The Death of the Click

Posted by msmash
Sara Fischer, writing for Axios: For the past 10 years, we've operated on the premise that the most important digital metric is the click that refers a person to a website. That click usually comes from a social distribution channel, like Facebook or Twitter, or a search engine, like Google or Bing. But according to industry experts, the click referral is becoming an idea of the past, soon to be replaced by content exposure. [...] Most publishers have designed their websites to measure user interaction through clicks, not scroll rates or time spent on stories. As the industry moves away from click-through rates (CTR's) as the most meaningful marketing metric, those publishers will have a difficult time justifying the effectiveness of their platforms for marketers.

  • Sounds like old news... (Score:3)

    by Parker Lewis ( 999165 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:14PM (#53901309)
    Most of the click metrics tools (I use CrazyEgg.com) will give you the "heat" area of the pages too (according the scroll). Correct me if I misunderstood the subject.

    • Why does this not infuriate people? Why do web browser designers even expose capability of browsers to do this kind of tracking even if its anonymous? It causes nothing but trouble. It gets used in inappropriate ways and is also used as justification to get more from users. If it doesn't exist at all we can all go back to the web being like a newspaper or magazine. Where advertisers know their fucking place and buy advertising on the CHANCE that you will read and get out of this stupid fucking notion that t

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

        I'm not certain if your questions are rhetorical or not but I feel as though you should already know the answer to all of it is simply money.

        That's the why of anything got built the way it did wrt browsers and so forth. I mean there is a colorful history and complex humans behind it all, but a lot of the motivation comes back to money and what it moves in our society.

        And if you think advertisers actually left things up to chance before, you would be mistaken. Magazines were invented to get into niches to ad

      • Because those features are required if you're going to implement full applications in the browser, as, for example, Google Docs (and Office 365 Online) are classic examples. They don't implement them for marketers, they're implemented because developers are trying to do advanced things in HTML and Javascript.

        And while I know many on Slashdot would prefer applications not be built with web technologies, that's the way the world's going right now, for better or worse. Increasingly users are expecting the a

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Heat maps just make me wonder how on earth people are browsing. When I go to a webpage, assuming I'm there to read, the first thing I do is shove the mouse somewhere else (ideally a second monitor, if not just off he side somewhere) and use cursor keys *because they don't overlay an irritating pointer over what I'm trying to read, and are more effective for moving up and down a bunch of text*. Do people really look with their mice???

  • Maybe people are oversaturated (Score:5, Insightful)

    by epyT-R ( 613989 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:14PM (#53901313)

    Perhaps it is marketing itself that is no longer effective. Everyone knows the dominant players in every major market and everyone intuitively understands they're just being sold to. Some tune them out and the others are just fed up with invasive, annoying ads and use adblockers.

    • I think there is some real truth to this. People are so constantly and aggressively marketed to that they have lowered their blast shields, and actually fight against being influenced by it.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Fuck the marketers, they should all die in a fire.

        They have taken an invention that had the potential to educate and uplift every single person on the planet, and turned it into just another medium to throw advertising in our faces.

    • Clicks let people actually see a quantifiable effect from their advertising (flawed as it might be). That is a lot harder with things like TV commercials and print ads.

      IMO, those commercials and ads had become very over-valued because they couldn't really be measured. Especially when the people selling ad time/space talk up "brand recognition" and similar effects as the major value in buying their time/space.

  • That shouldn't be too difficult.

  • A piece about content... without content. (Score:4)

    by ZenShadow ( 101870 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:24PM (#53901369) Homepage

    Either that article was very poorly written, or the author doesn't know what they're talking about. What, precisely, do they think is going to replace clicks? 'cause "passive scrolling" is pretty vague (and doesn't seem to me to meet the goal of advertising).

    I also love the idea that Google Analytics made clicks popular. Because, y'know, this couldn't possibly have been a popular metric long before Google ever came on the scene...

    I guess to the hipsters, the Internet starts with Google.

    • Google came "onto the scene" in 1999...So they've been here almost the whole time.

    • What, precisely, do they think is going to replace clicks?

      Video impressions and impressions in an "infinitely" scrolling timeline. From the featured article:

      Marketers are starting to attribute marketing success towards content exposure that drives you to click something, instead of the click itself. Two key formats increase content exposure: video and passive scrolling.

      I guess to the hipsters, the Internet starts with Google.

