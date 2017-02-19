A Source Code Typo Allowed An Attacker To Steal $592,000 In Cryptocurrency (bleepingcomputer.com) 12
An anonymous reader writes: "A typo in the Zerocoin source code allowed an attacker to steal 370,000 Zerocoin, which is about $592,000 at today's price," reports BleepingComputer. According to the Zcoin team, one extra character left inside Zerocoin's source code was the cause of the bug. The hacker exploited the bugs for weeks, by initiating a transaction and receiving the money many times over.
"According to the Zcoin team, the attacker (or attackers) was very sophisticated and took great care to hide his tracks," reports the site. "They say the attacker created numerous accounts at Zerocoin exchanges and spread transactions across several weeks so that traders wouldn't notice the uneven transactions volume... The Zcoin team says they worked with various exchanges to attempt and identify the attacker but to no avail. Out of the 370,000 Zerocoin he stole, the attacker has already sold 350,000. The Zcoin team estimates the attacker made a net profit of 410 Bitcoin ($437,000)."
In addition The Economist argued that that whereas the heist was not a crime, altering digital ledgers to retrieve the lost ether was affront to the whole project.
Sure, I've seen many single-character bugs, and created a few. I imagine MOST experienced programmers have done this at least once:
if (a = b) {
When they meant:
if (a == b) {
Every language I can think of has a common single-character bug. Many Microsoft SQL users routinely leave off the semicolon which terminates a statement. Sometimes that results in buggy behavior right away, sometimes not until two years later when a change is made to the *proceeding* statement.
One char can make big different in performance and correctness. The greatest one character code change I made and got stunning performance improvement was adding an &. It took significant effort to find it, because instrumenting the entire executable for profilers was just out of the question. But once found it was trivial. The caller was passing a std::map by value. The answers were correct and the scaling effects were not visible till the map grew to big sizes. I expected to something along these lines.
the attacker has already sold 350,000
By which we mean he has already moved it into other accounts that he likely controls.
The story says " allowed an attacker to steal 370,000 Zerocoin, which is about $592,000 at today's price". I seriously doubt 370,000 Zerocoins is worth anywhere near $592k now that the news is out and trading has been suspended. If you can't spend it, it's worth is zero, which kind of makes sense for something named Zerocoin. The name should have been warning enough.