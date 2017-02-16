PewDiePie Calls Out the 'Old-School Media' For Spiteful Dishonesty 548
New submitter Shane_Optima writes: After losing his Youtube Red show and his contract with Disney, the owner of the most subscribed channel on Youtube, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (aka "PewDiePie"), has released a video response to the Wall Street Journal and other mainstream news outlets, who have labeled his comedy videos variously as racist, fascist or anti-semitic. In it, he accuses the mainstream media of deliberately fabricating and misrepresenting the evidence used against him because they are afraid of independent content producers such as himself. In the video, PewDiePie discusses the recent actions of the Wall Street Journal, whose reporters sent nine cherry-picked and edited videos to Disney, which led directly to Disney's decision to terminate their relationship with him. These video clips and others used to "prove" PewDiePie's guilt have been edited (he claims) to remove all context, to the extent of using a pose of him pointing at something as a Nazi salute and using a clip where other players are creating swastikas in a game and editing out the part where he is asking them to stop. The most-cited video in the controversy involves seeing if he can use the site Fiverr to hire someone to create a video containing an over-the-top message for a mere $5. After a couple of laughing males unfurl a sign saying "Death to All Jews," he recoils with widened eyes and sits, apparently dumbfounded, for another thirty seconds before the video ends, without him uttering another word.
PewDiePie's video comes several days after a Tumblr post where he attempted to clarify that the videos were intended to be comedy showing "how crazy the modern world is." He has not yet used the phrase "fake news" in his response to the controversy, but given the current trends surrounding that phrase, it isn't surprising that his supporters are resorting to it frequently. Is this all just another unfortunate instance of collateral damage in the war against far-right political movements, is it a campaign of malicious retaliation by old media that is terrified of new media (as Felix claims), or was J.K. Rowling correct when she called out PewDiePie as a Death Eater? Err, I mean, ...as a fascist?
PewDiePie's video comes several days after a Tumblr post where he attempted to clarify that the videos were intended to be comedy showing "how crazy the modern world is." He has not yet used the phrase "fake news" in his response to the controversy, but given the current trends surrounding that phrase, it isn't surprising that his supporters are resorting to it frequently. Is this all just another unfortunate instance of collateral damage in the war against far-right political movements, is it a campaign of malicious retaliation by old media that is terrified of new media (as Felix claims), or was J.K. Rowling correct when she called out PewDiePie as a Death Eater? Err, I mean, ...as a fascist?
Has he been invited to the white house? (Score:5, Funny)
It would be huge. Bigly even.
Re: (Score:2)
It is no news that a show business entertainer known mostly for being famous has suddenly become famous for not being famous any more. Should have taken more care of the brand. The noisy Mr Trump is probably going a bit too far defending his own brand, Pewdiepie on the other hand seems to be an inconsequential and incompetent amateur.
Re:Has he been invited to the white house? (Score:4, Insightful)
There's a saying in Texas: "All hat and no cattle." And yet, "all hat" keeps winning, even when it's losing. Because the Twitter/Youtube economy is about clicks and views, regardless if you find the content compelling or appalling. Trump got the White House in part because his Tweets got him so much free publicity - news media making his Tweets into front-page stuff while his GOP opponents wasted their time and money trying to go it old-school. Now, people like me who'd never heard or cared about PewDiePie are all reading about him on Wired.com [wired.com] for the first time, amazed at his epic rise and fall as a juvenile asshole, doing on the Internet what would otherwise get him smacked in the face until he learns his lesson and stops... all that really matters is how every click records something about you on a server somewhere, and makes somebody a buck.
This is fucking ridiculous. We are all getting Played, and the Players are studying all this carefully and perfecting the craft [wired.com]... for pay.
Re: Has he been invited to the white house? (Score:5, Insightful)
Where, oh where, are today's Edgar R Murrows? They all seem to be Hearsts these days.
Re: (Score:3)
Good one! X-D
Re:Has he been invited to the white house? (Score:5, Informative)
I agree with you, have never heard of that guy before either. Then I clicked a link on youtube out of interest to a video in which he's whining for almost 20 minutes about how unfair he was treated because some maker of comics and movies for children and Youtube (which has no age restriction) did not like his 'joke' video about how to pay some guys to tell the world that all jews should be killed. This guy has made many millions of dollars with uninteresting, stupid, and uninspiring youtube videos - it's never quality that wins on a global 5-minute attention span market - and now he's complaining that he cannot make 'joke' videos about killing jews and keep being sponsored by Disney!
O tempora o mores, I guess.
Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
I can't think of many places where you wouldn't get fired for that sign.
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:5, Informative)
Infowars [infowars.com]? Breitbbart [breitbart.com]?
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Interesting)
Ben Shapiro
In his own words [nationalreview.com]:
Donald Trump’s nomination has drawn anti-Semites from the woodwork.
I’ve experienced more pure, unadulterated anti-Semitism since coming out against Trump’s candidacy than at any other time in my political career. Trump supporters have threatened me and other Jews who hold my viewpoint. They’ve blown up my e-mail inbox with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. They greeted the birth of my second child by calling for me, my wife, and two children to be thrown into a gas chamber.
And here's a breitbart piece on the subject... [breitbart.com]
He has started playing the victim on Twitter and throwing around allegations of anti-semitism and racism, just like the people he used to mock.
Ben, no one hates Jewish people.
Re: Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
So then why does it matter that Milo and Ben Shapiro are Jews (ethnically or religiously)? Be consistent.
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
Infowars [infowars.com]? Breitbbart [breitbart.com]?
Sarah Silverman once went on Conan dressed up as Hitler, complete with stache and Swastika. [hollywoodreporter.com] That's a bit more than a sign.
"Ah, but that's different, she was obviously doing it to make a point."
So was PewDiePie.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Not really. Gawker was trashy clickbait, and they had no right to oust a gay person or publish private sex tapes. I'm as leftist as you can get, and can acknowledge that.
Doesn't make Breitbart any better. It's basically borderline racist, right-wing Gawker.
Re: (Score:3)
There's nothing borderline about Breitbart's bigottry, though they are more upfront with their misogyny than their racism. "Birth control makes women unattractive"... fucking hell... now there's an article written by somebody who, if he has ever gotten laid, will never get laid again (At least, not by a women who is both conscious and consenting).
Re: Death To All Jews (Score:4, Informative)
Re: Death To All Jews (Score:2)
True -- not many places. But that's irrelevant.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Hmm, students and professors of a university in my county have protested against the invitation of an Israeli minister for some event about security along other major world politicians (including Merckel). Simply because he is from Israel (because all Jews are evil and all Palestinians are good). The new anti-Jew sentiment is called anti-Israel so they can claim they are still for freedom or religion and not racist (since Israel is not a religion nor a race). If even professors are ready to protest against
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:5, Informative)
There is actually orthodox jewish groups who are anti-zionist, but I guess that's like black-on-black violence, you conveniently forget about them.
Re: (Score:3)
but anti-zionist is generally a cover for being anti-Jewish. After all, just about everybody else has a "homeland". But for some reason the idea of the Jews having a homeland drives people berserk. Which kind of makes you wonder...
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Interesting)
Jews haven't had a "homeland" in more than 2000 years. Putting natives population in camps so that you can move somewhere your great-great-great-("...-"*100)-great-grand-father lived is just plain wrong.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Putting natives population in camps so that you can move somewhere your great-great-great-("...-"*100)-great-grand-father lived is just plain wrong.
I'm not entirely sure that is the argument the Israelis put forward to justify their right to have their own state, but it is certainly the sort of argument you hear from the starry-eyed end-time evangelicals. But if that argument is legitimate, then would also be legitimate for the so-called 'Aryan' Germans to throw the Jews out of Germany with the same argument, or the Celts to 'reclaim' more or less all of Europe etc. Or the American Indians to throw out all of the European immigrants. It's nonsense, and
Re: (Score:2)
Since you're enjoying painting similarities, perhaps you could tell us about the constant attempts by Mexico to demoralize, terrorize, and eventually destroy the United States?
Can't think of any? Israel/Palestine is NOTHING LIKE United States/Mexico.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's more like the United States and Native Americans on reservations around the 1870s.
It's hard to say anything nice about either side. You can't act like Ghandi in a place where people would just shoot Ghandi - it can't be done by shame so there is escalating violence.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Israel is not the problem. Self-serving people in politics in Israel is the problem.
Re: (Score:3)
Point two is not correct. Take a look at what has happened at the time of each election cycle in Israel to see the timing of the aggression,
Yes Israel's elections caused Syria, Jordan and Egypt to attack. Everybody loves to have a war where they outnumbered over 20 to 1
Re: (Score:3)
That might have made a lot of sense 60 years ago, but not today. You can't take a people's land because it wasn't historically theirs. It doesn't sound fair, but this is a problem without a solution. If you ejected the new residents, you would have to start by kicking most people out of North America.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Probably because jewish religious/historical texts claim the jews bailed on Egypt then wandered the desert and finally invaded and stole the Palestinian's homeland. Personally I think all the sky fairy worshipers are crackpots but I fail to see what is disputed on that bit. You could (probably rightly) argue that it is the homeland of everyone born there and yesterday doesn't matter but I can't see any logical basis for calli
Re: (Score:2)
That's the line taken to justify being critical of anyone that is critical in any way of whatever government happens to be running Israel at any time. Point out corruption of one official? Anti-Jewish? Point out some criminals in Israel who sold some classified US military gear to China (who then to the horror of those criminals onsold it to Iran) - anti-jewish.
