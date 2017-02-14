Michael Flynn Resigns As Trump's National Security Adviser (go.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn, who faced questions about a call to the Russian ambassador prior to the inauguration, has resigned. Retired Army General Keith Kellogg was named acting national security adviser to replace Flynn. ABC News reported Monday that Flynn called Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to apologize for misleading him about his conversation with the ambassador in November. Flynn previously denied that he spoke about sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia for its suspected interference in the 2016 election, a claim repeated by Pence in January. An administration official later claimed Pence was relying on information provided to him by Flynn. In his resignation later, Flynn cited the "fast pace of events" for "inadvertently" briefing "the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding [his] phone calls with the Russian Ambassador." You can view Flynn's full resignation letter, as provided by the White House, here.
Let's see how quickly the Trumpanzees can blame this on Obama somehow, or call it all fake news
Donald Trump is technically a puppet of the Kremlin.
Nerds care about politics when it's this fucked up. Therefore political news is nerd news.
This story from 2003 [slashdot.org] also had nothing to do with technology yet it was neither the first nor the last political story on this site. If you don't like it you can leave.
#PresidentTweety is an abuser of technology (Score:2)
You got modded as a "troll"? I'd give you a "funny" if I ever saw the inside of a mod point, but I think it just shows how many trolls have sock puppets with mod points. Me thinks they are about to lose this skirmish, even if some of them are working for Putin...
Anyway, #PresidentTweety is SO tied to technology that he's always fair game on Slashdot. In most ways his rise to success is a story of abuse of our favorite technologies. Not talking so much about his stock-market-disrupting Twitter account or the
Slashdot has had political stories for nearly all of its 2 decades of life.
And Yet I was here way before you and saw a much different
Nope, you weren't. I've been reading Slashdot since 1998. Pro-tip: You could read and post as AC without needing an account.
Also I suggest you go back in the archives to 2003. There were tons of political stories and tons of the same whinging from people like yourself.
And Yet I was here way before you and saw a much different
Agreed.
Nope you've got selective memory as the GP. There were daily if not multiple daily stories about the War in Iraq when it was still new. Same with a host of other political events.
Jesus, has it been that long?
Sure do wish I'd signed up the first couple of years I browsed
And some of enjoy discussing politics. Particularly when we have, without a doubt, the worst president in history. A man who is a climate denier [theguardian.com] and anti-vax [theatlantic.com]. A president who releases classified intelligence on his phone in a country clu [esquire.com]
Trumped up alternative facts don't last long in the face of the truth. Deal with it.
Never heard of Sandy Berger? This is not problem unique to either party
Re:Pence is consolidating his position (Score:4, Insightful)
You might want to google "Spiro Agnew".
Technically he wasn't fired
You got me to wondering. Maybe it was PENCE who blackmailed #PresidentTweety on this one? I didn't think Pence was that smart or vicious, but maybe he's insanely ambitious to go with his religious extremism? Might even be setting the stage for playing the 25th?
So much winning... (Score:5, Insightful)
Is everybody tired of winning yet?
General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days). The previous record-holder was 348 days (Reagan's first NSA director). And I guarantee that Reagan's NSA director didn't resign because he was too cozy with and taking money from the Russians.
So much for "extreme vetting", I guess.
That's not why he resigned (Score:2, Insightful)
And I guarantee that Reagan's NSA director didn't resign because he was too cozy with and taking money from the Russians.
Nice try Vermin... that is Mr Ratzo.
The reason he resigned was that he had talked to the Russians before Trump was in office, but had not fully briefed Pence/Trump.
You could try repeating facts, or, you know, come up with more Fake News like him being "paid by the Russians".
Re:That's not why he resigned (Score:5, Informative)
You could try repeating facts, or, you know, come up with more Fake News like him being "paid by the Russians".
Flynn Was Paid By Russia for 2015 Trip [talkingpointsmemo.com]
Trump adviser Michael T. Flynn on his dinner with Putin [washingtonpost.com]
But don't let facts get in the way of calling everything "Fake News."
Are you sure he acted without the knowledge of Trump and/or Pence? I think the Democrats are going to attempt to disprove that assumption.
The reason he resigned was that he had talked to the Russians before Trump was in office, but had not fully briefed Pence/Trump.
The reason he resigned is because he lied.
Time to start the pool on #PresidentTweety? (Score:2)
General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days).
Does Flynn's brief "defense" quality as "alternative facts" yet, or is there some sort of requirement in #PresidentTweety's White House for Kellyanne Conway to say it first? After all, she merely said Trump had "full confidence" in Flynn about an hour before he resigned. Or maybe she'll tell us it isn't a real resignation now?
Oh, I just hope her embarrassment and humiliation is so extreme that the Donald fires her next. Then maybe the pressure will roll the rest of the way up his trousers and he'll go compl
I think the larger issue is that by resigning, will he short circuit prosecution for a crime. Since the Attorney General would have to prosecute, or Congress hold hearings, I think it likely he is going to skate away from this because the AG is a President Trump appointee and the majority Republican congress has no interest in prosecuting anyone whose name isn't Clinton, Warren, or Pelosi.
I think we are a long way from a Trump impeachment and conviction. I still can't see the Republicans sacrificing themselves when they control Congress and, at least no.inally the White House.
The smarter way to play this is to let Trump destroy his credibility and remaining political capital, and then inform him that he can either hand over day to day governance to Pence and then spend the rest of his term playing President on TV, or face impeachment. You get an effective Pence presidency without the nightma
Tech Angle (Score:3)
Ask a grownup if you need help with the big words.
Peaceful transition Obama DOJ gets revenge (Score:1, Offtopic)
Sally Yates at the DOJ successfully blackmailed the POTUS and leaked information to press. Sally Yates somehow knew instantly about the call and was running to Trump that Flynn could be blackmailed, based on Sally Yates leaked press reports. The DOJ had no issues of Hillary Clinton foundation connections, said Hillary didn't do anything wrong and never even hinted that Hillary could be blackmailed.
All of it for telling a lie.
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. I never told anybo
Because Slashdot has had political stories on it for 2 decades.
Trying way to hard with your troll attempt.
Another swing and a miss.
There aren't 10 political stories posted a day now. But I suggest you go back to the War in Iraq days. There were tons of political stories and all the same whining about how political stories don't belong on Slashdot from over-entitled whiners.
Awesome man, seriously fucking awesome.
There is talk among Washington reporters that they actually wonder if Trump is in possession of his faculties. I imagine similar conversations are held in Ryan's and McConnell's offices. McCain must be over the moon right now.
I wonder whether having political venting articles cuts down on the amount of injection of politics into other threads... I mean... not that that does not happen a lot, but what if it happened even more.
Also, why is it the complaints about political threads are much more common when the political thread is unfavorable to the right? Can the right just not take bad press without their snowflakes being crushed?
Nope. Just dig up political threads from the early 2000s. It contains all the same butthurt.
