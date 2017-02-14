Michael Flynn Resigns As Trump's National Security Adviser (go.com) 518
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn, who faced questions about a call to the Russian ambassador prior to the inauguration, has resigned. Retired Army General Keith Kellogg was named acting national security adviser to replace Flynn. ABC News reported Monday that Flynn called Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to apologize for misleading him about his conversation with the ambassador in November. Flynn previously denied that he spoke about sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia for its suspected interference in the 2016 election, a claim repeated by Pence in January. An administration official later claimed Pence was relying on information provided to him by Flynn. In his resignation later, Flynn cited the "fast pace of events" for "inadvertently" briefing "the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding [his] phone calls with the Russian Ambassador." You can view Flynn's full resignation letter, as provided by the White House, here.
I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:5, Funny)
Right?! This was just because of a miscommunication of a phone call, that's all. *waves hand*
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Let's see how quickly the Trumpanzees can blame this on Obama somehow, or call it all fake news
Re:I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:5, Informative)
The line from the Breitbart crowd seems to be that Flynn is a minor figure of no importance and it's all Sally Yates' fault.
Okay - that was quick. (Score:3)
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Interesting)
I think that ability on their part is fading fast. The polls showing Trump's precipitous fall in popularity tell the story of a presidency in the kind of crisis that hasn't been seen since Iran-Contra or the Lewinsky affair, and, as with Watergate before it, those scandals didn't hit until second terms. The fact that one of Trump's longest supporters has been outed being chatty with the Russian Ambassador just weeks into the Presidency just blows me away. This is like a presidency on amphetamines.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
one of Trump's longest supporters has been outed being chatty with the Russian Ambassador
No. That isn't the problem. There is nothing wrong with having a chat with a Rusky. Just like with Watergate, and Monicagate, the problem was LYING ABOUT IT.
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Informative)
You're wrong.
It's illegal for a private citizen to engage in diplomacy for the US.
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Informative)
You're wrong.
It's illegal for a private citizen to engage in diplomacy for the US.
You're absolutely right. But that isn't what undid him.
1. He lied to Pence about his son having a security clearance, causing Pence to repeat that lie publicly
2. He lied about the content of his conversation with the Russian ambassador.
#1 put him in Pence's sights. #2 ensured the outcome.
Re: (Score:3)
The FBI says Flynn didn't do anything illegal. He was literally fired for disloyalty to Trump. I don't know why the left thinks this is a victory for them. Shouldn't the narrative be that Trump is a dictator who is ruthless with anyone who is disloyal to or embarrasses him?
Yeah he should have just said "of course we talked (Score:4, Insightful)
Yeah I agree the problem is lying about it. He's the incoming national security advisor. He should have said "yeah, I talked to the Russian ambassador, and I'm preparing my recommendations and report for the President based on those discussions". Just blow it off as doing his job, albeit prematurely, before the inauguration.
In theory he might have violated the Logan Act, but in
200 years nobody has ever been prosecuted under the Logan Act (one person has been indicted). As a member of the incoming administration's foreign policy team, it's not *that* weird that he would talk to diplomats from other nations and start getting to them and their positions.
Not that I'm saying it was hunky-dory to have those conversations at that time, but he certainly could have made it seem like no big deal, if he didn't lie about it.
Re:Yeah he should have just said "of course we tal (Score:5, Informative)
Fact remains though - when the call was made he was
1) Not in any way part of the executive branch
2) Not in any way authorized to speak on behalf of the executive branch
And therefore: flagrantly undermining the foreign policy objectives of the sitting president of the united states. Which is a crime and this application of the Logan act would almost certainly pass constitutional muster. The problem isn't that he spoke to Russia - it's what he spoke about, things that the constitution CLEARLY reserves for the executive branch and which he had no authority to intervene in.
The fact that, if he had waited a few weeks, he would have been perfectly within the law should not make a difference. If a cop finds a 17 year old working in a strip club they won't fail to prosecute the owner because her birthday is really, really close. They won't fail to prosecute even if her birthday is tomorrow ! She's there before it's legal and that's the end of the matter. Hell in the red states they'd probably prosecute HER as well and come up with some reason to make her register as a sex offender. I mean if they do it for sexting teens they sure as hell won't let a stripper get away with it. Even if she's a totally empowered young women doing it because it makes her, personally, feel good and pays well. Actually - that would probably make them MORE eager to punish her, punishing a drug-addicted girl from extreme poverty for doing what she had to, to survive doesn't play that well with the public (even the religious right), but punishing a proud slut sure does !