It's annoying how often that happens.
It means you have to be carefully complimentary o
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:5, Insightful)
I detest the guy for other reasons. I think he's a twat. However, do you truly believe that he's a neo nazi? Does anyone? Probably not. His firing was one of virtue signaling, nothing more. I think virtue signaling is far more harmful to society than some moron's stupid jokes.
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
It doesn't matter if he's a neo-nazi. He put some shit on his little web video and now nobody wants to advertise with him. He made a choice. They made a choice.
Free market at work.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it does. It's the implication being made.
..and the reason they don't want to advertise? Manufactured outrage by the fake news media.
Interesting how compartmentalized you are. Since when are you a free market proponent?
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:5, Insightful)
If I have a little news vlog where I show a picture of some idiots saying "death to all jews" and I ridicule them as idiots, is that bad?
Context matters! Malicious editing matters.
If he paid them to "show something shocking" and then they came up with "death to all jews", and he was shocked and appalled at the result, tell me again what he did wrong?
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:5, Insightful)
If you paid them to say it in the first place, then yes. Pretty bad. Read the story more closely.
Sponsorship matters, when your income depends on it. And now the sponsorship is gone.
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Interesting)
I don't see anywhere that he intended them to say "death to all jews", outside the hitjob pieces in the MSM - and they lie about everything. I'm not going to watch a PewDiePie video to see, because I can't stand watching that guy, but I believe him when he says
Though this was not my intention, I understand that these jokes were ultimately offensive.
As laughable as it is to believe that I might actually endorse these people, to anyone unsure on my standpoint regarding hate-based groups: No, I donâ(TM)t support these people in any way.
As far as I can tell, the MSM created this wholecloth from malicious editing, as they've done time and time again to create a narrative. From photoshopping all the black people out of Tea Party rallies and them calling them racist, to maliciously editing the 911 tapes in the Trayvon Martin shooting to completely change the story. Making shit up is what they do.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Okay, let's look at the context. The guy has gone alt-right. He claims that his is discriminated against because he is white, and pushes other white supremacist ideas.
What he now claims was a joke is actually part of a long running attempt to prove that white people are treated differently, i.e. that brown people holding up such a sign would get a free pass. Ironically he has disproven his own assertion here, because they brown guys who held the sign have suffered the consequences as well.
Not about the free market (Score:5, Insightful)
This is a bizarre little trick, apparently some weird leftover piece of Cold War propaganda, that any time a topic has anything to do with the free market you can point that out and a significant minority of people will believe you've just "won" the discussion and will mod you up, even if you're rambling irrelevant drivel. (It works on Reddit, too.)
Congratulations, Disney and Youtube are legally free to do as they choose. No, the first amendment doesn't constrain them. Are we done with the kindergarten version of Civics now?
There appears to be widespread *lying* about the nature of the videos in question, characterizations that are so brazen as to be actual lies by mainstream media organizations like the Wall Street Journal, Wired, The Independent, etc. This is on top of the WSJ actually going out of their way to get PewDiePie "fired" by mining and editing his content and then sending it directly (from my understanding) to Disney.
I think that alone is all worth talking about. If dishonest and manipulative newspapers don't interest you at all, well there's the door. Bye.
But there's even more: to the extent that companies like Youtube and Disney are being pressured by asshats writing letters and threatening boycotts, I'd even go so far as to say it's worth discussing trying to pressure them in the opposite direction. Not because I'm a huge PewDiePie fan (I'm not; I've watched only a few of his videos), but because the internet is being dominated by a small group of companies and it's worth a little effort to push back now, while we still can, and inform them that free speech for their platform (not just our constitution) is what we actually want.
Just listen to this smug shit coming out of the WSJ [wsj.com] and put that in the context of the thousands of Youtubers trying to figure out Youtube's uncodified content policy so their videos won't be de-monetized. Put that in the contest of the millions of Youtube users who just want their favorite hosts to be able to speak their mind uncensored. The WSJ doesn't care about all of that. They only care about media giants being able to dictate acceptable content with an iron fist.