      Marketers once again want to get a brand name into the public's collective head to drive search traffic:

      "a lot of work is done to get you to type something into a search bar to begin with," AdRoll

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by afgam28 ( 48611 )

      "Passive scrolling" is when you load up something like Facebook or Instagram, and you mindlessly scroll through your feed. These apps implement infinite scrolling, and every n-th post is actually an ad.

      The article doesn't mention it, but I think one of the big drivers of the "death" of click through rates as a metric is brand advertising. Advertisers have started to view digital ads more as a long-term brand-building exercise (where brand exposure is all they want) instead of a short-term sales opportunity

  • CPI - "Cost Per Impression" (Score:5, Informative)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:24PM (#53901371)
    What you're looking for is "Cost Per Impression" (CPI):
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cost_per_impression

    It's been around at least as long as newspapers.

  • I'd like to see (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fabioalcor ( 1663783 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:33PM (#53901435)

    The Death of the Clickbait, that's what this story is.

    • H.I.T.S. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I attended a conference almost a decade ago with a workshop titled "How Idiots Track Success". The idea that clicks were valuable is an invention of the advertising industry. Like almost everything else in the advertising industry, it is a commonly believed cliche based on plying a large thread of self-serving misinformation with a very thin thread of truth. The reason it continues to be used is that honest measures make it obvious that online advertising is not really all that valuable. That serves almost

      • You know, I even clicked knowing full well what it was going to be, jamming out now

        /yeah yeah, offtopic, mod at me mods, I've got karma to burn

    • The Death of the Clickbait, that's what this story is.

      You simply won't believe how they did it!

  • Is there a metric for how quickly people click off a website when ads make it unusable?
  • Imagine this... marketing that actually figures out the actual preferences of consumers and only targets them with relevant content. Mind blown.

    • marketing that actually figures out the actual preferences of consumers and only targets them with relevant content.

      You mean like when I search for something on Amazon and I get shown ads for the same stuff when I visit my local newspaper's website? That kind of irrelevant garbage intrusion on privacy?

  • Shortest non-informative article I've ever read !! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ripvlan ( 2609033 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:44PM (#53901485)

    The linked article is almost as long as the /. post above. I'd vote down the story as "not the best" Seriously -- several build up paragraphs of text with a final conclusion of "passive scrolling" followed by a button "show less" --- this article can't be much less. it needs a "show more"

    Suggests to me it is click spam that made it though /. filters. SEO bait.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Not only short and non-informative, but makes nonsense assertions like this:

      Why it matters: Most publishers have designed their websites to measure user interaction through clicks, not scroll rates or time spent on stories. As the industry moves away from click-through rates (CTR's) as the most meaningful marketing metric, those publishers will have a difficult time justifying the effectiveness of their platforms for marketers.

      Care to explain why publishers will have a "difficult time"? If it can be counted, they can count it. If it can't be counted, it's not a metric.

  • ... it was Clack [wikipedia.org] that died.

  • I strip the referer from all my requests (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No one needs to know what led me to their site.

  • block div class="stackcommerce-widget scw-horizontal col4"

  • Bigger, smaller, bigger smaller, bigger (Score:3)

    by holophrastic ( 221104 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @05:49PM (#53902719)

    Indirect metrics follow the same cycle for decades. If it isn't the advertiser's actual BOTTOM line -- and it never is -- then the metric is indirect. And indirect metrics simply follow the very basic fad system: if it's common to see big numbers, the new way shows small numbers, and vice versa.

    Views - 1 per viewing of an ad
    Viewers - 1 per person per ad
    Eyeballs - 2 per person per ad
    Hits - 1 per object on the page
    Pageviews - 1 per page
    Impression Time - seconds per page read
    Clicks - 1 per click of an ad
    Click through rate - clicks per minute, per day, per month, per year, per thousand impressions
    Conversions - per interaction
    Walk-ins - warm lead
    Buyer - actual money, top line
    Profitable buyer - actual money, bottom line

    The game is always to market your number as smaller, and hence more accurate and more meaningful than others, or to make people prefer your numbers because they are proportionately higher than other metrics. Big whoop.

    My favourite example has got to be the groupon model. We'll bring more paying customers into your business. Good. They'll pay so much less that you'll actually lose money, but you'll have a new customer! Yeah, one who will never pay full price for anything, and will hop around from one loss-leader discount to another. Who makes money off of these customers? Oh yeah, groupon does, and no one else.

    Let's do it again.

    100 customers spend 100 seconds reading 90% of your article! No they didn't. They scrolled to it, took a phone call for a minute, and left it open. And they didn't understand what they read, so it really doesn't matter. And then, they didn't buy anything. Watch me care.