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:4, Informative)
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, except that all of those Republicans don't get to name nominees. They only get to "advise and consent" if they are sitting members of the United States Senate - and that advice can be freely ignored by the President, who has the sole power to appoint cabinet nominees for Senate confirmation.
If you want to see a real horror show of government, it would be Trump White House vs. the United States Congress. Vetoing bills out of spite, sending even more unqualified people for confirmation just to troll the Senate, etc. And don't think this guy wouldn't do it.
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Insightful)
This is like a presidency on amphetamines.
This is like a presidency at amature hour.
The really stupid thing is that for all the shaking-up that has been done to world leaders, the One China policy remains; Israel is still scolded; refugees are still being accepted; and there is no replacement for Obamacare on the horizon. For all the bravado, he has achieved nothing at the cost of the US's image and brand. Put another way, far from being the anti-Obama he portrayed himself to be, he has arrived at exactly the same policy positions.
The #1 thing he could do right now to show some statesmanship is to get to California, stand by the Oroville Dam and declare US infrastructure be his priority. Forget the Great Wall of Mexico. Here is a genuine crisis that is symptomatic of a deeper problem, and here is a genuine crisis handed to him on a silver platter. He want to build? Build. He wants a short-term sugar high on jobs? Employ people to build. Yes thre is a cost; but what the heck; borrow the money. He could probably borrow enough to do most of this work and still be able to say he didn't raise the national debt as much as Obama did.
But instead, he tweets about Nordstrom and how unfair they are to Ivanka.
Re: Okay - that was quick. (Score:3)
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Insightful)
The Tea Party did the same to Obama. Remember those angry townhalls to block health care which ultimately handed the houses to the same Republicans today? They cried against executive orders. Now they have no problem with them and are outraged Democrats are doing the same back
Replace it... with what? (Score:5, Insightful)
...And, sorry, Obamacare actually *is* something to oppose. It's amazing how many of my friends lost their insurance and are now paying double or triple for less coverage. And this was all fully predictable to anyone paying attention....
I would think it would be prudent to wait to hear what the politicians who are cancelling it tell us what they are going to implement instead.
So far, it's a pig in a poke-- they're saying "we'll come up with something much much better, trust us, it will be great"-- but they don't seem to have any idea what this "better" system is going to be or how it will work.
Sorry, but I'm skeptical: I want to see some details before I'm convinced.
Re: (Score:3)
I would think it would be prudent to wait to hear what the politicians who are cancelling it tell us what they are going to implement instead.
So far, it's a pig in a poke-- they're saying "we'll come up with something much much better, trust us, it will be great"-- but they don't seem to have any idea what this "better" system is going to be or how it will work.
Sorry, but I'm skeptical: I want to see some details before I'm convinced.
Right. I mean, I can imagine those Republicans are so stupid that they'll come up with something and then say "duh, but, der, we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it". That'd be just like a stupid Republican, amiright?
Re: (Score:3)
It's amazing how many of my friends lost their insurance and are now paying double or triple for less coverage. And this was all fully predictable to anyone paying attention.
Can you elaborate on this? I'm truly curious, because most of the times I've come across stories of people blaming Obamacare for rising costs, it turns out that they weren't actually using Obamacare and that their increases were pretty much in line with the trend which has been going on for decades. Are these people who were using high deductible plans which were phased out, or did their employers drop coverage, or what?
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Informative)
Riiight. The guy hasn't even been in office 90 days and the left...
Left? I'm pretty sure John McCain isn't left...
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Interesting)
The selection pool is actually limited to "very rich people" but Trump makes exceptions for people who have publicly said things he likes to hear. Trouble is he only TRUSTS rich people. Like many rich people, he assumes everybody who isn't rich is trying to rob him - and regardless of how he blew smoke up their asses on the campaign trail it's becoming extremely clear that he distrusts anybody who isn't very wealthy.
... but his position is secure, Trump trusts him because Bannon is rich. Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer on the other hand are getting constant flack from their boss - those two have actually done a halfway decent job, to the extent that it's possible in this administration. Spicer's sheer exasperation is visible every time he has to stand before the American people and say something flagrantly ridiculous because that's what the boss wants. Yet he had done it, even if he had to resort to prefacing it with "the president really does believe that..."