Does that violate the first amendment? Again, no. Is this capitalism at work? Again, yes. You're such a good, smart little anti-Communist for reminding us of these things!
But us talking about it and getting a bit pissed about it and wondering aloud if there's any way to pull the brake on this shitshow before it gets any worse is also capitalism at work. If that's a conversation that doesn't interest you--there's the door. Vote with your feet, citizen.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Not about the free market (Score:5, Insightful)
I understand the distinction you are trying to make
I don't think you do. I really, really don't think you do, because you just continued from the same stale script that PopeRatzo was using.
Not everyone can build everything from the ground up. The perennial example is that Comcast is widely surveyed as one of the worst companies in the nation at customer service, but no one can afford to start their own competitor. PDP can roll his own video service and carry with him a decent chunk of his fans, but damn near no one else could. The inertia involved with platforms like Youtube is incredible.
This is not a Free Speech issue.
Yes it is. Free speech was not born with the First Amendment. It exists outside of it. Claiming that one is pro-free speech while supporting a company that engages in draconian censorship (not merely "supports their right to", but actually supports and patronizes and defends the companies) is akin to claiming to be against racism whilst patronizing and vocally defending a private golf club that doesn't allow black people to enter. Just because they're not the government doesn't magically make it not racism. Ditto censorship and internet media giants.
This is another very old argument that has persisted and achieved some sort of status as wisdom, despite it being utter bollocks. People who truly believe in free speech do not believe that it is perfectly OK if major communication platforms do an end run around it by dint of their being private corporations. Many will say that needs to stay legal (they're not for making it illegal for Youtube to censor whomever they choose), but they don't think it's ok any more than an anti-racist thinks racist private golf courses are ok.
but no one is owed a Youtube channel or Disney sponsorship.
No offense (but I'm too worn out to properly soften this so it might be offensive anyway, sorry), but I haven't the slightest fucking clue how you could read my entire post and think that this was a sensible thing to say. It means nothing. It's a very, very tired Cold War era argument that has long outlived its usefulness and migrated outside of the context where it makes sense.
No one, *no one* is saying they are owed anything. I believe PewDiePie himself said a disclaimer to that effect in his response video.
Maybe it needs to be explicitly said that Youtube, WSJ, etc. are not "owed" anything from us, including but not limited to silent acquiescence?
Re:Not about the free market (Score:5, Insightful)
PDP can roll his own video service and carry with him a decent chunk of his fans, but damn near no one else could. The inertia involved with platforms like Youtube is incredible.
The problem with this argument is that it's anti-free-speech. You are saying that once a service becomes popular, once the inertia sets in, that service must be forced to publish and force to silence its criticism.
If you are going to make that argument, why not also require PDP to host material from other channels on his own? After all, his channel is the most popular, his subscribers represent the biggest "platform" with massive inertia that makes it hard for new channels to gain viewers?
People who truly believe in free speech do not believe that it is perfectly OK if major communication platforms do an end run around it by dint of their being private corporations.
How far does this extend? You have to define "major", and there in lies the problem. And what about things like filters? Most search engines filter things like spam sites and pornography by default, to provide a better user experience. People wouldn't use Google at work if it was full of spam and porn. So is it okay to host content but just filter it from searches and make sure basically no-one sees it, because the video is just a 9 hours of the goatscx guy?
It's also worth pointing out that PDP hasn't actually been kicked off YouTube, he has just lost some of his sponsorship and syndication deals. Are you suggesting that YouTube Red and Disney should be forced to continue paying him?
PDP's freedom of speech is intact. He does not have a right to an audience, or a platform. If he did, I'd be demanding top billing, a Disney contract and a million subscribers too, because it would be my right.
Re: (Score:2)
You've only just noticed? That's what pressure groups of all kinds do all day.
Re: (Score:3)
Subby, the mere fact that there was anything to mine to give as evidence is admission of poor taste. PDP, even when streaming live, has the ability to censor his broadcast. He can turn off the screen view and flip to his face cam, he can end a game, he can even just straight up hit the power button on the PC or yank the ethernet cable out if he had to. If he bothers to edit his video before uploading it, I'm sure he could snip out those controversial aspects as well. Instead, he rolled the dice and lo
Re: (Score:3)
I believe you're on point here, and it's not just an american thing either. As a Finn I was recently discussing politics online here with a Finnish libertarian type who was of the opinion
Re:Not about the free market (Score:5, Insightful)
If someone is so stupid as to not understand that making jokes about killing Jews
He didn't make a joke about killing Jews. He made a dark joke about the fact that there's a real fucking website where you can pay $5 and someone else will happily wish death upon all Jews halfway around the world. It's surreal and unsettling and symbolic of all kinds of stuff that that's the world we live in. But the joke (and the wider point) doesn't work at all if the written message isn't an offensive one.
