Alaska Gets 'Artificial Aurora' As HAARP Antenna Array Listens Again

Freshly Exhumed quotes Hackaday: The famous HAARP antenna array is to be brought back into service for experiments by the University of Alaska. Built in the 1990s for the US Air Force's High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, the array is a 40-acre site containing a phased array of 180 high-frequency antennas and their associated high-power transmitters. Its purpose is to conduct research on charged particles in the upper atmosphere, but that hasn't stopped an array of bizarre conspiracy theories.
A university space physics researcher will actually create an artificial aurora starting Sunday (and continuing through Wednesday) to study how yjr atmosphere affects satellite-to-ground communications, and "observers throughout Alaska will have an opportunity to photograph the phenomenon," according to the University. "Under the right conditions, people can also listen to HAARP radio transmissions from virtually anywhere in the world using an inexpensive shortwave radio."
It seems most conspiracy theories of this sort involve a lack of understanding of basic physics. Usually it involves assuming that, because light and sound and radio energy all travel in waves that they all behave the same. I see the term "frequencies" thrown around a lot, even when describing non-oscillating direct current circuits and static electricity.
Indeed. Same applies to 9/11 conspiracy theories involving the physics of the planes and buildings.
I think you are giving the 9/11 conspiracy "theorists" too much credit, "theories" come from people and they do not spring forth from a vacuum. The general idea seems to be that one can generate a new "theory" by denying what the scientists and engineers say. There's not much thought that goes into it, it isn't as though they are confusing science and/or engineering. It is that thought at that level is beyond their interests. They are merely using the interwebs to create a personae for themselves that they
Brace for earthquakes!
Brace for earthquakes!
I predict there will be dozens of earthquakes recorded worldwide on each day that they experiment with HAARP.
Right there, in the Wikipedia page [wikipedia.org] for the project, in list of main scientific findings (#3), is that it can be used to generate ELF (extremely low frequency) signals in the range of 0.1 Hz by modulating conductivity of the ionosphere to the already present DC flow from the solar wind. I once did the math, and concluded that this would result in turning the ionosphere into the VLF equivalent of a MASER, and the power flow there is on the order of a Terawatt (if I recall correctly).
..I believe this is what
