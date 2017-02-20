The Death of the Click (axios.com) 76
Sara Fischer, writing for Axios: For the past 10 years, we've operated on the premise that the most important digital metric is the click that refers a person to a website. That click usually comes from a social distribution channel, like Facebook or Twitter, or a search engine, like Google or Bing. But according to industry experts, the click referral is becoming an idea of the past, soon to be replaced by content exposure. [...] Most publishers have designed their websites to measure user interaction through clicks, not scroll rates or time spent on stories. As the industry moves away from click-through rates (CTR's) as the most meaningful marketing metric, those publishers will have a difficult time justifying the effectiveness of their platforms for marketers.
While these new metrics might make more sense than measuring clickthroughs, I still don't see how this will achieve the objective. Time spent on a page or how deeply I scroll down an article is no indication of how likely that corporation is to separate me from some of my money.
I think TV has been advancing toward this point for a long time, but the Internet is overtaking it quickly -
The core problem is that there's just way too much low quality content out there. There's an avalanche of TV channels, websit
Time spent on a page or how deeply I scroll down an article is no indication of how likely that corporation is to separate me from some of my money.
I think the advertisers would disagree with you on that. A big goal of advertising is simple brand-recognition. The longer they can keep their brand in front of your eyes, the better. I believe that they believe this works.
Except past a certain point, it becomes over exposure to the point of the brain just filtering out the brand advertisement as noise. The target then is never even consciously aware that the brand even had an ad there to begin with.
If they try to bypass this with things like audio or flashy graphics, then it crosses the threshold into annoyance status. In which case the target is irritated by the brand, and actively or passively avoid it. (Actively by muting the audio, or moving their eyes away from the ad.
[the advert] crosses the threshold into annoyance status. In which case the target is irritated by the brand, and actively or passively avoid it.
Agreed.
Some brands I avoid (in the UK) because of annoying ads - Karcher (pressure washing kit), Quality Street (chocolates), Microsoft (lots of other reasons to avoid them too), GoCompare (insurance), Blackthorn (cider).
Knowing how expensive advertising is, if a brand is heavily advertised I know that less money is going on the quality of the product itself.
Knowing how expensive advertising is, if a brand is heavily advertised I know that less money is going on the quality of the product itself.
Or: "Nobody will buy this stuff [at our price point] unless we advertise."
^^^^ This is it exactly. But in my case, 2 channels (Amazon and Netflix).
The rest could mostly go offline tonight and I wouldn't notice until one of the few websites I visit reported on it.
Clicks are often bogus thanks to incompetent web designers who don't pre-allocate real estate, thus causing pages - and clickpoints - to bounce up and down madly as content arrives. And, incidentally, making it harder to read the primary content.
Auto-playing audio/video metrics are even worse. I'll often close a page immediately if something starts making unsolicited noises and in many cases will never return to the site again, much less the article in question. But chances are that the offending content ha
Re:CTR was NEVER a good metric (Score:5, Insightful)
Clicks are often bogus thanks to incompetent web designers who don't pre-allocate real estate, thus causing pages - and clickpoints - to bounce up and down madly as content arrives. And, incidentally, making it harder to read the primary content.
A few times I had to turn off my ad blocking and script blocking, I was shocked at just how awful most people have it. Got to the site, started loading, saw what I wanted, then BOOM! it disappears! Scroll around to find it again, and its like playing cat and mouse. So unless I really really really need it, screw it.
The present day web has become unusable without some serious blocking.
Auto-playing audio/video metrics are even worse. I'll often close a page immediately if something starts making unsolicited noises and in many cases will never return to the site again, much less the article in question. But chances are that the offending content has already logged as "seen" thanks to buffering. I didn't see, if, I fled from it, and the fact that it was delivered to me unwanted doesn't make me a biuyer.
Exactly. Newsletter popups, that metric you described, all bad, all either ignored, or telling me which product I will avoid. And I have no doubt that the ad industry lies to their customers, giving them a false idea of how many people are seeing or bypassing the ads.
A few times I had to turn off my ad blocking and script blocking, I was shocked at just how awful most people have it.
