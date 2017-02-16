YouTube Has 1 Billion Videos With Closed-Captioning (But Not All of Them Are Accurate) (variety.com) 19
Over a billion videos on YouTube are accessible to viewers with difficulties in hearing, thanks to the video giant's automated captions, it said Thursday. From a report on Variety: That certainly sounds impressive -- except when you realize that many of the site's automatically generated captions aren't completely right. The Google-owned video giant first launched captions back in 2006, and three years later introduced automatic speech recognition to add closed-captioning to YouTube content. Today, YouTube users watch video with auto-generated captions more than 15 million times per day. But the system is prone to errors. For example, the trailer for Amazon Studio's Oscar-nominated "Manchester by the Sea" (at this link) includes numerous inaccuracies in the auto-transcribed captions, sometimes to hilarious -- not to mention frustrating -- effect.
So we're talking Auto Generated Bad Lip Reading? (Score:3)
I know robots are taking over jobs. But put those two statements together and this sounds like auto-generated bad lip reading.
Now if someone could only implement all possible bad lip readings, and then auto-rate them for hilarity, we would be onto something.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But I did read, that it *IS* very much worth your while to put accurate CC on your videos, as that it supposedly highly figures into your Google rankings.
I found that after I transcribed my videos, my rankings did shoot up higher on plain old Google searches and I think also on YouTube suggestions, etc.....so, looks to be worthwhile to do if you want max hits.
Re:Lip Reading? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Why bad lip reading? Why not your basic garden variety bad speech recognition?
https://www.youtube.com/user/BadLipReading
I've noticed a lot of errors in 'Downfall' (Score:2)
Something is clearly wrong with the translations of the Downfall [youtube.com] videos. Sometimes it's about SAP, sometimes it's about the World Cup, but my limited German tells me it's about the fall of the Third Reich.
Re: (Score:2)
Something is clearly wrong with the translations of the Downfall videos. Sometimes it's about SAP, sometimes it's about the World Cup, but my limited German tells me it's about the fall of the Third Reich.
We're living in the postmodern era. The interpretation is left up to the viewer!
Goes for comments too... (Score:2)
site's automatically generated captions aren't completely right
Maybe they are generating the comments as well
Re: (Score:2)
Good enough for me. (Score:1)
But not all of them are accurate (Score:2)
Task one undergarment.
Re: (Score:1)
Aw, Yorb aces Arbee long "2S".
about as good as google search. (Score:2)
I recently watched a video with closed captioning on.
'stan fortuna school of the eucharist'
lets just say google search doesn't think eucharist is a common term and has an especially hard time with it when it is a quickly spoken rap song with a Hispanic accent.
It was pretty funny what they translated it too.
It did leave me wondering if there should be a mechanism to tell them the words are wrong and really wrong.
Well you would choose Manchester By the Sea (Score:2)
I grew up in Boston, and when I go back to the old neighborhood it makes me wonder how people understand me at all. Speech recognition programs never work for me.