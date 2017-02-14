Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Disney, YouTube Cut Ties With PewDiePie, Top YouTube Submitter, Over Anti-Semitic Videos (techcrunch.com) 65

Posted by BeauHD from the severed-ties dept.
jo7hs2 writes: Disney's Maker Studios has cut ties PewDiePie, the YouTube submitter with 53 million subscribers, over anti-Semitic clips the submitter released earlier in the year. The clips, three videos published in January, have since been removed from the channel. According to TechCrunch, "They included one skit in which [Felix Kjellberg, PewDiePie's real name] paid a Sri Lanka-based group of men to hold up a sign that read 'Death to All Jews,' while another featured a clip of a man dressed as Jesus saying that 'Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong.' Kjellberg used freelance job finding site Fiverr for both clips. He argued that he wasn't serious with either and instead wanted to show the things people will do for money." A spokesperson for Maker Studios, which was acquired by Disney in 2014, told the Wall Street Journal, "Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate." Writing on his Tumblr blog, Kjellberg said the purpose of the examples was "to show how crazy the modern world is, specifically some of the services available online." He continued, "I picked something that seemed absurd to me -- That people on Fiverr would say anything for 5 dollars. I think it's important to say something and I want to make one thing clear: I am in no way supporting any kind of hateful attitudes."

UPDATE 2/14/17: YouTube has also cut ties with Kjellberg. A YouTube representative confirmed to Business Insider that the company has canceled its YouTube Red original show starring Kjellberg. Business Insider reports: "Kjellberg's show, 'Scare PewDiePie,' was a YouTube original accessible through the company's subscription service, YouTube Red. The show was about to premiere its second season. YouTube is also removing Kjellberg from Google's preferred advertising program, which helps the platform's most popular personalities attract bigger advertisers."

  • Who cares? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:22PM (#53869717)

    Slashdot: "Celebrity" gossip. Stuff that doesn't matter.

  • Who cares? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sgage ( 109086 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:24PM (#53869731)

    Who. Fucking. Cares? What is a PewDiePie? This is news?

  • Semetic? (Score:2, Informative)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 )
    I'm assuming someone meant "Semitic"? I

    'm having a hard time figuring out whether it was the author, of one of our less literate editors, though...

  • I'd say there's a fair chance Mr. Kjellberg *is* Jewish, which would make his Anti-Semetic about as serious as Sasha Cohen's "Borat" character. Either way, it's not a good match for Disney, so how is this news?

  • disney are idiots (Score:1, Informative)

    by mOzone ( 1447147 )

    pewdiepie shaved his ass and sent the hair off so someone could bake a cake ..and for valentine's day video had humping penis's for 5 mins ...100s of video along same lines ...and disney didn't care ....but the fiver video was the (((last straw))) ...lol hypocrites

    • There's a difference between being generically offensive, and being offensive by targeting specific groups.

      You don't have to agree that one is more offensive than the other, but to ignore that the two cases are different isn't particularly productive.

      And on the other end of the spectrum you have stuff like South Park, which basically tries to be offensive by targeting *every* group; in some strange egalitarian sense, this makes it "less offensive," as the motives are clearly for humor, rather than hat

      • Well, South Park does get a lot more leeway precisely because it is an equal-opportunity offender. But while Comic Central generally lets Parker and Stone do whatever they want, they have nailed them a few times. Still, I often find that South Park, despite being a bit caustic, is rarely ever outright cruel (okay, Paris Hilton being shoved up Slave's ass might be pretty cruel). But it is a fine line, and there's an art to satire, particularly when it involves risque subjects. I keep thinking back to the Mon

      • Except it was the Indians being made to look ridiculous, the claim that it was Jews being targeted proves that no group was clearly being attacked

  • Irreverent vs. Inappropriate (Score:4, Interesting)

    by cervesaebraciator ( 2352888 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:34PM (#53869801)

    "Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate."

    It's funny how one of these words has a positive connotation, and the other one a negative. This, despite the fact that opposing groups might apply each term to the same content. All inappropriate means in a context where one is praising someone for irreverence is that the irreverence was applied to a preferred group.

