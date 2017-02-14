Canada Remains a 'Safe Haven' For Online Piracy, Rightsholders Claim (torrentfreak.com) 26
The MPAA, RIAA and other entertainment industry groups are calling out Canada, claiming that it remains a "safe haven" for copyright infringers and pirate sites, reports TorrentFreak. From the article: One of the main criticisms is that, despite having been called out repeatedly in the past, the country still offers a home to many pirate sites. "For a number of years, extending well into the current decade, Canada had a well-deserved reputation as a safe haven for some of the most massive and flagrant Internet sites dedicated to the online theft of copyright material," IIPA writes. Another disturbing development, according to IIPA, is the emergence of stand-alone BitTorrent applications that allow users to stream content directly through an attractive and user-friendly interface, hinting at Popcorn Time. In addition to the traditional pirate sites that remain in Canada, IIPA reports that several websites offering modified game console gear have also moved there in an attempt to escape liability under U.S. law.
If the *.AA think it's bad (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
But how is the poor, poor metallica going to survive then? I mean god, they have to do concerts now! Won't someone please think of the poor metallica!
Hey Anonymous Coward, my brother is an author.
When someone steals an e-book of his work, how does he put bread on the table?
Should he "do" book-reading concerts?
Re: (Score:3)
Go Canada! (Score:3)
So the poor snowflakes over at the MaPhiAA are tired of "calling out" Canada for not bending over to ensure its profits.
Well, BOO-FUCKING-HOO!
Re: (Score:2)
No need to be that inventive with the name:
Music And Film Industry Association.
MPAA, RIAA ar hosers, eh (Score:2)
Or the MPAAA & RIAAA as they're called north of the border.
Finally! (Score:1)
Calling out Canada on their terrorist like activities. I mean ultimately this piracy is funding ISIS and Russian hackers.
I think we all know what this means.
It's time to invade Canada!
Translation (Score:1)
In other words they have perfectly sensible piracy laws that don't roll through peoples lives like like a WWII sea mine for copying a few songs/movies. These agencies lost the right to make these kinds of claims when they began hitting people with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and jail terms for making duplicates of their crap and calling it "theft" of "intellectual property", while at the same time demanding that they not be held accountable when in their steamrolling operations they hit drov
Well... (Score:4, Informative)
We're all taxed on digital media (found guilty and sentenced regardless of whether we've actually committed an offense) so Canadian citizens tend to be a bit more blasÃ© about benefiting from digital piracy. To us, it's not really piracy because we've paid. Maybe the **AA guys should have thought about that before lobbying successfully for the laws we ended up with.
After that, we have laws that say sharing unlicensed content is on the head of the person doing the sharing... and you actually have to prove the infringement.
So yeah, it's more difficult to stamp out pirate sites here because we expect due process and not **AA thugs wearing pseudo-police gear and issuing threatening letters that look like they're backed by the court system.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks Canada! (Score:2)
We owe you one, eh!
Question about Canada and "media tax" (Score:1)
Don't Canadians already pay an extra fee/tax on call recording media? Wasn't this supposed to off set losses due to improper copying? And isn't there an extra fee/tax on Internet bills to cover the same sort of thing? I really don't know one way or the other, which is why I'm asking.
Re: Question about Canada and "media tax" (Score:2)
There are levies on certain devices, and recordable media (writable CDs), now-a-days dubbed as the "ipod tax".
It only covers personal use, technically. Sharing content while making a profit is still illegal (eg. File sharing site with ads on it), and punishable with hefty fines and possible jail time.
Sharing with friends and family is a grey area, and generally regarded as safe to do.
Basicslly as long you're only downloading for personal use, there is nothing the media corps can do about it. If you seed bac
Re: (Score:2)