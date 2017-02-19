New Free O'Reilly Ebook: 'Open Source In Brazil' (oreilly.com) 20
An anonymous reader writes: Andy Oram, who's been an editor at O'Reilly since 1992, has written a new free report about how open source software is everywhere in Brazil. The country's IT industry is booming in Brazil -- still Latin America's most vibrant economy -- with open source software popular in both startups and in cloud infrastructure. Oram attributes this partly to the government's support of open source software, which over the last 15 years has built public awareness about its power and potential. And says the Brazil now has a thriving open source community, and several free software movements. Even small towns have hacker spaces for collaboration and training, and the country has several free software movements.
Do program languages in non-English speaking countries use English?
The keywords (if, else, for, while) are in English. The comments and variable names are often in the local language (Portuguese in this case), but most multi-national teams standardize on English.
I'm British, living & working in Brazil.
The programming language's syntax never changes, however user defined objects & classes will often be in the regional language. That said, it's not uncommon to find English used where there's a well known standardised name for a function.
For technology in general, even when translations happen to exist, English language documentation & community support tends to be of a far higher quality & up-to-date. The result is that some terms are translated into
Of open source evangelism, just like evangelism for the personal computer became unnecessary within a couple years of the release of MS Windows 3.0. Even CEOs (who previously said "I don't even know how to log in, I have people working for me who do that") and grandmothers got on board at that point.
Even Microsoft is busy trying to figure out how to use open source software as a strategy to attract developers and customers.
It still has to be promoted & nurtured and protected from being co-opted. Fail to do any of those and it won't be long before it's back to being a niche.
Perhaps when an opensource desktop OS reaches macOS usage levels in the advanced Western economies we can relax a bit.
You can use a throwaway email address for that.
As soon as the Trump situation has been dealt with and a proper president who serves his company masters as he should do is installed this situation will be dealt with. Like supporting politicians who wants to replace all this by MS software and removing open source proponents from office.