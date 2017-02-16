PewDiePie Calls Out the 'Old-School Media' For Spiteful Dishonesty 104
New submitter Shane_Optima writes: After losing his Youtube Red show and his contract with Disney, the owner of the most subscribed channel on Youtube, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (aka "PewDiePie"), has released a video response to the Wall Street Journal and other mainstream news outlets, who have labeled his comedy videos variously as racist, fascist or anti-semitic. In it, he accuses the mainstream media of deliberately fabricating and misrepresenting the evidence used against him because they are afraid of independent content producers such as himself. In the video, PewDiePie discusses the recent actions of the Wall Street Journal, whose reporters sent nine cherry-picked and edited videos to Disney, which led directly to Disney's decision to terminate their relationship with him. These video clips and others used to "prove" PewDiePie's guilt have been edited (he claims) to remove all context, to the extent of using a pose of him pointing at something as a Nazi salute and using a clip where other players are creating swastikas in a game and editing out the part where he is asking them to stop. The most-cited video in the controversy involves seeing if he can use the site Fiverr to hire someone to create a video containing an over-the-top message for a mere $5. After a couple of laughing males unfurl a sign saying "Death to All Jews," he recoils with widened eyes and sits, apparently dumbfounded, for another thirty seconds before the video ends, without him uttering another word.
PewDiePie's video comes several days after a Tumblr post where he attempted to clarify that the videos were intended to be comedy showing "how crazy the modern world is." He has not yet used the phrase "fake news" in his response to the controversy, but given the current trends surrounding that phrase, it isn't surprising that his supporters are resorting to it frequently. Is this all just another unfortunate instance of collateral damage in the war against far-right political movements, is it a campaign of malicious retaliation by old media that is terrified of new media (as Felix claims), or was J.K. Rowling correct when she called out PewDiePie as a Death Eater? Err, I mean, ...as a fascist?
It would be huge. Bigly even.
It is no news that a show business entertainer known mostly for being famous has suddenly become famous for not being famous any more. Should have taken more care of the brand. The noisy Mr Trump is probably going a bit too far defending his own brand, Pewdiepie on the other hand seems to be an inconsequential and incompetent amateur.
Death To All Jews (Score:3, Insightful)
I can't think of many places where you wouldn't get fired for that sign.
Infowars [infowars.com]? Breitbbart [breitbart.com]?
Ben Shapiro
In his own words [nationalreview.com]:
Donald Trump’s nomination has drawn anti-Semites from the woodwork.
I’ve experienced more pure, unadulterated anti-Semitism since coming out against Trump’s candidacy than at any other time in my political career. Trump supporters have threatened me and other Jews who hold my viewpoint. They’ve blown up my e-mail inbox with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. They greeted the birth of my second child by calling for me, my wife, and two children to be thrown into a gas chamber.
And here's a breitbart piece on the subject... [breitbart.com]
He has started playing the victim on Twitter and throwing around allegations of anti-semitism and racism, just like the people he used to mock.
Ben, no one hates Jewish people.
Not really. Gawker was trashy clickbait, and they had no right to oust a gay person or publish private sex tapes. I'm as leftist as you can get, and can acknowledge that.
Doesn't make Breitbart any better. It's basically borderline racist, right-wing Gawker.
True -- not many places. But that's irrelevant.
Comedy Central?
Hmm, students and professors of a university in my county have protested against the invitation of an Israeli minister for some event about security along other major world politicians (including Merckel). Simply because he is from Israel (because all Jews are evil and all Palestinians are good). The new anti-Jew sentiment is called anti-Israel so they can claim they are still for freedom or religion and not racist (since Israel is not a religion nor a race). If even professors are ready to protest against
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Informative)
There is actually orthodox jewish groups who are anti-zionist, but I guess that's like black-on-black violence, you conveniently forget about them.
but anti-zionist is generally a cover for being anti-Jewish. After all, just about everybody else has a "homeland". But for some reason the idea of the Jews having a homeland drives people berserk. Which kind of makes you wonder...
Jews haven't had a "homeland" in more than 2000 years. Putting natives population in camps so that you can move somewhere your great-great-great-("...-"*100)-great-grand-father lived is just plai
Since you're enjoying painting similarities, perhaps you could tell us about the constant attempts by Mexico to demoralize, terrorize, and eventually destroy the United States?
Can't think of any? Israel/Palestine is NOTHING LIKE United States/Mexico.