    I am reminded of Isaac Hayes's objection to South Park's irreverence toward Scientology.

    • Re:Irreverent vs. Inappropriate (Score:4, Informative)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:45PM (#53869869) Journal

      Generally, in the post-WWII Western world, making Holocaust jokes or anti-Jewish jokes is seen at the very least in pretty poor taste, and it is indeed the kind of thing that could see people lose sponsorships, jobs, etc. Mel Gibson has been trying to like a bastard to rebuild his career or 10 years after the whole "Jews start all the wars" drunken rant, and while it seems like Hollywood is prepared to give him yet another chance, he'll be dogged by that (and that crazy-ass phone call to his ex-girlfriend, which in some ways I found a whole lot more disturbing) until the day he dies.

      Every society has its taboo subjects, some taboo for idiotic reasons (like say, blasphemy and heresy), and some probably for good reasons. In general attacking Jews or mocking or denying the Holocaust are seen as pretty bad because it is feared, not entirely without justification, that latent anti-Semitism inevitably ends up in some sort of pogrom (that's pretty much been the history of the Jews for at least two thousand years, even longer if you buy pre-Hellenic tales of woe). Now, in places like Germany and Austria, that sort of thing is likely to get you thrown in jail, but in the US, the state has no role in determining whether speech is allowed or not, save within a pretty narrow scope of circumstances. That doesn't, however, bind private actors like citizens or corporations from disassociating themselves from people who make anti-Semitic statements.

      • Certainly. I agree with the thrust of what you say. PewDiePie was blockheaded for doing this. It was in poor taste and, frankly, some things should be taboo.

        My objection is to the corporate speak and the hypocrisy it allows people to rationalize. One shouldn't praise 'irreverence' as something great and courageous, on the one hand, but reject the speech of others as 'inappropriate' once it's applied to one's own sacred cows.

        • No but one can recognize that certain 'irreverence' is designed to gently nudge us to reconsider our beliefs or 'sacred cows' as you call them. Even if we aren't ultimately persuaded, the examination is beneficial. In other cases, such as this one, there is (hopefully) not subtle push towards reexamination. Rather it serves only to instill fear in a group of people who have already suffered mightily. If you bring up a valid point, you can weather the backlash. When your 'irreverence' has no redeeming v

        • I'm not going to go out of my way to defend Disney. I find them among the most crass of corporations, taking in cultural motifs and beloved tales and putting them through a sausage grinder to produce such awful dreck as Pocahontas and Mulan. At the same time, I can say quite honestly that if one of my staff made Youtube blatantly anti-Semitic Youtube videos, he'd be gone in a hurry. I believe in free speech, so I suppose to some extent that makes me a hypocrite, but my personal philosophy and the necessitie

      • the whole point is that it's bad taste, the more they reinforce the taboo, the more effective the Jew killing jokes are
      • Perhaps that's the case in Europe, but it almost 100% is not the case in the United States. We whooped some Nazi ass and saved the entirety of modern Europe. I think we are allowed to make some Jew jokes from time to time.

  • ironic (Score:2)

    by slew ( 2918 )

    Apparently this PewDie bro used to make money making Rape jokes videos, but apparently Maker Studios (Disney) was okay with that because of "money".
    Now, as a "joke", this bro paid random people to $5 (on fiver) to record themselves holding antisemitic signs and felt remorse...

    So, by using fiver to point out that anyone will do anything for money, but probably later regret it, he pointed out to Disney their course of action...

    I just can't feel sorry for the bro ;^)

  • It's great to see that people who cannot abide a little bit of anything "not quite right" are making certain to fire and otherwise ostracize all non-politically correct and offensive others. Good work snowflakes.

    Two thoughts. When you cater to whims of the easily offended, they do not become less offended, they find more things to be offended about.

    Y'all easily offended just clean up your little corner of the room, arranging everything meticulously and making it perfect and pure - while other people el

  • I cut ties with Disney after they outsourced their IT department.

    News at 11.

