New Free O'Reilly Ebook: 'Open Source In Brazil'

An anonymous reader writes: Andy Oram, who's been an editor at O'Reilly since 1992, has written a new free report about how open source software is everywhere in Brazil. The country's IT industry is booming in Brazil -- still Latin America's most vibrant economy -- with open source software popular in both startups and in cloud infrastructure. Oram attributes this partly to the government's support of open source software, which over the last 15 years has built public awareness about its power and potential. And says the Brazil now has a thriving open source community, and several free software movements. Even small towns have hacker spaces for collaboration and training, and the country has several free software movements.

  • Do program languages in non-English speaking countries use English? Only living in the US I don't have any experience programming in another country. Is there a language that would be more efficient other than English?

    • Do program languages in non-English speaking countries use English?

      The keywords (if, else, for, while) are in English. The comments and variable names are often in the local language (Portuguese in this case), but most multi-national teams standardize on English.

    • I'm British, living & working in Brazil.

      The programming language's syntax never changes, however user defined objects & classes will often be in the regional language. That said, it's not uncommon to find English used where there's a well known standardised name for a function.

      For technology in general, even when translations happen to exist, English language documentation & community support tends to be of a far higher quality & up-to-date. The result is that some terms are translated into

  • How do they deal with the fact that so much software these days is on the 'cloud?'
    • "The cloud" is just code for "other people's servers". You can use open source to create your own cloud system, and there are many open source technologies to do that.
  • The O'Reilly Media book is not really "free". You must give your email address without any explanation about how it will be used.

  • As soon as the Trump situation has been dealt with and a proper president who serves his company masters as he should do is installed this situation will be dealt with. Like supporting politicians who wants to replace all this by MS software and removing open source proponents from office.