Bingo.
After several months of using Adblock I had occasion to use someone a friend's PC without Adblock....and I was blown away at how polluted the average web page is. Just loads of shit and ads and banners and fuck all. Ewwwwwwwwww. And it was slooooooooow as shit because of the megabytes of extra crap being loaded.
So I said, "Hey, wanna see something cool? There's this thing called 'Adblock', I think you'll like it...."
It's been over a year now and my friend still hasn't stopped thanking me.
Sounds like old news... (Score:3)
Why does this not infuriate people? Why do web browser designers even expose capability of browsers to do this kind of tracking even if its anonymous? It causes nothing but trouble. It gets used in inappropriate ways and is also used as justification to get more from users. If it doesn't exist at all we can all go back to the web being like a newspaper or magazine. Where advertisers know their fucking place and buy advertising on the CHANCE that you will read and get out of this stupid fucking notion that t
It also uses cpu, several tabs all constantly polling the mouse.
Mouse polling doesn't work like that. Only your active window will be polling. That still sucks, but it's not every tab.
I'm not certain if your questions are rhetorical or not but I feel as though you should already know the answer to all of it is simply money.
That's the why of anything got built the way it did wrt browsers and so forth. I mean there is a colorful history and complex humans behind it all, but a lot of the motivation comes back to money and what it moves in our society.
And if you think advertisers actually left things up to chance before, you would be mistaken. Magazines were invented to get into niches to ad
Because those features are required if you're going to implement full applications in the browser, as, for example, Google Docs (and Office 365 Online) are classic examples. They don't implement them for marketers, they're implemented because developers are trying to do advanced things in HTML and Javascript.
And while I know many on Slashdot would prefer applications not be built with web technologies, that's the way the world's going right now, for better or worse. Increasingly users are expecting the a
Heat maps just make me wonder how on earth people are browsing. When I go to a webpage, assuming I'm there to read, the first thing I do is shove the mouse somewhere else (ideally a second monitor, if not just off he side somewhere) and use cursor keys *because they don't overlay an irritating pointer over what I'm trying to read, and are more effective for moving up and down a bunch of text*. Do people really look with their mice???
Maybe people are oversaturated (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps it is marketing itself that is no longer effective. Everyone knows the dominant players in every major market and everyone intuitively understands they're just being sold to. Some tune them out and the others are just fed up with invasive, annoying ads and use adblockers.
I think there is some real truth to this. People are so constantly and aggressively marketed to that they have lowered their blast shields, and actually fight against being influenced by it.
Fuck the marketers, they should all die in a fire.
They have taken an invention that had the potential to educate and uplift every single person on the planet, and turned it into just another medium to throw advertising in our faces.
The advertisers would disagree..
Sure the advertisers disagree, or they'd fire themselves.
A few brands in the past thought this and stopped advertising. "People" forget quickly - and even more quickly when a competitor keeps advertising.
Not necessarily. For example in the UK (and maybe the World) Stihl is the best brand of outdooor machinery. But I have never seen an advert for Stihl in the media. Yet they dominate the professional market because of their reputation which people do not "forget".
1 - People are born and people die.
Adverts are not the only way that people learn of a brand. They learn from other users, reviews on the web (amateur and profesional) and simply Googling for makers' web sites. If
Re: (Score:3)
Clicks let people actually see a quantifiable effect from their advertising (flawed as it might be). That is a lot harder with things like TV commercials and print ads.
IMO, those commercials and ads had become very over-valued because they couldn't really be measured. Especially when the people selling ad time/space talk up "brand recognition" and similar effects as the major value in buying their time/space.
They just have to become better bullshitters (Score:1)
That shouldn't be too difficult.
A piece about content... without content. (Score:4)
Either that article was very poorly written, or the author doesn't know what they're talking about. What, precisely, do they think is going to replace clicks? 'cause "passive scrolling" is pretty vague (and doesn't seem to me to meet the goal of advertising).
I also love the idea that Google Analytics made clicks popular. Because, y'know, this couldn't possibly have been a popular metric long before Google ever came on the scene...