You can see the fracture lines all over the white house and the ones struggling are constantly those who aren't rich. Bannon has caused some serious fuck-ups, up to getting himself on the national security commission (and leaks suggest Trump didn't like that and hadn't known what he was signing)
Which is what you normally preface a statement with when you have difficulty accepting that the person under discussion can really belief something that stupid...
But either way - he's done exactly the job Trump wanted him to do. The guy hitched his wagon to a star (even if it was a red dwarf) to jump the capitol-hill line to the front but he's been loyally toeing the boss's line ever since, and yet his loyalty isn't being rewarded, he's just getting crapped on because we won't believe the bullshit Trump sends him to relay.
What's the real difference between Steve "I wasn't happy with how much power you gave me so I tricked you into giving me more because I'm just using you" Bannon and Sean "Yes sir, I'll tell them exactly what you want me to tell them" Spicer ? Spicer isn't rich.
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:5, Interesting)
I kind of feel sorry for the people that brought his whole line about fighting money in politics and draining the swamp.
Sure he fired all the policy wonks, but now he's just got a white house full of money-in-politics and nobody knows what they are doing, and all the people who would normally say "No Mr President thats an extremely bad idea" to an incoming greenhorn have been fired or sidelined. I mean it was obvious to me what was gonna happen, but i've been around the block a few times and seen plenty of similar types go into govenor roles and completely screw the whole place up. These alt-right people, I just dont know about . Pepe memes and actually believing fox-news conspiracy theories does not make for a particularly useful political movement.
Re:Okay - that was quick. (Score:4, Funny)
Spicer is awesome. His most commonly said sentence in the back must be "You want me to say what?... ok".
The only way he lasts 4 years is if he picks up a tremendous drinking problem.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
She did win in a landslide in the only thing polls measure: number of voters. That popular vote win WAS in fact a landslide. No, landslide is not strong enough a word - it was a fucking avalanche.
That she lost the college is also true - she won a massive amount of votes - she just won them in the wrong places, but polls don't really measure THAT.
There were a large number of reasons why Clinton didn't win the presidency. She wasn't a very inspiring candidate, a lot of democrats felt she didn't deserve the no
Re: I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:4, Insightful)
There is no need to placate the Russians. They have a GDP lower than Italy and their military power is a shadow of what it used to be. Yes, they have nukes, but they, like all the other nuclear powers, have no intention to use them other than to maintain territorial integrity. So the real issue here is why Trump seems so keen to placate Russia, when the US's military and economic might literally dwarfs Russia's abilities.
Re: I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:4, Insightful)
trump doesn't understand that or if he does then he thinks he can have an advantage of the situation, he was brought up during the cold war years and for that period there's like two powers in the world, usa and russia. his followers understand this much. makes it a lot easier for him to deal with china when he doesn't understand them too and they are "outside" of the power game(when they really aren't).
for Putin it suits well because Trump doesn't want Putin out of the office, trump doesn't care if Russia is democratic or not. if anything trump would want to have the same powers Putin has.
Re: I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:4, Insightful)
So the real issue here is why Trump seems so keen to placate Russia, when the US's military and economic might literally dwarfs Russia's abilities.
That is a really backwards way of looking at it. We do indeed have all the power in the bilateral relationship, but how should we use that power? The Russians are a very paranoid people, who think the whole world is out to "get them". By trying to push them down, we are playing into their paranoia, and making them turn inward. But the end result will not be good. They are going to keep Crimea and Donbas no matter what. So should we accept that and move on to other issues? Or should we try to "punish" them, and end up with a frozen conflict and instability in Ukraine, and continued military tensions with Poland and the Baltic countries, while the war in Syria goes on and on, and more and more refugees pour into Turkey and Europe? The Russians have had a bad couple decades, and they feel like the West, and especially America, is bullying them. Treating them with some respect may go a long way. This is not a zero-sum relationship.
Re: I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:5, Insightful)
Jesus, you could pass for Chamberlain in a heart beat.
"So yeah, Germany has had it rough lately and isnt getting any respect (the The Treaty of Versailles was not kind to them). So what if they invaded a few countries? Let's just pretend we all didnt see it and know that nothing bad could possibly come from just letting Germany invade a little bit."
