah I agree the problem is lying about it. He's the incoming national security advisor. He should have said "yeah, I talked to the Russian ambassador, and I'm preparing my recommendations and report for the President based on those discussions". Just blow it off as doing his job, albeit prematurely, before the inauguration.

                In theory he might have violated the Logan Act, but in
                200 years nobody has ever been prosecuted under the Logan Act (one person has been indicted). As a member of the incoming administration's foreign policy team, it's not *that* weird that he would talk to diplomats from other nations and start getting to them and their positions.

                Not that I'm saying it was hunky-dory to have those conversations at that time, but he certainly could have made it seem like no big deal, if he didn't lie about it.

                • Re:Yeah he should have just said "of course we tal (Score:5, Informative)

                  by silentcoder ( 1241496 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:40AM (#53864431)

                  Fact remains though - when the call was made he was
                  1) Not in any way part of the executive branch
                  2) Not in any way authorized to speak on behalf of the executive branch

                  And therefore: flagrantly undermining the foreign policy objectives of the sitting president of the united states. Which is a crime and this application of the Logan act would almost certainly pass constitutional muster. The problem isn't that he spoke to Russia - it's what he spoke about, things that the constitution CLEARLY reserves for the executive branch and which he had no authority to intervene in.

                  The fact that, if he had waited a few weeks, he would have been perfectly within the law should not make a difference. If a cop finds a 17 year old working in a strip club they won't fail to prosecute the owner because her birthday is really, really close. They won't fail to prosecute even if her birthday is tomorrow ! She's there before it's legal and that's the end of the matter. Hell in the red states they'd probably prosecute HER as well and come up with some reason to make her register as a sex offender. I mean if they do it for sexting teens they sure as hell won't let a stripper get away with it. Even if she's a totally empowered young women doing it because it makes her, personally, feel good and pays well. Actually - that would probably make them MORE eager to punish her, punishing a drug-addicted girl from extreme poverty for doing what she had to, to survive doesn't play that well with the public (even the religious right), but punishing a proud slut sure does !

              • Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:4, Funny)

                by Buchenskjoll ( 762354 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @08:26AM (#53864677)
                Oh no, if Trump has started firing people for lying, where will it all end?

            • Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Insightful)

              by Unknown User ( 4795349 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @04:26AM (#53863985)
              Well, let's face it. The real problem is that neither Flynn not Bannon are remotely competent national security advisors, neither is Rex Tillerson a sufficiently unbiased foreign minister (in the light of past attempts to secure billion dollar oil deals with Russia), or Betsy DeVos a competent education minister, not to speak of the abominable choice of attorney general. Despite all this partisan chatter and division, Republicans should be able to realize that there are plenty of Republicans or independents with higher integrity who would have been better suited for these posts. I feel sorry for guys like McCain who nowadays have to worry about their own folks more than about the opposition.

              • Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:4, Interesting)

                by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @08:44AM (#53864819) Journal

                Yeah, except that all of those Republicans don't get to name nominees. They only get to "advise and consent" if they are sitting members of the United States Senate - and that advice can be freely ignored by the President, who has the sole power to appoint cabinet nominees for Senate confirmation.

                If you want to see a real horror show of government, it would be Trump White House vs. the United States Congress. Vetoing bills out of spite, sending even more unqualified people for confirmation just to troll the Senate, etc. And don't think this guy wouldn't do it.

            • Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Insightful)

              by neilo_1701D ( 2765337 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @08:11AM (#53864579)

              This is like a presidency on amphetamines.

              This is like a presidency at amature hour.

              The really stupid thing is that for all the shaking-up that has been done to world leaders, the One China policy remains; Israel is still scolded; refugees are still being accepted; and there is no replacement for Obamacare on the horizon. For all the bravado, he has achieved nothing at the cost of the US's image and brand. Put another way, far from being the anti-Obama he portrayed himself to be, he has arrived at exactly the same policy positions.

              The #1 thing he could do right now to show some statesmanship is to get to California, stand by the Oroville Dam and declare US infrastructure be his priority. Forget the Great Wall of Mexico. Here is a genuine crisis that is symptomatic of a deeper problem, and here is a genuine crisis handed to him on a silver platter. He want to build? Build. He wants a short-term sugar high on jobs? Employ people to build. Yes thre is a cost; but what the heck; borrow the money. He could probably borrow enough to do most of this work and still be able to say he didn't raise the national debt as much as Obama did.