Probably because jewish religious/historical texts claim the jews bailed on Egypt then wandered the desert and finally invaded and stole the Palestinian's homeland. Personally I think all the sky fairy worshipers are crackpots but I fail to see what is disputed on that bit. You could (probably rightly) argue that it is the homeland of everyone born there and yesterday doesn't matter but I can't see any logical basis for calli
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:4, Insightful)
I detest the guy for other reasons. I think he's a twat. However, do you truly believe that he's a neo nazi? Does anyone? Probably not. His firing was one of virtue signaling, nothing more. I think virtue signaling is far more harmful to society than some moron's stupid jokes.
Re:Death To All Jews (Score:5, Insightful)
It doesn't matter if he's a neo-nazi. He put some shit on his little web video and now nobody wants to advertise with him. He made a choice. They made a choice.
Free market at work.
Of course it does. It's the implication being made.
..and the reason they don't want to advertise? Manufactured outrage by the fake news media.
Interesting how compartmentalized you are. Since when are you a free market proponent?
If I have a little news vlog where I show a picture of some idiots saying "death to all jews" and I ridicule them as idiots, is that bad?
Context matters! Malicious editing matters.
If he paid them to "show something shocking" and then they came up with "death to all jews", and he was shocked and appalled at the result, tell me again what he did wrong?
If you paid them to say it in the first place, then yes. Pretty bad. Read the story more closely.
Sponsorship matters, when your income depends on it. And now the sponsorship is gone.
Less than he did a week ago.
Not about the free market (Score:2)
This is a bizarre little trick, apparently some weird leftover piece of Cold War propaganda, that any time a topic has anything to do with the free market you can point that out and a significant minority of people will believe you've just "won" the discussion and will mod you up, even if you're rambling irrelevant drivel. (It works on Reddit, too.)
Congratulations, Disney and Youtube are legally free to do as they choose. No, the first amendment doesn't cons
FFS PR, you make him look like a well balanced member of society.
But thats beside the point, you are falsely representing what happened, as you know.
He posted some dump videos.
There was a small fuss, and he explained.
Then the WSJ, currently all pissy about a number of things, misrepresented his content, and used their position, with
that concocted bs, to threaten his advertisers into pulling support, and THEN made news of that.
Welcome to modern journalism, just make the news, who CARES what it takes.
This is
I think virtue signaling is far more harmful to society than some moron's stupid jokes.
I tend to disagree, because human beings tend to take their ideas of what is OK and what isn't from the things they see around them. If you let small shit go, then it may embolden a moron to up the ante and do something worse. Broken Windows Theory, basically.
As for the doofus in question, there's always a line and if you cross it, you can expect to get spanked. For this one, I think the line is pretty easy to see, and if he's dumb enough to cross it, well, here we are.
I also think his assertion that the 'o
Yep. Just look at the damage trump has done. He's made it ok.. no, fashionable... to be racist... and the racists are leaping out of the closet.
Worse how? Saying more mean things on the internet? Oh no, not that.
The issue's not about the line. It's about the misrepresentation that made it look like he crossed it. Google should grow a pair. I just wish it was for a better quality user.
I rather suspect they are afraid. Here's an opportunity to redirect attention away from their own lack of integrity.
Re: Death To All Jews (Score:2)
Anyone watching the end sequence of that video who goes on to describe it as anti-semitic either does not understand human emotion or is deliberately lying. If that video proves PewDiePie is anti-semitic, then John Cleese, Mel Brooks, Jon Stewart, and dozens of other comedy legends are also anti-semitic, including the polit
as your editorial screed is about as accurate
It's entirely accurate as far as I'm aware. Notice all of the "he claims" and stuff? But I was not going to strike a tone as if the WSJ has a point. Because they don't.
That's right, we know you are characterizing the media for your own gain, as you are a paid professional troll.
I think it's far more likely a random AC is a paid troll for the WSJ. Who do you think hired me? I'll be happy to viciously insult them for you to dispel that notion.
Horse shit (Score:2)
Context is everything and lacking context your statement is a lie. The guy made a couple satires based on claims of him being a , not a normal staple on his channel. The allegation was that since some white racist like him he must be racist. That beauty should sound familiar right? By the way, some Muslim extremist likes your post, so you have to be a homophobic anti-Semite.
The "take offense at everything" generation has ensured that the overwhelming majority of comedians will not perform on a Campuses.
I can.
Every single country in the Middle East.
Except one.
Umm, look what you wrote, how dare you write that you fascist, you should be fired. I wont even quote what you wrote because that would make me as evil as you. Adolf who, the name that can not be spoken without you becoming as evil as the one whose name should not be spoken.
How about this, "All Jews Will Die", evil or not, well at least it is factual, all people of all religions will die sooner or latter.