I'm sure anyone living in the Baltic states felt very reasured by your post.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, if we go by the GP's logic ("There is no need to placate the Russians. They have a GDP lower than Italy") then who cares about the Baltic states? They together have a GDP lower than Hamburg.
Re: I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:4, Insightful)
As to why we should worry about someone (Russia or otherwise) invading the Baltic states, do I really need to explain why we believe that countries shouldn't be allowed to just invade other countries? That's the core reason WW2 was fought, and why the UN was created - to basically outlaw aggressive war. Yes, I realize that hasn't eliminated war entirely, but every conflict fought since then has at least made some sort of excuse of operating within the UN framework. We do not want to go back to the pre-1914 world order where might makes right.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Just to clarify, you want to sanction the USA until they return Texas and California to Mexico? Or maybe the UK until they return Gibraltar to Spain? Poland and Russia until they return East Prussia to Germany? Germany until we give Schleswig-Holstein back to Denmark? Shit, I can go on and on and on. You won't believe just how many countries have annexed parts of other countries in the past.
Re: I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:I'm sure he had nothing to hide (Score:5, Funny)
And to combat this vile slander from WashPo, he bravely stood up to them, and resigned.
Re: (Score:3)
So whines the anonymous coward.
So much winning... (Score:5, Insightful)
Is everybody tired of winning yet?
General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days). The previous record-holder was 348 days (Reagan's first NSA director). And I guarantee that Reagan's NSA director didn't resign because he was too cozy with and taking money from the Russians.
So much for "extreme vetting", I guess.
Time to start the pool on #PresidentTweety? (Score:2)
General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days).
Does Flynn's brief "defense" quality as "alternative facts" yet, or is there some sort of requirement in #PresidentTweety's White House for Kellyanne Conway to say it first? After all, she merely said Trump had "full confidence" in Flynn about an hour before he resigned. Or maybe she'll tell us it isn't a real resignation now?
Oh, I just hope her embarrassment and humiliation is so extreme that the Donald fires her next. Then maybe the pressure will roll the rest of the way up his trousers and he'll go compl
Re: (Score:2)
Well, to a point it's better for Putin, but if Trump finally does force Congress's hand, and Pence ends up in charge, that very moment everything shifts back to the Truman Doctrine. Frankly, I think Putin overplayed his hand. He should have found a friendly candidate who wasn't a complete idiot, or worse, senile.
Re:Time to start the pool on #PresidentTweety? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Four to eight years or when it gets dragged out of his cold, dead hands. He's not the sort of guy to resign over a scandal no matter how large and an impeachment could be dragged out over four years.
Before people suggest that I'm morbid or suggesting Trump's "second amendment solution" I'll point out that I wrote that because I can't see Trump doing a Castro and resigning if bedridden.
Re: (Score:3)
Four to eight years or when it gets dragged out of his cold, dead hands.
A bit like Obama, then?
Re: (Score:2)
I think the larger issue is that by resigning, will he short circuit prosecution for a crime. Since the Attorney General would have to prosecute, or Congress hold hearings, I think it likely he is going to skate away from this because the AG is a President Trump appointee and the majority Republican congress has no interest in prosecuting anyone whose name isn't Clinton, Warren, or Pelosi.
Conversations before Appointment (Score:3, Interesting)
And it's far worse. He had conversations BEFORE he was appointed by Trump. The Russian Ambassador KNEW he would be appointed.
Remember Trump's "only I know who will be my choices"?? comment? Well no, Putin and the Russians had an in too.
And the timing of those calls, matched up with the stated timings in the pee memos. Giving further credence to the pee memos.
The pee memos, list Putin's courting of Flynn back in August, way before the election. So Putin picked this man back in August way before Trump picked
Re: (Score:3)
I think we are a long way from a Trump impeachment and conviction. I still can't see the Republicans sacrificing themselves when they control Congress and, at least no.inally the White House.
The smarter way to play this is to let Trump destroy his credibility and remaining political capital, and then inform him that he can either hand over day to day governance to Pence and then spend the rest of his term playing President on TV, or face impeachment. You get an effective Pence presidency without the nightma
Re: (Score:2)
I think that the Republican leadership is chomping at the bit to get Trump impeached. Pence is a much preferable president for the Republicans.
