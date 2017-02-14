Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Michael Flynn Resigns As Trump's National Security Adviser

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn, who faced questions about a call to the Russian ambassador prior to the inauguration, has resigned. Retired Army General Keith Kellogg was named acting national security adviser to replace Flynn. ABC News reported Monday that Flynn called Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to apologize for misleading him about his conversation with the ambassador in November. Flynn previously denied that he spoke about sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia for its suspected interference in the 2016 election, a claim repeated by Pence in January. An administration official later claimed Pence was relying on information provided to him by Flynn. In his resignation later, Flynn cited the "fast pace of events" for "inadvertently" briefing "the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding [his] phone calls with the Russian Ambassador." You can view Flynn's full resignation letter, as provided by the White House, here.

  • So much winning... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @12:22AM (#53863193) Journal

    Is everybody tired of winning yet?

    General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days). The previous record-holder was 348 days (Reagan's first NSA director). And I guarantee that Reagan's NSA director didn't resign because he was too cozy with and taking money from the Russians.

    So much for "extreme vetting", I guess.

    • And I guarantee that Reagan's NSA director didn't resign because he was too cozy with and taking money from the Russians.

      Nice try Vermin... that is Mr Ratzo.

      The reason he resigned was that he had talked to the Russians before Trump was in office, but had not fully briefed Pence/Trump.

      You could try repeating facts, or, you know, come up with more Fake News like him being "paid by the Russians".

    • General Michael Flynn's tenure as NSA adviser is the shortest in US history (24 days).

      Does Flynn's brief "defense" quality as "alternative facts" yet, or is there some sort of requirement in #PresidentTweety's White House for Kellyanne Conway to say it first? After all, she merely said Trump had "full confidence" in Flynn about an hour before he resigned. Or maybe she'll tell us it isn't a real resignation now?

      Oh, I just hope her embarrassment and humiliation is so extreme that the Donald fires her next. Then maybe the pressure will roll the rest of the way up his trousers and he'll go compl

    • I think the larger issue is that by resigning, will he short circuit prosecution for a crime. Since the Attorney General would have to prosecute, or Congress hold hearings, I think it likely he is going to skate away from this because the AG is a President Trump appointee and the majority Republican congress has no interest in prosecuting anyone whose name isn't Clinton, Warren, or Pelosi.

  • Tech Angle (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @12:27AM (#53863205) Journal
    It would be nice if the story had a tech angle. This one is moronic, for example, but at least it discusses encryption [rawstory.com], which is better than nothing. The Pols are learning from their mistakes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      Okay, try some more intellectually challenging material. No pictures, but check out this document [documentcloud.org].

      Ask a grownup if you need help with the big words.

      • tbh that looks like something written by someone from Anonymous. Is there any reason we should consider it legitimate, and if it is, where did it come from?

  • Sally Yates at the DOJ successfully blackmailed the POTUS and leaked information to press. Sally Yates somehow knew instantly about the call and was running to Trump that Flynn could be blackmailed, based on Sally Yates leaked press reports. The DOJ had no issues of Hillary Clinton foundation connections, said Hillary didn't do anything wrong and never even hinted that Hillary could be blackmailed.

    All of it for telling a lie.

    "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. I never told anybo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      I'll admit Bill did some kinda plain lookin' women - but at least he doesn't need to buy his brides from "Russian-Brides.com" - and he didn't need rubber sheets [documentcloud.org].

