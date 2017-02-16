Check Your Privacy Filters: Facebook Wants To Be the New LinkedIn (cnet.com) 64
From a report on CNET: Facebook isn't just for wasting time in the office. It can now help you find a new job entirely. The social network has unveiled a Jobs page, which allows businesses to list all kinds of work for you to find. You can even apply for the job and make contact with recruiters directly through Facebook. This could be seen as a challenge to competing services such as LinkedIn, the recruiting network acquired by Microsoft last December. But while LinkedIn is entirely focused on business, Facebook's social aspects could make it easier for potential employers to trawl your profile for details of your personal life.
I do my best to keep my personal and professional personas separate.
I share politically incorrect jokes and use profanity on my Facebook page but I would never do anything of the kind on LinkedIn.
I don't even list my employer on my FB profile.
From there....meet people and NETWORK yourself. Meet people in your business, be sociable with them and be someone they like and would like to work with.
I have found that going forward in a career, most often isn't what you know, but WHO you know.
Your professional network is your most valuable tool to use to switch jobs and move up the ladder.
I don't do social media, and I've not had problems so far keeping employed either with W2 or 109
Plus there are employers that read resumes and hire people for their skills. Once again, you can't be a dumbass that treats life like a party.
These are usually entry level employees where the employer is looking for a BARGAIN. I.e. the person has great skills but hasn't been hired due to a lack of connections. My employer / I do this. We would rather hire and train really smart people soon after graduation than pay 1.5x-3x as much for an "experienced" schmoozer that likely isn't motivated to do the job.
You are entirely correct, even though I absolutely hate how true it is. Most of getting (and much of maintaining) a job is about how much people like you, not about your competence
I disagree. When hiring, you have a limited amount of knowledge to make a decision that can be incredibly costly if you get it wrong (Joel on Software has a good article about the costs of hiring a bad employee vs the costs of hiring no one). A CV is easy to doctor (and unscrupulous recruitment agencies do this a lot). An in-person interview gives very little information for selection (though inability to answer basic technical questions provides good deselection information). If one of your employees h
That suggests such a small pool of people that it is a viable probability. I've worked in several different companies, all in the same field, for over 20 years and nobody at any one of them knew anybody from anywhere else. The idea that networking is of paramount importance isn't viable.
After my job was outsources the company I work for now tracked me down based on the recommendation of a previous co-worker, I've been with them for over 15 years and from 125 to 110k+ employees. The really good people are ones that you will rarely have an opportunity to hire.
I've found the exact opposite. In 17 years, I've gotten one job via my network- and that wasn't because I was a good guy, it was because they knew my skill level and needed my expertise. Every other job I've ever gotten is by pure skill.
I'm not saying don't make friends at work, do that. It makes life more fun. But don't expect you'll ever get a job out of it, the odds of ever working with someone again are pretty vanishingly small.
I share politically incorrect jokes and use profanity on my Facebook page but I would never do anything of the kind on LinkedIn.
People like you are the reason I like big data. Your unguarded behavior reflects how you think all the time, so employers want to know about it, because it helps them weed out the bad apples.
I take on a recruitment role a few times a year and I will look for you online. I don't expect anyone to be an angel, but if you're a cunt at home, you'll be a cunt at work, even if you aren't obvious about it. You are the same human, after all.
I take on a recruitment role a few times a year and I will look for you online.
And you would find me but unless I allow you into my circle, you'd only see the things that I allow strangers to see.
You really think that concept is hacker-proof or even future-proof?
"Hacker-proof", certainly not.
"Future-proof", probably not but I won't live my life in fear.
My concern is with someone getting upset at something I post and harassing my employer because of it.
If someone wants to spend money to look into my life on social media, they're going to be disappointed with the mundanity of what they will find.
And I'd hire him as soon as I find this out. Why?
1) He knows that these things are not for public consumption.
2) He knows that they're jokes.
In other words, he passes the bullshit talk version of the FCC mark. He does not cause it where it matters and can handle it when it happens to him. He's most likely not some mimosa who gets all worked up over someone telling a fucking JOKE while at the same time telling those jokes in privacy without embarrassing me.
Yes, I want that guy.
That's a pretty lazy attempt to look wise and cynical.
My vocation is listed as "Professional Crash Test Dummy"
My employer is listed as "I work at an office"
I don't even list my location or educational institutions. FB occasionally nags me to update my profile but I ignore them. The less FB knows about me, the better.
In social media, I usually write something like "exotic dancer" into the profession field.
You get way more interesting private questions that way than when writing "IT security professional".
Don't worry, WE know who you are.
Umm...they already do (Score:4, Informative)
Umm...they already do. That's one of the reasons I quit Facebook years ago. And that was before one of my buddies who works in "gov PR" showed me how he uses Facebook to pinpoint exactly who is whining about what issue - regardless of the "friend" or "privacy" settings they have set up.