Re: (Score:2)
Richard Nixon was in a similar position before his forced resignation to avoid impeachment; Until he closed the gold window -- effectively devaluing the dollar -- he had enough votes to withstand his opposition. Those Republicans who lost fortunes because of that act turned on him and, suddenly, there were enough votes to impeach.
Curiously (or not...) Roosevelt had a movement to impeach move through Congress after he devalued the dollar from $20 per ounce of gold to $35.
Should Trump move to weaken the doll
Re: (Score:2)
If Trump starts blocking his own party's legislation to that scale, then you're going to have a full scale war between Congress and the White House, and the Republicans wouldn't have that much difficulty getting enough Democrats onboard to override his vetoes. The system was set up so that, at the end of the day the Presidency can be contained. But I still don't see impeachment. Imagine what that would do to the Republicans. It would make the Tea Party years seem like a walk in the park. It would be a civil
Re: (Score:3)
The Republicans took over using the same fear and tactics Democrats are using now with their tea party early in Obama's tenure and still own both houses today.
My prediction is Democrats will swing both houses back if Trump is a divider and will hold him in check and roadblock until a liberal is president again.
Great prediction, care to lay some money on it? It will be a huge hill for the democrats to climb to gain any seats in the Senate in the 2018 midterms, there are 25 democratic seats up for grabs but only 8 republican. Sure, the democrats might hold on to all 25 and gain some of the 8 but it's not very likely.
Re: (Score:2)
And he was fired for it (or forcefully stepped down). How long did it take for Hillary to step down from her post after her e-mail snafu?
Re:That's not why he resigned (Score:5, Informative)
You could try repeating facts, or, you know, come up with more Fake News like him being "paid by the Russians".
Flynn Was Paid By Russia for 2015 Trip [talkingpointsmemo.com]
Trump adviser Michael T. Flynn on his dinner with Putin [washingtonpost.com]
But don't let facts get in the way of calling everything "Fake News."
Re:That's not why he resigned (Score:4, Insightful)
Fake news had a very specific meaning, which is propaganda consisting of outright lies masquerading as real news to influence public opinion in a given way. We're not talking about traditional media (many people now believe the majority of the MSM are "fake news", which is in itself a triumph of fake news) We know most of it comes out of Eastern Europe, and is supporting Russian moves to destabilise and break apart the west. And it appears to be succeeding. You'll notice I've not mentioned Trump even once in that, because this story has been around for a couple of years *before* the US elections, and I've been following it. What the alt-right has done is taken the term "fake news" when applied correctly to articles supporting their cause, and turned it around to mean "any news I don't like", be it real or fake.
Fake news is real (Score:5, Informative)
Fake news had a very specific meaning, which is propaganda consisting of outright lies masquerading as real news to influence public opinion in a given way.
No, the term "fake news" is looney left propaganda made up in the face of Hillary's loss to explain why she lost.
No, fake news really exists, although it the term has been coopted to mean "stuff I don't agree with." There were web sites that basically completely made stuff up. some of them had small print claiming that they were satire, like this one http://www.thatsfake.com/did-e... [thatsfake.com] but some of them were just clickbait sites, making shit up and trying to go viral with links reposted so that they could score with clicks, like this one: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
You're right to this extent, though, the term is much over-used recently.
Re: (Score:3)
Are you sure he acted without the knowledge of Trump and/or Pence? I think the Democrats are going to attempt to disprove that assumption.
Re: (Score:2)
The reason he resigned was that he had talked to the Russians before Trump was in office, but had not fully briefed Pence/Trump.
The reason he resigned is because he lied.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering Flynn's troubling links with Russia, you think this was just about him forgetting to tell Pence a few details?
Seriously, three weeks in and Trump's longest standing campaign ally has resigned in disgrace. For chrissakes, even Nixon's worst didn't come to light until the second term.
Re:That's not why he resigned (Score:5, Informative)
No that was Trump's earlier campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who did PR work for Russian separatists in Ukraine and was paid by the Russian government for it. He quit and was replaced by Bannon because of that taint.
We live in "interesting" times. The most ridiculous fake news is uncomfortably close to reality.
Re: (Score:3)
It took about 1.5 hours for someone to blame the Obama administration. You guys are losing it.
Re: (Score:3)
It took about 1.5 hours for someone to blame the Obama administration. You guys are losing it.
Don't you know the drill? Everything will be Obama's fault until the next Democratic president is elected, and then suddenly everything will be retroactively that person's fault.
