Nearly 56,000 Bridges Called Structurally Deficient

Posted by BeauHD from the structurally-sound dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from USA Today: Nearly 56,000 bridges nationwide, which vehicles cross 185 million times a day, are structurally deficient, a bridge construction group announced Wednesday. The list is based on Transportation Department data. The department scores bridges on a nine-point scale, and while the deficient ones might not be imminently unsafe, they are classified in need of attention. More than one in four bridges (173,919) are at least 50 years old and have never had major reconstruction work, according to the ARTBA analysis. State transportation officials have identified 13,000 bridges along interstates that need replacement, widening or major reconstruction, according to the group. "America's highway network is woefully underperforming," said Alison Premo Black, the group's chief economics who conducted the analysis. "It is outdated, overused, underfunded and in desperate need of modernization." The five states with the most deficient bridges are Iowa with 4,968, Pennsylvania with 4,506, Oklahoma with 3,460, Missouri with 3,195 and Nebraska with 2,361. The eight states where at least 15% of the bridges are deficient are: Rhode Island at 25%, Pennsylvania at 21%, Iowa and South Dakota at 20%, West Virginia at 17%, and Nebraska, North Dakota and Oklahoma at 15%.

  • Hoorah (Score:3, Funny)

    by subk ( 551165 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @06:27PM (#53876773)
    Finally a list of items ranked by state in which Alabama and Mississippi aren't the worst.

  • ... based on Transportation Department data.

  • Those bridges are all in Pittsburgh alone. Wonder how many there would be if other cities were considered ...

  • The most surprising thing about this story for me is that Iowa needs 5,000 bridges.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Iowa gets a LOT of welfare from the coastal states. The infrastructure there is great. Tons and tons of barely used roads (and bridges, obviously). People in the least dense parts of the state even get fiber to their doors.

      • A common complaint against rural America.

        Considering the cost of s single mile of subway in Manhattan, or the cost of a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Fransicso, bridges in Iowa are probably cheap per mile, foot, or pound.

        And considering that Iowa is where much food for Manhattan, LA, and San Francisco comes from, roads and bridges there should be of some interest to urban Americans.

        THIS is why we should either look to Washington to continue to pay for maintenance and improvement of the In

        • And considering that Iowa is where much food for Manhattan, LA, and San Francisco comes from

          "Much of"? How much of? The agriculture in Iowa is federally subsidized with tax money collected from Manhattan, LA and San Francisco. Without those subsidies, Iowa would be Oklahoma.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Ichijo ( 607641 )

          And considering that Iowa is where much food for Manhattan, LA, and San Francisco comes from, roads and bridges there should be of some interest to urban Americans.

          Sure, we will maintain the roads and bridges on our side of the state line, but if Iowa wants to sell us food, isn't that sufficient economic incentive for them to maintain the roads and bridges in their state?

          Let Washington give them enough money to do so but give it to them unconditionally so we can see whether maintaining ALL of their existin

    • Not really. You probably don't even notice the vast majority of the ones you drive over. Every small water course will be crossed by a small pre-stressed concrete bridge. Installation costs on those are tiny, they last for ages and the engineering component of them is minimal. Generally when people say bridge they imagine the large span ones, where as the huge majority are tiny tiny things.

      Construction wise pushing 2 piles of dirt each side of railway line, waiting 12 months for it to settle and harden

    • The most surprising thing about this story for me is that Iowa needs 5,000 bridges.

      You shouldn't be. I drove through part of it last year (a very small corner of it) and being a relatively flat state (compared to PA), they need bridges to cross the roads, otherwise you'd have intersections all over the place, not to mention any rivers (creeks compared to rivers in the east) and those oddball depressions one comes across.

      For example, if you take Exit 10 off of 29 N, you are at a bridge. That bridge is 29 N but under it is Route 2. Imagine if you had an intersection of 29, which is a hig

  • A bridge construction group announced... (Score:4, Funny)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @06:33PM (#53876809) Journal
    In other news, 90% of the time I take my automobile to a mechanic or my body to a physician, it turns out I need some work done.
  • was on one of my evaluation reports. i think.
  • FTFA:

    The five states with the most deficient bridges are Iowa with 4,968, Pennsylvania with 4,506, Oklahoma with 3,460, Missouri with 3,195 and Nebraska with 2,361....

    Finding a new funding stream for road and bridge construction is a priority for state and federal officials because the gas tax that primarily funds the highway trust fund hasn’t kept pace with construction priorities as cars become more efficient.

    Efficient cars aren't the problem. The problem is that legislatures can't keep their grubby hands off that money. Pennsylvania is second on the list, yet it has the highest fuel tax rate in the country, How can that be? Because about half the money is diverted away from road and bridge construction to projects like mass transportation and funding the state police.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bdcrazy ( 817679 )

      As part of the election last november in Illinois. A lockbox provision was approved so that "transportation taxes" must only be spent on "transportation." I have been doing professional engineering services and consulting for IDOT, the Illinois Tollway, O'Hare, UP, CN railways etc. for 17 years, and it STILL took me a while to go through all the legalese on that question. It seems pretty thorough; Alas, I'm not a lawyer and currently waiting for all the legal contortions that will be spent to still spe

  • So much for that Trillion or so that Obama Spent. (Score:3)

    by Noishkel ( 3464121 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @07:02PM (#53876969)
    Funny thing too, because I remember how Obama's stimulus plan was supposed to go towards this sort of issues. Although where I lived the money my town got for it was all spent on replacing the fully functional street lamps with new ones that looked nicer and a bike land literally no one has ever used due to being in rural Mississippi.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )

      Funny thing too, because I remember how Obama's stimulus plan was supposed to go towards this sort of issues.

      No, the point of that program was to buy votes for the Democrats. It had nothing to do with anything useful to the general public.

  • USA's infrastructure has been neglected a long time and both T and the Democrats want an infrastructure bill. GOP are apathetic, but there may be enough on board to pass it. Let's do it!

    Some blame O for not including more infrastructure in the 2009 stimulus bill instead of spending on state teachers and first responders, but many economists felt "big metal" infrastructure projects would take too long to ramp up to be sufficient for a stimulus.

  • Yep, I remember him saying this. Didn't mean much to him since he never followed through – he had more sexy plans! Golf got his best time and effort, that's for sure!

  • "Structurally Deficient" has legal and engineering meaning (which may vary by state) and does not necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe. Quite often, it means that the bridge must have a sign in front of it stating a maximum gross vehicle weight.

    Also, what qualifies as a bridge subject to government attention? Do you have a 20 foot concrete culvert passing under the road? That's a bridge, and the government (correctly) pays attention to it. But it isn't necessarily a big deal.

