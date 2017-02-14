Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook To Autoplay Videos With Sound On By Default (androidandme.com) 43

Posted by BeauHD from the things-no-one-asked-for dept.
Currently, Facebook videos autoplay on your News Feed as you scroll up and down. While they eat data and various resources, the saving grace is that they are silent -- that is, until now. Facebook has announced several new changes to its video platform today, including a setting that will autoplay videos with sound turned on by default. Android and Me reports: The audio of videos will fade in and out as you're scrolling through your feed. Fortunately, Facebook will at least make it so that audio won't autoplay if your phone is set to silent. If you're not a fan of this change, there will be a setting to turn audio autoplay off. The change is that it will now be on by default for everyone. Other feature introductions are larger previews for vertical videos, a picture-in-picture mode for videos so you can watch and continue scrolling (and even exit the app without interrupting the video on Android), and a Facebook Video app coming to smart TVs.

  • Facebook use plummets during business hours (Score:3)

    by Qzukk ( 229616 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @06:42PM (#53869497) Journal

    Employers rejoice as productivity increases.

    • This will just lead to browsers muting sound by default

      • While you may be correct, all videos, audio, and animated image formats should be click-to-play by default. The move to HTML5 video and audio has been especially annoying for me, because Firefox seems to not support this simple functionality. It is way overdue. My preference is for the elements to not be downloaded until I click play. This isn't limited to ad-related content. A lot of articles, news or not, include video clips that aren't needed since the words are sufficient.

        • While I tend to agree, I think there are some times when it's appropriate to have auto-playing content (maybe only restricted to silent content). For example, multimedia-rich pages such as this [nytimes.com] benefit from a tasteful (in my opinion) use of multimedia.

          That said, the ability to choose click-to-play settings (either globally or domain-specific) would be a Good Thing.

          And of course, there's a special place in hell for any website which allows auto-play ads with audio.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by dgatwood ( 11270 )

            Even if it is silent, it is still wasting huge amounts of battery power for content that the user may not even care about. Choose a keyframe that adequately explains the content of the video, and if users want to watch the video, they can click. If a user is too lazy to click to play the video, that user didn't really care about playing it anyway, so playing it was a waste of power.

      • I wish the browsers would. Thus far HTML 5 autoplay is one of the great evils of the modern Internet. I browse with volume muted these days precisely for that reason.

        • Facebook playing videos with audio on by default -
          reaction 1: oh, this is terrible!
          reaction 2: wait, I only unmute my computer for specific media consumption. This probably won't be a big deal.
          reaction 3: wait, wait. I'll probably listening to music, and then think "oh, I'll surf FB while checking out this album" and then give myself a heart attack when my mom or someone's dog or something starts coming out of my speakers.

        • When I'm reading news, I tend to open sites in multiple tabs and it's really annoying when two or more of them start playing sounds when I haven't even got to them yet. By the time I've read the content of other sites and get to the racket-makers, they've already finished their annoying videos (or just replaying them over and over!).

          At least Firefox has a sound icon on each tab so I can mute the ones I don't want to listen to.
      • No, it will lead to browser extensions being created to disable this crap

  • Vertical Video (Score:3)

    by subk ( 551165 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @06:46PM (#53869529)
    Now they're going to *reward* users for shooting fucked up vertical video? How retarded can Facebook get?

    • Re:Vertical Video (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TWX ( 665546 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:00PM (#53869617)
      Facebook is running out of new users at their current intelligence level. In order to expand (which apparently is what modern business requires, it's not enough to simply remain the same) they have to figure out how to acquire more and more customers, which means lowering the bar further and further.

      I still have to wonder how sound their business model is. Have they actually turned a profit yet?

      • "I still have to wonder how sound their business model is."

        Business model now have sound by default!

  • Will Facebook still honor that setting (for current users, that is)? If not, they've successfully found a way to prevent people from accessing FB when they should be working. Bravo!

  • Time to rename Facebook RickRollBook!

  • Could not care less if I were dead. It is yet another reason I do not even have a facebook account and never will.

  • Web don'ts (Score:3)

    by Dracos ( 107777 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @07:36PM (#53869811)

    Autoplay video has been on every year's "Top 10 Web Don'ts" list since at least 1998. It's the most consistently hated practice since the web began.

