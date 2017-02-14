Facebook To Autoplay Videos With Sound On By Default (androidandme.com) 43
Currently, Facebook videos autoplay on your News Feed as you scroll up and down. While they eat data and various resources, the saving grace is that they are silent -- that is, until now. Facebook has announced several new changes to its video platform today, including a setting that will autoplay videos with sound turned on by default. Android and Me reports: The audio of videos will fade in and out as you're scrolling through your feed. Fortunately, Facebook will at least make it so that audio won't autoplay if your phone is set to silent. If you're not a fan of this change, there will be a setting to turn audio autoplay off. The change is that it will now be on by default for everyone. Other feature introductions are larger previews for vertical videos, a picture-in-picture mode for videos so you can watch and continue scrolling (and even exit the app without interrupting the video on Android), and a Facebook Video app coming to smart TVs.
Facebook use plummets during business hours (Score:3)
Employers rejoice as productivity increases.
While you may be correct, all videos, audio, and animated image formats should be click-to-play by default. The move to HTML5 video and audio has been especially annoying for me, because Firefox seems to not support this simple functionality. It is way overdue. My preference is for the elements to not be downloaded until I click play. This isn't limited to ad-related content. A lot of articles, news or not, include video clips that aren't needed since the words are sufficient.
That said, the ability to choose click-to-play settings (either globally or domain-specific) would be a Good Thing.
And of course, there's a special place in hell for any website which allows auto-play ads with audio.
Even if it is silent, it is still wasting huge amounts of battery power for content that the user may not even care about. Choose a keyframe that adequately explains the content of the video, and if users want to watch the video, they can click. If a user is too lazy to click to play the video, that user didn't really care about playing it anyway, so playing it was a waste of power.
I wish the browsers would. Thus far HTML 5 autoplay is one of the great evils of the modern Internet. I browse with volume muted these days precisely for that reason.
Facebook playing videos with audio on by default -
reaction 1: oh, this is terrible!
reaction 2: wait, I only unmute my computer for specific media consumption. This probably won't be a big deal.
reaction 3: wait, wait. I'll probably listening to music, and then think "oh, I'll surf FB while checking out this album" and then give myself a heart attack when my mom or someone's dog or something starts coming out of my speakers.
At least Firefox has a sound icon on each tab so I can mute the ones I don't want to listen to.
That said, what is intuitive is leaving one's headphones plugged in 24/7 or turning the main volume down either through the easily located software option on the taskbar or else on the speakers themselves.
I expect that anyone bitten by this will just leave the sound down/off by default. Given the kinds of prank websites that people used to submit in the past that would scream obscenities via flash animation or some other kind of annoyance, I
Dealing with browser noise by muting the computer as you've suggested isn't a solution for those that need or want to hear audio from other browser windows and/or applications. I listen to music as I work through headphones at the office and without them while at home. While Facebook's move here doesn't affect me directly since I am one of the five people not on the Social Media bandwagon, other entities will surely jump on board with them and will be yet another pain for me in time.
If someone needs their sound turned on, maybe they shouldn't be surfing Facebook at work.
I know everybody likes to hate on PulseAudio, but on my work machine (CentOS 7, KDE 4.14) I have individual control for each media stream, so I just keep the one for the browser turned down - that way I can still listen to music.
Vertical Video (Score:3)
Re:Vertical Video (Score:5, Insightful)
I still have to wonder how sound their business model is. Have they actually turned a profit yet?
Re: (Score:3)
"I still have to wonder how sound their business model is."
Business model now have sound by default!
Re:That's nice (Score:4, Insightful)
Yet another reason to not use facebook.
Yes people like you are too stupid to be able to change a setting and your only option is failure. Obviously even the most simple of tasks is well beyond your capability.
Facebook sucks by default, no settings can change that.
There's on setting that can solve it completely. It's in your hosts file:
127.0.0.1 www.facebook.com
Anybody who surfs the web with their sound turned on is an idiot anyway, though.
Before I left Facebook I'd turned off autoplay. (Score:2)
Time to rename Facebook (Score:2)
Time to rename Facebook RickRollBook!
Musical Box?:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Matters not to those that do not facebook (Score:2)
Web don'ts (Score:3)
Autoplay video has been on every year's "Top 10 Web Don'ts" list since at least 1998. It's the most consistently hated practice since the web began.