If you honestly thought that Jews dying was the punchline of that joke, you are an android and your sense of humor simulation circuits are malfunctioning. You're like someone who thinks any work of fiction written in the first person must be espousing author's own thoughts and feelings.
Re:Not about the free market (Score:4, Insightful)
You think it makes it better because he paid someone else to make jokes about killing Jews?
Re: (Score:3)
He made a dark joke about the fact that there's a real fucking website where you can pay $5 and someone else will happily wish death upon all Jews halfway around the world.
Context. He has repeatedly made the claim that white people are discriminated against. He attempts to demonstrate this with stunts, like paying non-white people to hold racist signs in the hope that they will be treated differently. In this case it backfired, because they were kicked off the service they were using as well, proving that the rules do in fact apply equally regardless of skin colour.
If you review his output, he regularly makes this claim and other arguments associated with white supremacy. Wha
Re: (Score:3)
We are going to play the my-user-id-is-lower-than-yours-so-I-am-right game? Ok, I'm in.
The problem is that he is right. And it's not even about nazi jokes. And, for the record, until a week ago all I know about that guy was that he is one of the "big" YouTubers. I neither knew nor cared just what he showed on his channel, all I knew is that I spend a lot of time watching YouTube and that I haven't seen a single one of his videos, so our interests apparently don't overlap too much.
Sadly that guy has now beco
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
FFS PR, you make him look like a well balanced member of society.
But thats beside the point, you are falsely representing what happened, as you know.
He posted some dump videos.
There was a small fuss, and he explained.
Then the WSJ, currently all pissy about a number of things, misrepresented his content, and used their position, with
that concocted bs, to threaten his advertisers into pulling support, and THEN made news of that.
Welcome to modern journalism, just make the news, who CARES what it takes.
This is
Glass houses & stones (Score:2)
I'll agree that what Pewdiepie did was crass and tasteless, but I would think that his apology (which he gave in that very video...) would cover it.
Speaking of which, you yourself have used more than a few crass racial stereotypes [slashdot.org] right here on Slashdot. Would you think it was fair if all the newspapers tomorrow were calling you
Re: (Score:3)
First, I encourage all Slashdot readers to take a look at what Xenographic thinks is a "crass racial stereotype".
Second, I don't expect Disney to sponsor my Slashdot comments, nor do I look for the alt-right to spring to my defense because they don't.
Why do you hate the Japanese, PopeRatzo?
Re: (Score:2)
This.
For reference, see Paula Deen [lubbockonline.com].
She (and this guy) signed a contract.
No one is under obligation to renew a contract.
Revenue streams win.
Re: (Score:2)
His "little web video" channel makes more money than many cable networks.
Most of us here don't watch them either.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think virtue signaling is far more harmful to society than some moron's stupid jokes.
I tend to disagree, because human beings tend to take their ideas of what is OK and what isn't from the things they see around them. If you let small shit go, then it may embolden a moron to up the ante and do something worse. Broken Windows Theory, basically.
As for the doofus in question, there's always a line and if you cross it, you can expect to get spanked. For this one, I think the line is pretty easy to see, and if he's dumb enough to cross it, well, here we are.
I also think his assertion that the 'o
Re: (Score:2)
Worse how? Saying more mean things on the internet? Oh no, not that.
The issue's not about the line. It's about the misrepresentation that made it look like he crossed it. Google should grow a pair. I just wish it was for a better quality user.
I rather suspect they are afraid. Here's an opportunity to redirect attention away from their own lack of integrity.
Re: (Score:2)
However, do you truly believe that he's a neo nazi? Does anyone?
Some day, people will realise that most of the time, it makes no sense to call a person "racist" (or most other "-ist"s). Most of the time, "racist" is a property of an utterance or an act, not a person.
There are exceptions. This guy isn't one of those exceptions.
Re: (Score:2)
His firing was because he damaged the "brand".
Can we please give up on the weird "virtue signaling" alt-right gayboy slang in this place and revert to English so that people outside of the "in crowd" can work out what the fuck you are going on about?
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:5, Insightful)
Anyone watching the end sequence of that video who goes on to describe it as anti-semitic either does not understand human emotion or is deliberately lying. If that video proves PewDiePie is anti-semitic, then John Cleese, Mel Brooks, Jon Stewart, and dozens of other comedy legends are also anti-semitic, including the political and the largely apolitical.
