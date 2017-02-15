MariaDB Fixes Business Source License, Releases MaxScale 2.1 (perens.com) 4
Creator of The Open Source Definition and longtime Slashdot reader Bruce Perens writes: MariaDB is releasing MaxScale 2.1, a new version of their database routing proxy, and has modified its timed-transition-to-Open-Source "Business Source License" to make it more acceptable to the Open Source community and more easily usable by other companies. I've blogged the issues I had with the license and how MariaDB has fixed them, and Kaj Arno has blogged the MariaDB side of the story. Here's an excerpt from Perens' blog post: "The BSL is a parameterized license. The licensor chooses the license which is transitioned to, the date of the transition, and the limitation. The problem with this is that it was so parameterized that if you told someone the license was 'BSL 1.0,' they would not have any idea what license they really had. It might transition to any of 100 Open Source licenses, or to a non-Open-Source license. The transition might happen in a month, or next century. The limitation might be that you could only have three commercial servers, or that you indentured your firstborn son (OK, that's going overboard, but you get the picture)." He continues, "So, I didn't like that 'BSL' didn't really say what the license did, and I didn't feel that was the best thing for the users or the community. I asked MariaDB to fix it. Together we have arrived at constraints on the parameters and minimum privileges that will take the new BSL much closer to being one license while still allowing licensors some latitude to choose parameters."
More Sleight of Hand... (Score:3)
..to try to obscure the the fact that they don't actually *own* the source to MySQL, and never will. Any changes or additions they make make to it still have to be (a) made available under GPL and (b) given back to Oracle.
Re: (Score:1)
This is not about MySQL or MariaDB (the product) source code though. This is about the MaxScale proxy which is a totally different product. It used the original MySQL SQL parser in its 1.x release, which is still released under the GPL. MaxScale 2.0, which is BSL-Licensed, no longer contains any MySQL code any more.
Any changes made to the actual server product will continue to be under GPL for the reason you've given. Nothing needs ot be given back to Oracle though. The changes are obviously available to Or