Tech Angle (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Ask a grownup if you need help with the big words.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What did Trump know? (Score:2)
What did Trump know and when did he know it? Obvious followup. (Watergate reference, if you are the only reader who does not already know it.) The NSA most probably already knows the answer but may be unwilling to reveal just how pervasive domestic surveillance really is. Now we await "deep throat". Nixon all over again, the main difference is 30 points less IQ.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's pretty obvious that McCain knows the answer as well. And remember here that scandals are often as much about confirming peoples' views on the subject of the scandal as on any actual incriminating information. The fact is that Trump has been dogged by strong suggestions that the Russians were more involved in his campaign than just using Assange to fuck over Clinton, and now you have Flynn, who has been with Trump since the beginning of the campaign, basically caught red handed playing handsy wi
Re: (Score:2)
Probably because Putin has preserved the urine-soaked sheets.
For the US, not for a political party (Score:2, Insightful)
I voted for Trump, because I can't stand the Clintons. I'm not for Trump, or for the Republican party. I'm for the US - I want good government.
So even though I agree with most of Trump's positions, I'm glad that the Democrats and the press point out the ways that Trump messes up, like selecting a national security adviser who can be blackmailed. We have to correct problems like that.
Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:5, Insightful)
So how's that working out for you?
Given that it took less than week for him to violate the Constitution how do you rate your chances on getting to vote again?
Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:4, Interesting)
You screwed up. The current government is a joke. Bogged down in legal proceedings, and its relationship with the press is a disaster. Trump is so divisive half the country is basically pulling in the opposite direction to the other, and governance is only possible as long as the Republicans control both houses. Policies are made based on alternate facts and fake news, fed directly to Trump's brain through his favourite sources of media - Fox News, Brietbart and Infowars.
Trump is in it to enrich himself and his friends, and to inflate his ego. Your dislike of Clinton resulted in a narcissist with no experience and no chance of doing a good job taking power. The best you can hope for is that other people manage to salvage something from the next four years.
Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:5, Insightful)
I voted for Trump, because I can't stand the Clintons.
Everything you said after this was bullshit.
You didn't vote for Trump because he was more qualified. He wasn't.
You didn't vote for Trump because he had better policies: He didn't.
You didn't vote for Trump because he was a more stable candidate: He wasn't.
You didn't vote for Trump because he wasn't dangerous: He is.
You didn't vote for Trump because you want good government: He was always the worst candidate.
You voted for Trump because you hated something else. Don't pretend he was the better candidate, every act and objective measure demonstrates that to be false. At least be honest, you voted for him because you care more about seeing your team win politics than about your country.
You are what is broken in a democracy.
Re:For the US, not for a political party (Score:4, Insightful)
Since you are the first potentially rational Trump supporter, I honestly want to understand your positions. Do you want a wall between the US and Mexico, and if so, why? Do you want to forgive Russia for the annexation of Crimea? Let's see..what else.... do you support ending the child care tax credit? Do you believe in global warming?
Re: (Score:3)
I voted for Trump, because I can't stand the Clintons. I'm not for Trump, or for the Republican party. I'm for the US - I want good government.
So even though I agree with most of Trump's positions, I'm glad that the Democrats and the press point out the ways that Trump messes up, like selecting a national security adviser who can be blackmailed. We have to correct problems like that.
You voted for a racist motherfucker who spearheaded the Birther movement, why that God-awful racist attempt to delegitimize the first African-American president of the United Status. Since it was no longer fashionable to call Obama a n*, the best option was to call him a Muslim (as if that was a bad thing) born in Kenya (which was patently false.) And Trump spearheaded that, to deny an US born American citizen his birthright of being, you know, a US born citizen.
And this ape went on to call Judge Curiel,
Jar of spiders (Score:2)
I begin to wonder if Mikhail Bakunin's ideas were really that much farfetched, if the state as an institution is necessary at all. Or is it just turned into a source of mutual misunderstanding and hostility.
Emails (Score:5, Insightful)
Any regrets yet?
Forget about Darth Vader... (Score:4, Interesting)
Why vote for the "lesser of 2 evils", when you could vote for Cthulhu [cthulhuforamerica.com] ?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Slashdot customer service here. I'm sorry you're having difficulty with the site. OK, I am happy to help:
Donald Trump is technically a puppet of the Kremlin.
