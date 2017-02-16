Sprint's New Unlimited Plan Adds HD Streaming, Four Lines For $90 (zdnet.com) 18
Take that, Verizon! Sprint's unlimited data plan now has HD video too. From a report: On February 16, Sprint upped its unlimited plan, launching the "best unlimited HD plan ever", according to its press release. The new plan matches Verizon Wireless' new unlimited plan by offering unlimited calls, text, data, HD video streaming, and 10 GB of mobile hotspot for $22.50 per line, for four lines. That equates to $90 per month for four lines, or half of what Verizon Wireless is charging. Sprint's plan requires the account owner to enable AutoPay, ensuring the bill is paid on time each month. For those who don't need four lines, the first line will set you back $50 per month, two lines of service will bump it $90 per month.
Competition is good! (Score:2)
Thanks TMobile and Sprint for keeping the majors in line
:)
I'm on Verizon, and at Xmas I found I was about to run over my data, so I bumped it from 6-8GB...which was at $70/mo.
I fired up the Verizon app on my iPhone and checked and switching from that to unlimited, actually saved me $5 a month...dropped me down to $65/mo for data.
Yeah... it's a great price! But... it's Sprint.
Competition? (Score:2)
WTF is going on! That's borderline unAmerican.
Promotional Pricing (Score:2)
From TFA:
Still not bad pricing for a year. Was just looking into switching away, this adds more weight to staying. Hope they improve their network soon, otherwise it won't be a price-based decision.
2 lines and 4 lines cost the same? (Score:2)
2 lines and 4 lines cost the same? or do need to buy new 4 phones to get that price?
"It's amazing how much this country hates normal people that refuse to become breeders"
Because? Breeders aren't normal? You have a strange view of what is "normal"
What good is cheap data... (Score:1)
Uses CDMA. Do not want. (Score:2)
Sprint uses CDMA. No thank you. I like being able to buy my own Phones. GSM or GTFO.