              But instead, he tweets about Nordstrom and how unfair they are to Ivanka.

            • Are these polls from the same media that showed Hiilldog as winning in a landslide? Can you even trust them? Or at least cite your sources?

  • So much winning... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @12:22AM (#53863193) Journal

    Is everybody tired of winning yet?

    General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days). The previous record-holder was 348 days (Reagan's first NSA director). And I guarantee that Reagan's NSA director didn't resign because he was too cozy with and taking money from the Russians.

    So much for "extreme vetting", I guess.

    • General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days).

      Does Flynn's brief "defense" quality as "alternative facts" yet, or is there some sort of requirement in #PresidentTweety's White House for Kellyanne Conway to say it first? After all, she merely said Trump had "full confidence" in Flynn about an hour before he resigned. Or maybe she'll tell us it isn't a real resignation now?

      Oh, I just hope her embarrassment and humiliation is so extreme that the Donald fires her next. Then maybe the pressure will roll the rest of the way up his trousers and he'll go compl

      • Well, to a point it's better for Putin, but if Trump finally does force Congress's hand, and Pence ends up in charge, that very moment everything shifts back to the Truman Doctrine. Frankly, I think Putin overplayed his hand. He should have found a friendly candidate who wasn't a complete idiot, or worse, senile.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dbIII ( 701233 )

        but if anyone does start a pool on Trump's departure from DC

        Four to eight years or when it gets dragged out of his cold, dead hands. He's not the sort of guy to resign over a scandal no matter how large and an impeachment could be dragged out over four years.
        Before people suggest that I'm morbid or suggesting Trump's "second amendment solution" I'll point out that I wrote that because I can't see Trump doing a Castro and resigning if bedridden.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by jez9999 ( 618189 )

          Four to eight years or when it gets dragged out of his cold, dead hands.

          A bit like Obama, then?

    • I think the larger issue is that by resigning, will he short circuit prosecution for a crime. Since the Attorney General would have to prosecute, or Congress hold hearings, I think it likely he is going to skate away from this because the AG is a President Trump appointee and the majority Republican congress has no interest in prosecuting anyone whose name isn't Clinton, Warren, or Pelosi.

    • Conversations before Appointment (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And it's far worse. He had conversations BEFORE he was appointed by Trump. The Russian Ambassador KNEW he would be appointed.

      Remember Trump's "only I know who will be my choices"?? comment? Well no, Putin and the Russians had an in too.

      And the timing of those calls, matched up with the stated timings in the pee memos. Giving further credence to the pee memos.

      The pee memos, list Putin's courting of Flynn back in August, way before the election. So Putin picked this man back in August way before Trump picked

      • I think we are a long way from a Trump impeachment and conviction. I still can't see the Republicans sacrificing themselves when they control Congress and, at least no.inally the White House.

        The smarter way to play this is to let Trump destroy his credibility and remaining political capital, and then inform him that he can either hand over day to day governance to Pence and then spend the rest of his term playing President on TV, or face impeachment. You get an effective Pence presidency without the nightma

        • I think we are a long way from a Trump impeachment and conviction. I still can't see the Republicans sacrificing themselves when they control Congress and, at least no.inally the White House.

          I think that the Republican leadership is chomping at the bit to get Trump impeached. Pence is a much preferable president for the Republicans.

        • Richard Nixon was in a similar position before his forced resignation to avoid impeachment; Until he closed the gold window -- effectively devaluing the dollar -- he had enough votes to withstand his opposition. Those Republicans who lost fortunes because of that act turned on him and, suddenly, there were enough votes to impeach.

          Curiously (or not...) Roosevelt had a movement to impeach move through Congress after he devalued the dollar from $20 per ounce of gold to $35.

          Should Trump move to weaken the doll

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      And he was fired for it (or forcefully stepped down). How long did it take for Hillary to step down from her post after her e-mail snafu?

  • Tech Angle (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @12:27AM (#53863205) Journal
    It would be nice if the story had a tech angle. This one is moronic, for example, but at least it discusses encryption [rawstory.com], which is better than nothing. The Pols are learning from their mistakes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      Okay, try some more intellectually challenging material. No pictures, but check out this document [documentcloud.org].

      Ask a grownup if you need help with the big words.

      • tbh that looks like something written by someone from Anonymous. Is there any reason we should consider it legitimate, and if it is, where did it come from?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mmell ( 832646 )
        Damnit! This isn't where I meant to post this. Apologies, P5.