What is really going on, to many snouts in the pseudo celebrity trough and they are becoming as argu
You didn't watch the video, did you? (Score:2)
> He is apparantly suprised that broadcasting a sign with "Death To All Jews" on it would get him fired.
Actually, he's surprised that his other video about the media taking things out of context would itself be taken out of context to prove that he was some kind of Nazi.
Even in the original video, in which he was dismayed to find out that someone would actually do those things for a few bucks, he says that he's not proud of this and apologizes to the viewers because he didn't think the people he hired on
Death to All (Score:1)
You know who else wanted everybody to get over it?
The fascists.
Fortunately for Europe, they didn't get over it until every fascist was pounded into the ground or surrendered. History repeats itself.
You know who doesn't get the irony of fighting fascism with fascism?
The leftists.
The generation who pounded every fascist in Europe into the ground or until they surrendered taught their 10 year old sons how to shoot rifles, routinely drank while driving, smoked cigarettes ubiquitously, expected women to be feminine and subservient to their husbands, and threw around racial slurs both with and without hate. If it were up to GP's SJWs to stop the Nazis, we'd have run out of Jews a very, very long time ago.
My father fought with Merrill's Marauders in the China-Burma theater and got a Bronze Star for it. He taught me how to shoot a rifle and a handgun when I was 11, but he never drank
This Perfectly Illustrates The Craziness (Score:1)
Anyone with any sense of intellectual integrity can clearly see that it was all satire. They can also see through the dishonesty of the media. This is just a taste of what the media has been doing politically. Regardless of how you feel about the current POTUS, these tactics are exactly the same tactics used against him from the MSM.
Follow the dollars. This stuff generates clicks. It gets people to read their stories. They do it because they get money for it. Hopefully at some point soon this type of "journ
Hell, why stop at punching? I think we should hang Nazi scum like you.
Professional attention whore strikes again (Score:3, Interesting)
I am disgusted by this article, almost as disgusted as I am at myself taking the time to respond to it.
PewDiePie is a professional attention whore and it is fascinating to watch him ply his craft. This latest response is perfectly timed, just as the flames were dying down he fans them and gets another round of attention.
He is a troll and like any troll the way to defeat it is by ignoring it.
Re:Professional attention whore strikes again (Score:4, Insightful)
He may well be a troll. Entirely possible. But the videos I've thus far seen were not of a trollish cast, and the "Death to All Jews" one in particular is not remotely anti-semitic. If you genuinely believe it to be so, you may be from an actual intellectual, emotional or perceptual disorder of some sort [wikipedia.org].
This latest response is perfectly timed, just as the flames were dying down he fans them and gets another round of attention.
If this is the current state of the media, if this is the sort of hyperbole we're going to be subjected to for the next four years, if this is the new McCarthyism, then these are flames that need flaming, be it by trolls or non-trolls.
On a personal note here: it's not like I really fear some totalitarianism of the left, either. I don't think they can win this war... not in America, anyway. But I do rather fear the consequences of proving Trump right, of validating the echo chambers of tens of millions of people who were right-leaning fence sitters until they saw the proof stack up that the mainstream media really is full of hysterical, baldfaced lies.
Has it always been *this* bad? Fuck me, I'd better stop before I start saying "woke".
That was the first PewDiePie I've watched, and it's interesting to see the media do to him what they've done to Trump, Farage, Wilders, Le Pen, Orban, etc.
So, for the record, you consider Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, Geert Wilders, the le Pen family and Viktor Orban to be genuinely upstanding public servants who have been unfairly portrayed as not-nice people?
Why, in your opinion, do you think these particular people—and not, for example, Justin Trudeau or Angela Merkel—have been so victimised?
Wait... (Score:2)
Wait, actions have consequences?
Most people learn this in their childhood. Mr. Pie, it was time you learned it too, and that some things you don't joke about.
Being a satirist means acting like a dick. (Score:2)
But a very carefully targeted one. The people who get ridiculed have to really deserve the dickish treatment. You can take a cheap shot, but you can never punch down.
Now I've seen the infamous video and I totally get it. It's a good point, but it totally fails as satire because he ended up screwing with, and then harming the guys in the video, who almost certainly have no idea the significance of what they're doing. How many Jews are in India? About five thousand individuals out of a billion. Zoroastria
Not spiteful dishonesty... (Score:2)
Just chasing eyeballs to sell to advertisers, exactly like he was.
Why? (Score:3)
Why is fucking 'PewDiePie' even showing up on Slashdot? Again. There was an article about him just a couple of days ago. Nobody. Fucking. Cares about this asshole. Can we please give it a rest?
How to get 8 years of Trump (Score:2)
Do this. Do this more often. Exactly this.