Re: (Score:2)
as your editorial screed is about as accurate
It's entirely accurate as far as I'm aware. Notice all of the "he claims" and stuff? But I was not going to strike a tone as if the WSJ has a point. Because they don't.
That's right, we know you are characterizing the media for your own gain, as you are a paid professional troll.
I think it's far more likely a random AC is a paid troll for the WSJ. Who do you think hired me? I'll be happy to viciously insult them for you to dispel that notion.
Horse shit (Score:5, Insightful)
Context is everything and lacking context your statement is a lie. The guy made a couple satires based on claims of him being a , not a normal staple on his channel. The allegation was that since some white racist like him he must be racist. That beauty should sound familiar right? By the way, some Muslim extremist likes your post, so you have to be a homophobic anti-Semite.
The "take offense at everything" generation has ensured that the overwhelming majority of comedians will not perform on a Campuses. But hey, enjoy Amy Schumer shows ever week because a white chick insulting men and pretending to be a slut is comedy everyone can enjoy for an eternity right?
Re: (Score:2)
I can.
Every single country in the Middle East.
Except one.
Re: (Score:2)
Umm, look what you wrote, how dare you write that you fascist, you should be fired. I wont even quote what you wrote because that would make me as evil as you. Adolf who, the name that can not be spoken without you becoming as evil as the one whose name should not be spoken.
How about this, "All Jews Will Die", evil or not, well at least it is factual, all people of all religions will die sooner or latter.
What is really going on, to many snouts in the pseudo celebrity trough and they are becoming as argu
You didn't watch the video, did you? (Score:5, Informative)
> He is apparantly suprised that broadcasting a sign with "Death To All Jews" on it would get him fired.
Actually, he's surprised that his other video about the media taking things out of context would itself be taken out of context to prove that he was some kind of Nazi.
Even in the original video, in which he was dismayed to find out that someone would actually do those things for a few bucks, he says that he's not proud of this and apologizes to the viewers because he didn't think the people he hired on Fiverr would actually do those things.
But I bet you didn't actually look at any of that, and now the videos are marked as private. The best I can find now is this discussion [youtube.com] by a friend of his.
Re: Death To All Jews (Score:2)
This Perfectly Illustrates The Craziness (Score:3, Insightful)
Anyone with any sense of intellectual integrity can clearly see that it was all satire. They can also see through the dishonesty of the media. This is just a taste of what the media has been doing politically. Regardless of how you feel about the current POTUS, these tactics are exactly the same tactics used against him from the MSM.
Follow the dollars. This stuff generates clicks. It gets people to read their stories. They do it because they get money for it. Hopefully at some point soon this type of "journalism" dies down.
Professional attention whore strikes again (Score:5, Insightful)
I am disgusted by this article, almost as disgusted as I am at myself taking the time to respond to it.
PewDiePie is a professional attention whore and it is fascinating to watch him ply his craft. This latest response is perfectly timed, just as the flames were dying down he fans them and gets another round of attention.
He is a troll and like any troll the way to defeat it is by ignoring it.
Re:Professional attention whore strikes again (Score:5, Insightful)
He may well be a troll. Entirely possible. But the videos I've thus far seen were not of a trollish cast, and the "Death to All Jews" one in particular is not remotely anti-semitic. If you genuinely believe it to be so, you may be from an actual intellectual, emotional or perceptual disorder of some sort [wikipedia.org].
This latest response is perfectly timed, just as the flames were dying down he fans them and gets another round of attention.
If this is the current state of the media, if this is the sort of hyperbole we're going to be subjected to for the next four years, if this is the new McCarthyism, then these are flames that need flaming, be it by trolls or non-trolls.
On a personal note here: it's not like I really fear some totalitarianism of the left, either. I don't think they can win this war... not in America, anyway. But I do rather fear the consequences of proving Trump right, of validating the echo chambers of tens of millions of people who were right-leaning fence sitters until they saw the proof stack up that the mainstream media really is full of hysterical, baldfaced lies.
Has it always been *this* bad? Fuck me, I'd better stop before I start saying "woke".
Re: (Score:3)
The dishonesty and cynicism here shown by allegedly reputable mainstream media outlets here is astonishing.
The mainstream media does troll people too. That's nothing new. However, it's not some grand conspiracy against small independent content producers.
Quoting things out of context and creating outrage generates traffic for them. And if they do it to another troll, that's all the better. And the fact that he was sponsored by Disney made him an easier target still. Most journalists know that Disney is super quick to drop endorsement deals on the flimsiest of reasons.