  • What did Trump know and when did he know it? Obvious followup. (Watergate reference, if you are the only reader who does not already know it.) The NSA most probably already knows the answer but may be unwilling to reveal just how pervasive domestic surveillance really is. Now we await "deep throat". Nixon all over again, the main difference is 30 points less IQ.

    • I think it's pretty obvious that McCain knows the answer as well. And remember here that scandals are often as much about confirming peoples' views on the subject of the scandal as on any actual incriminating information. The fact is that Trump has been dogged by strong suggestions that the Russians were more involved in his campaign than just using Assange to fuck over Clinton, and now you have Flynn, who has been with Trump since the beginning of the campaign, basically caught red handed playing handsy wi

  • I voted for Trump, because I can't stand the Clintons. I'm not for Trump, or for the Republican party. I'm for the US - I want good government.

    So even though I agree with most of Trump's positions, I'm glad that the Democrats and the press point out the ways that Trump messes up, like selecting a national security adviser who can be blackmailed. We have to correct problems like that.

    • Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:5, Insightful)

      by dbIII ( 701233 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @03:21AM (#53863845)

      I voted for Trump ... I want good government

      So how's that working out for you?
      Given that it took less than week for him to violate the Constitution how do you rate your chances on getting to vote again?

    • Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:4, Interesting)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@wo[ ]3.net ['rld' in gap]> on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:42AM (#53864443) Homepage

      You screwed up. The current government is a joke. Bogged down in legal proceedings, and its relationship with the press is a disaster. Trump is so divisive half the country is basically pulling in the opposite direction to the other, and governance is only possible as long as the Republicans control both houses. Policies are made based on alternate facts and fake news, fed directly to Trump's brain through his favourite sources of media - Fox News, Brietbart and Infowars.

      Trump is in it to enrich himself and his friends, and to inflate his ego. Your dislike of Clinton resulted in a narcissist with no experience and no chance of doing a good job taking power. The best you can hope for is that other people manage to salvage something from the next four years.

    • Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:5, Insightful)

      by mjwx ( 966435 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:44AM (#53864451)

      I voted for Trump, because I can't stand the Clintons.

      Everything you said after this was bullshit.

      You didn't vote for Trump because he was more qualified. He wasn't.
      You didn't vote for Trump because he had better policies: He didn't.
      You didn't vote for Trump because he was a more stable candidate: He wasn't.
      You didn't vote for Trump because he wasn't dangerous: He is.
      You didn't vote for Trump because you want good government: He was always the worst candidate.

      You voted for Trump because you hated something else. Don't pretend he was the better candidate, every act and objective measure demonstrates that to be false. At least be honest, you voted for him because you care more about seeing your team win politics than about your country.

      You are what is broken in a democracy.

    • Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:4, Insightful)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @08:20AM (#53864619) Homepage

      Since you are the first potentially rational Trump supporter, I honestly want to understand your positions. Do you want a wall between the US and Mexico, and if so, why? Do you want to forgive Russia for the annexation of Crimea? Let's see..what else.... do you support ending the child care tax credit? Do you believe in global warming?

    • I voted for Trump, because I can't stand the Clintons. I'm not for Trump, or for the Republican party. I'm for the US - I want good government.

      So even though I agree with most of Trump's positions, I'm glad that the Democrats and the press point out the ways that Trump messes up, like selecting a national security adviser who can be blackmailed. We have to correct problems like that.

      You voted for a racist motherfucker who spearheaded the Birther movement, why that God-awful racist attempt to delegitimize the first African-American president of the United Status. Since it was no longer fashionable to call Obama a n*, the best option was to call him a Muslim (as if that was a bad thing) born in Kenya (which was patently false.) And Trump spearheaded that, to deny an US born American citizen his birthright of being, you know, a US born citizen.

      And this ape went on to call Judge Curiel,

  • In my opinion the modern politics turned into a jar of spiders. Everybody eavesdrop, dislike, and attack each other. It is amplified significantly for someone like me who knows foreign languages and can watch it all from several sides.

    I begin to wonder if Mikhail Bakunin's ideas were really that much farfetched, if the state as an institution is necessary at all. Or is it just turned into a source of mutual misunderstanding and hostility.

  • Emails (Score:5, Insightful)

    by friedman101 ( 618627 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @02:07AM (#53863627)
    Remember when like 70% of slashdot thought that it was a good idea to put this buffoon in power because Hillary was too "establishment" and was a dumbass about classified emails?

    Any regrets yet?