New euphemism? (Score:1)
Facebook isn't just for wasting time in the office. It can now help you find a new job entirely.
And the job search starts by getting you fired for looking at Facebook instead of doing your job.
The new LinkedIn? (Score:1)
So, a shithole for lazy people to spam recommendations in the hope of getting the same back, with a view that lazy employers actually care about this meaningless alternative to developing a genuine reputation?
The only redeeming feature of Facebook for me is that it is NOT LinkedIn, i.e. most people take it as an entertainment medium rather than pretending it isn't.
Hmmm (Score:2)
Sometimes, this dilutes concentration on the primary product... but since data mining is the Facebook's business, this endeavor is right in line.
Fake Jobs (Score:2)
Looking at the job market, there's plenty of them out there. Well, so far they're just fake when it comes to sensible payment, but what else do you want?
thank gawd (Score:1)
All I can rely on from linked is junk mail.. Mikrosoptht u killed it.
That's been all you could rely on from LinkedIn for a long time before Microsoft bought it.
Screw Facebook... (Score:4, Interesting)
I don't have a Facebook account. But I do have a LinkedIn account with 800+ connections to recruiters I've talked to or worked with over the last 20+ years of my technical career.
Which one will get me a job? Neither.
Out of all the job search websites out there, Indeed is probably the best one. Especially if you can respond to a job posting within 15 minutes of it being posted. I've gotten many phone interviews and two job offers that way.
Over-sharers nightmare + legal age discrimination (Score:4, Insightful)
People are indeed going to have to check their privacy settings (assuming Facebook will allow the Jobs stuff to respect them.) Over-sharers are the obvious target (old sage advice about not posting keg stand videos or political opinions applies here.) But, there's something more insidious -- recruiters will buy access to Facebook Jobs, and start randomly trawling through profiles looking for a match. What happens when they see someone like me, a 41 year old dad with 2 young kids? I can just imagine some 22 year old cold-calling recruiter fresh out of their business degree saying "Oh, let's skip him, he'd never fit in at Company X." It would just be another way to side-step rules on age discrimination. Unlike the stereotypes, I work my butt off to stay current and not be an old stick in the mud. It's a lot of fun being the "adult" in a younger group of peers because I do enjoy sharing knowledge and teaching people. But, I do know that if I'm ever caught out in a layoff situation and don't have any luck with my contacts, I'm pretty stuck when it comes to getting cold recruited for a job. This is why my LinkedIn profile doesn't have a photo, even though I look pretty young.
I wish we could just get beyond the whole recruiter thing. Often, these guys are the only way to get your resume even looked at in big companies, and they're basically sponging off your salary. It's kind of like real estate agents -- they still get a huge commission even though most of their job is now automated (MLS sites replace books of Polaroids, Zillow and friends replace their knowledge of the market, and people generally drive themselves around looking for houses now.) Back in the day, recruiters had the same advantage as intermediaries even though most professionals put some or all of their qualifications out on LinkedIn or similar for people to see. The company I work for uses recruiters, and the worst offenders are the big temp companies they make us recruit through (TEKSystems, etc.) We have had painful interviews with people who have been presented to us as experts and quite obviously have had their resumes doctored by these guys. (And, we're not a bunch of hipster recent CS grads asking stumper questions -- we're looking for generalists with amazing troubleshooting skills mostly.)
Bottom line is that you have to keep the professional network going, lest you be at the mercy of these recruiters.
You think recruiters are the only problem? Wait till you start getting the looks in interviews. The glance at the graying thinning hair and f course, you can't hide age.
Then the email, "sorry, but you don't have the skills." Regardless of your actual skills.
But you are absolutely right. There so much out there on us even without Facebook, after about 50 years of age, no one even bothers responding and you find your career over.
In an ideal situation, if your age is an issue over your skill and experience, then you probably shouldn't work there even if you are offered the job.
Facecrap (Score:2)
"Facebook Wants To Be the New LinkedIn"
Facecrap wants to be the new everything. Soon it will achieve critical mass and spawn the Singularity.
This is just another way for Facecrap to mine more of your data and suck you dry while it blurs the line between your work life and your personal life. No thank you.
Sure.... (Score:1)
Why not? (Score:1)
Where's Facebook delete macro? (Score:2)
This Facebook jobs connection is a good thing.
I think it's brilliant ONLY if the Facebook member has been prepared for it since signing up.
In an interview, I put my best foot forward.
Because I'm retired IT, I have always been judicious about my Facebook posts.
I know that my Friends List is diverse and there are a lot of things I don't know about each.
Mainly, I share my photography. I'm an amateur.
I don't comment on religion, LGBTQ, immigration, politics.