Re: (Score:3)
I understand your feeling that people seem to be a little over sensitive right now. But personally, I'm starting to see the darkness creeping in where I thought there was light. My friend, with a bachelors in comp sci, who I normally regard a
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
He tells me that even adjusted for population, fewer blacks are killed by police than whites.
He's close. You have to adjust [washingtontimes.com] for population and crime rates. Black Lies Matter is bullshit, racist, and divisive politicking by radical left-wing agitators.
Re:Professional attention whore strikes again (Score:5, Insightful)
He may well be a troll. Entirely possible. But the videos I've thus far seen were not of a trollish cast, and the "Death to All Jews" one in particular is not remotely anti-semitic. [trimmed ad hominem attack]
I didn't say he was anti-semitic, I don't believe that he is. I said that he is an attention whore. The entire reason he asked for THAT phrase to be written was to get a reaction.
If he was truly horrified by what he and they did, as he claimed in the video, he could have solved the problem by simply not posting the video. Instead he posted it and got waves of free publicity.
This is part of a campaign:
Re: (Score:3)
I'm the submitter. I don't care if he stomps kittens in his spare time, and I doubt I've seen three of his videos before today. The dishonesty and cynicism here shown by allegedly reputable mainstream media outlets here is astonishing.
He may well be a troll. Entirely possible. But the videos I've thus far seen were not of a trollish cast, and the "Death to All Jews" one in particular is not remotely anti-semitic. If you genuinely believe it to be so, you may be from an actual intellectual, emotional or perceptual disorder of some sort [wikipedia.org].
This latest response is perfectly timed, just as the flames were dying down he fans them and gets another round of attention.
If this is the current state of the media, if this is the sort of hyperbole we're going to be subjected to for the next four years, if this is the new McCarthyism, then these are flames that need flaming, be it by trolls or non-trolls.
On a personal note here: it's not like I really fear some totalitarianism of the left, either. I don't think they can win this war... not in America, anyway. But I do rather fear the consequences of proving Trump right, of validating the echo chambers of tens of millions of people who were right-leaning fence sitters until they saw the proof stack up that the mainstream media really is full of hysterical, baldfaced lies.
Has it always been *this* bad? Fuck me, I'd better stop before I start saying "woke".
If advertisers don't want to do business with him because of his actions, that's that. Advertising execs are big boys, they make their own decisions. This is Internet advertising, it could be flipped back on like a light switch if they change their minds.
This sounds about as loopy as Trump's blaming the media for firing Flynn for lying to his VP.
Re: (Score:3)
Why? It's always been there. Media have always used publicly leased airwaves to perform mass brainwashing under the guise of "Culture", all the while forgetting that culture comes from the people being brainwashed.
He is a troll, and that's the point. He is trolling the media, using comedy as an instrument and now the media will show their furiously fapping hypocrisy as ppd tri
Re: (Score:3)
" I don't care if he stomps kittens in his spare time"
to each his own but animal abuse is on my list of psychotic behavior. wouldn't want anything to do with such a person.
But that's the goddamn point! I'm not "having anything to do" with PewDiePie! I mean, I'm not offering to mow his lawn or perform oral sex on him. This is about ideas and institutions and honesty and intellectual honesty.
Why trust in the media is at an all time low (Score:4, Insightful)
That was the first PewDiePie I've watched, and it's interesting to see the media do to him what they've done to Trump, Farage, Wilders, Le Pen, Orban, etc. The media no longer report the truth, they report their own narrative. They fabricate evidence in an effort to influence people's views.
The media used to be able to control the narrative, but having lost control they're redoubling their efforts to control what people think, which means more attacks against people they disagree with and more fabrications. This is having the opposite effect, and is only serving to turn more people away from the mainstream media.
Traditional media knows it's in trouble but appears to be so out of touch with the public that it doesn't know what to do about it, so the attacks, the lies and the fabrications continue. The sooner the media collapses, the better.
Re: (Score:2)
That was the first PewDiePie I've watched, and it's interesting to see the media do to him what they've done to Trump, Farage, Wilders, Le Pen, Orban, etc.
So, for the record, you consider Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, Geert Wilders, the le Pen family and Viktor Orban to be genuinely upstanding public servants who have been unfairly portrayed as not-nice people?
Why, in your opinion, do you think these particular people—and not, for example, Justin Trudeau or Angela Merkel—have been so victimised?
Re:Why trust in the media is at an all time low (Score:4, Informative)
I wouldn't consider them upstanding but they are at least honest about their views. Whether or not you agree with them is another thing entirely, but making up stories about them seems to be the status quo lately.