Are you satisfied now? Do you think you can answer a short survey to help us maintain this dedication to our customers?
#PresidentTweety is an abuser of technology (Score:2)
You got modded as a "troll"? I'd give you a "funny" if I ever saw the inside of a mod point, but I think it just shows how many trolls have sock puppets with mod points. Me thinks they are about to lose this skirmish, even if some of them are working for Putin...
Anyway, #PresidentTweety is SO tied to technology that he's always fair game on Slashdot. In most ways his rise to success is a story of abuse of our favorite technologies. Not talking so much about his stock-market-disrupting Twitter account or the
Re: (Score:2)
I wish I could outright filter out A/C posts, instead of just seeing them at -6.
Re:#PresidentTweety is an abuser of technology (Score:5, Interesting)
My (repeated and ignored) suggestion would be a maturity filter. A kill list can handle long-lived trolls, but the maturity filter would deal with the fresh sock puppets. It should be an option, but I'd set mine for about 2 months as the youngest identity I could see.
I think it should also include a self-debasing feature. If a troll (or disposable sock puppet) replies to someone who won't see it, there would be a warning first, and if the warning is ignored, the comment would get a prefix warning like "Not a sincere reply, since [ID] was notified this comment is not visible to the ostensible recipient."
(I'm not doing a good job of putting my Slashdot affairs in order before departing...)
Re: Whipslash? A suggestion? (Score:5, Insightful)
Nerds care about politics when it's this fucked up. Therefore political news is nerd news.
Re: (Score:2)
You better put down the keyboard and get going, or you're going to be late for your Bund meeting.
Re: (Score:2)
And some of enjoy discussing politics. Particularly when we have, without a doubt, the worst president in history. A man who is a climate denier [theguardian.com] and anti-vax [theatlantic.com]. A president who releases classified intelligence on his phone in a country clu [esquire.com]
No. (Score:2, Insightful)
Trumped up alternative facts don't last long in the face of the truth. Deal with it.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Jesus, has it been that long?
Sure do wish I'd signed up the first couple of years I browsed
/.
Re: (Score:2)
And Yet I was here way before you and saw a much different
/.
Agreed.
Re:Pence is consolidating his position (Score:5, Informative)
You might want to google "Spiro Agnew".
Re: (Score:2)
You got me to wondering. Maybe it was PENCE who blackmailed #PresidentTweety on this one? I didn't think Pence was that smart or vicious, but maybe he's insanely ambitious to go with his religious extremism? Might even be setting the stage for playing the 25th?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
D'ya suppose Trump'll pardon him?
Eh, he might, but I doubt he really gives a damn.
Loyalty means a lot to Trump. That is to say he expects other people to be fiercely loyal to him. He, on the other hand, seems to feel no obligation to be loyal to his followers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Never heard of Sandy Berger? This is not problem unique to either party
Re:w00t (Score:4, Insightful)
It was funny when there was talk of him being nominated for cabinet that he'd have to get permission from his probation officer.
Re: (Score:2)
Because Slashdot has had political stories on it for 2 decades.
Re:slashdot == political paparazzo tabloid (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd go on, but I really suppose I ought to leave the rest up to SNL.
Re: (Score:3)
There is talk among Washington reporters that they actually wonder if Trump is in possession of his faculties.
If it were you or me that would be a forgone conclusion. However, the problem with claiming that Trump is mental is that his behavior is exactly why you'd expect from a spoiled brat billionaire grown old and cranky.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder whether having political venting articles cuts down on the amount of injection of politics into other threads... I mean... not that that does not happen a lot, but what if it happened even more.
Also, why is it the complaints about political threads are much more common when the political thread is unfavorable to the right? Can the right just not take bad press without their snowflakes being crushed?
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Peaceful transition Obama DOJ gets revenge (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, let's see. On the one hand, we had a known philanderer playing "hide the cigar" with his intern. It was the worst-kept secret in Washington; you can't blackmail someone with something everyone already knows. On the other hand, we have a National Security Adviser forced to resign because he himself is a threat to national security. This, after engaging in back-door negotiations with America's competing superpower, and leaving some actual kompromat in the wake of his Moscow visits.
Yes, totally equivalent situations.
::eyeroll::
Re: (Score:3)
Already rats leaving the sinking ship.
Funny way of clearing the swamp.