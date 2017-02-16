Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


EU Privacy Watchdogs Seek Assurances on US Data Transfer Pact (reuters.com) 11

European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data. From a report: European concerns have been raised by an executive order signed by Trump on Jan. 25 aiming to toughen enforcement of U.S. immigration law. The order directs U.S. agencies to "exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information." The exemption of foreigners from the U.S. law governing how federal agencies collect and use information about people has stoked worries across the Atlantic about the new administration's approach to privacy and its impact on cross-border data flows.

  • If the law says these people are included, the President does not have the legal authority to exclude them. As the Executive, his job is to execute the law. Executive orders to exclude execution of the law in specific cases is legislating from the Executive, which is a breach of Presidential power.

    On the other hand, if the law currently specifies US Citizens and Permanent Residents and does not specifically exclude others, the Executive is within his discretion to incorporate all lawful visitors to the

    • Re:Isn't that legislative? (Score:4, Funny)

      by Jaime2 ( 824950 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @02:05PM (#53881237)

      They need assurances because the executive branch has a history of holding "unconventional interpretations" of our own laws, then avoiding judicial oversight by slapping gag orders on all potential defendants so no one has standing in court. The also invented a parallel court system for these cases, where no judge ever says no to anything.

      Then they're shocked when one or two operatives grow a conscience and find a way to shine a light on the situation - so they pursue them to the ends of the earth and threaten them with the death penalty.

  • Assurances from U.S. officials (Score:3)

    by sasparillascott ( 1267058 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @01:50PM (#53881149)
    Because prior assurrances from U.S. officials, whether to foreign governments (Germany and spying on their Chancellor) or their own citizens, have turned out to be so trustworthy. Give me a break. E.U. officials should assume when it comes to privacy related commitments like this, they cannot trust anything the U.S. government says.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't think you understand. Europe has always been a great ally, our president is going there to have dinner with their Queen.

      Then again I assume you're trolling because Chancellors are a Star Wars thing.

      • The Brits KNOW that Brexit is NOT going to go well with the EU, its NOT going to be "keep calm and carry on" , so the Theresa May government is desperate to ensure trade with the USA does not suffer under Trump. So what she has done is appeal to Trumps petty vanity, and whore out the royal family, I wonder even if some minor royal will be sacrificed so Trump can say he "Bagged a Royal".
    • I totally trust POTUS 45 on this: When he says fuck everyone else, me first, umm I mean America first, I really believe he means it.

  • Good news for EU data hosting (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the executive order invalidates freshly wrought privacy/data protection agreements with the US, and given the recent ruling versus Google, EU companies will no longer find it legal to store customers data on US based multinational clouds. Shooting US tech companies in the foot, but then Trump didnt like them anyway?