Look at an entirely "pointless" narrative. Harward turning down the offer for some position:
This is what Harward says:
"Like all service members understand, and live, this job requires 24 hours a day, 7 days a week focus and commitment to do it right. I currently could not make that commitment.", basically, I'm retired, I don't want a new job.
According to CNN, they cite the letter then go on with this narrative:
A friend said Harward called it a shit sandwich (no verifiable sources)
A Republican official told CNN (no verifiable sources)
A senior Republican familiar with the process (no verifiable sources)
Marks said he didn't want to speculate why Harward turned down the job, but said turmoil in the White House was likely a contributing factor (basically, I don't want to speculate but here is my speculation)
In the end 5 journalists work on a piece that had just two verifiable sources in it, Harward himself and a senator that says all of the above is untrue.
Wait... (Score:2)
Wait, actions have consequences?
Most people learn this in their childhood. Mr. Pie, it was time you learned it too, and that some things you don't joke about.
Being a satirist means acting like a dick. (Score:5, Insightful)
But a very carefully targeted one. The people who get ridiculed have to really deserve the dickish treatment. You can take a cheap shot, but you can never punch down.
Now I've seen the infamous video and I totally get it. It's a good point, but it totally fails as satire because he ended up screwing with, and then harming the guys in the video, who almost certainly have no idea the significance of what they're doing. How many Jews are in India? About five thousand individuals out of a billion. Zoroastrians are almost 30 times more common in the US as Jews are in India, particularly rural India.
Now he's totally right that the media is stupid, block-headed and hypocritical, and has neither the ability nor inclination to understand him. But that doesn't change the fact he attempted satire and failed. That makes him, at least in this incident, just a dick.
Re: (Score:3)
I came here to say more or less the same thing. In fact, from what I've read, both 'sides' are equally as bad (although perhaps in different ways). Basically, the story goes like this -
'Famous entertainer tries to be satirical and irreverent at the expense of some poor people. For money'
'Famous entertainment journal makes up own narrative at the expense of famous entertainer. For money'
Personally I think people defending one side or the other are either missing the point, or have an agenda to push.
Not spiteful dishonesty... (Score:2)
Just chasing eyeballs to sell to advertisers, exactly like he was.
Why? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why is fucking 'PewDiePie' even showing up on Slashdot? Again. There was an article about him just a couple of days ago. Nobody. Fucking. Cares about this asshole. Can we please give it a rest?
Stuff That Fucking Matters (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm the submitter. I don't watch PewDiePie videos. I think I watched only two in my entire life before today. This is serious news. He is the biggest name on Youtube (like it or not), and these are some of the biggest names in mainstream news lying about him, engaging in an open campaign to get him fired (WSJ went directly to Disney, from my understanding), and then they casually, lazily, openly discuss about how their motive in all of this was that they want to see online media giants dictate acceptable content with an iron fist [wsj.com] instead of this willy-nilly free speech bullshit that makes old media nervous.
When the hell did Slashdot turn into goddamn TMZ? Who cares who you like or don't like? This. Matters.
Re:Stuff That Fucking Matters (Score:5, Insightful)
How to get 8 years of Trump (Score:3, Insightful)
Do this. Do this more often. Exactly this.
Reminds me of gamergate ... (Score:4, Insightful)
... in that I never heard of it before and don't give a shit now that I have.
Look. (Score:3, Insightful)
He's male. He's white. He's likely not gay or transsexual. And he's not a member of the leftists.
In this day and age, would you ever need any more proof that he's a sexist, racist nazi scum?
Re:Overused (Score:5, Insightful)
You know who doesn't get the irony of fighting fascism with fascism?
The leftists.
Re: (Score:2)
The generation who pounded every fascist in Europe into the ground or until they surrendered taught their 10 year old sons how to shoot rifles, routinely drank while driving, smoked cigarettes ubiquitously, expected women to be feminine and subservient to their husbands, and threw around racial slurs both with and without hate. If it were up to GP's SJWs to stop the Nazis, we'd have run out of Jews a very, very long time ago.
Re: (Score:2)
My father fought with Merrill's Marauders in the China-Burma theater and got a Bronze Star for it. He taught me how to shoot a rifle and a handgun when I was 11, but he never drank
Re: (Score:3)
He taught you to hate fascism so rigorously that you've become something of a fascist yourself about it.
Gads, I hope he has passed on so there is no chance he could see what a fuck you are here on Slashdot.
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit - I was 8.
Re: (Score:2)