I guess to the hipsters, the Internet starts with Google.
Brand impressions in video and timelines (Score:2)
What, precisely, do they think is going to replace clicks?
Video impressions and impressions in an "infinitely" scrolling timeline. From the featured article:
I guess to the hipsters, the Internet starts with Google.
Marketers once again want to get a brand name into the public's collective head to drive search traffic:
"Passive scrolling" is when you load up something like Facebook or Instagram, and you mindlessly scroll through your feed. These apps implement infinite scrolling, and every n-th post is actually an ad.
The article doesn't mention it, but I think one of the big drivers of the "death" of click through rates as a metric is brand advertising. Advertisers have started to view digital ads more as a long-term brand-building exercise (where brand exposure is all they want) instead of a short-term sales opportunity
CPI - "Cost Per Impression" (Score:5, Informative)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cost_per_impression
It's been around at least as long as newspapers.
I'd like to see (Score:5, Insightful)
The Death of the Clickbait, that's what this story is.
H.I.T.S. (Score:1)
I attended a conference almost a decade ago with a workshop titled "How Idiots Track Success". The idea that clicks were valuable is an invention of the advertising industry. Like almost everything else in the advertising industry, it is a commonly believed cliche based on plying a large thread of self-serving misinformation with a very thin thread of truth. The reason it continues to be used is that honest measures make it obvious that online advertising is not really all that valuable. That serves almost
Advertisers don't want you to know this weird trick for stopping click-bait discovered by Wisconsin Mom. [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:3)
The Death of the Clickbait, that's what this story is.
You simply won't believe how they did it!
Usabilty metric (Score:2)
Marketing slowly sneaking up on common sense? (Score:2)
marketing that actually figures out the actual preferences of consumers and only targets them with relevant content.
You mean like when I search for something on Amazon and I get shown ads for the same stuff when I visit my local newspaper's website? That kind of irrelevant garbage intrusion on privacy?
Ditto. It's a huge waste of money for the advertiser. And when it comes to a router, if you buy one 3 years later it's going to be a different model.
This. What I find hilarious is I buy an item online, let's use the new router
....... for the next 3-4 months I will see only adds for that item I'm happily using at home now.
You are lucky. 6 months ago I signed up a spamming company to a website for Thai Brides. Now ads for Thai brides keep popping on my screen. I have to shield the screen from my wife.
The worst part of the whole thing is that the ads following me around are more like. "I see you just bought some pillowcases, here's some more pillowcases you might be interested in." Except that's not really capturing the absurdity of the Amazon ads, since they follow me around AFTER I buy the thing, so it's more like you go back to Bed Bath & Beyond and the sales associate walks up and says "Oh, you bought these pillowcases last time you were here. Would you like to buy more pillowcases?"
Shortest non-informative article I've ever read !! (Score:5, Interesting)
The linked article is almost as long as the
/. post above. I'd vote down the story as "not the best" Seriously -- several build up paragraphs of text with a final conclusion of "passive scrolling" followed by a button "show less" --- this article can't be much less. it needs a "show more"
Suggests to me it is click spam that made it though
/. filters. SEO bait.
Why it matters: Most publishers have designed their websites to measure user interaction through clicks, not scroll rates or time spent on stories. As the industry moves away from click-through rates (CTR's) as the most meaningful marketing metric, those publishers will have a difficult time justifying the effectiveness of their platforms for marketers.
Care to explain why publishers will have a "difficult time"? If it can be counted, they can count it. If it can't be counted, it's not a metric.
I thought ... (Score:2)
I strip the referer from all my requests (Score:1)
No one needs to know what led me to their site.
block an ad on this page (Score:1)
block div class="stackcommerce-widget scw-horizontal col4"
Bigger, smaller, bigger smaller, bigger (Score:3)
Indirect metrics follow the same cycle for decades. If it isn't the advertiser's actual BOTTOM line -- and it never is -- then the metric is indirect. And indirect metrics simply follow the very basic fad system: if it's common to see big numbers, the new way shows small numbers, and vice versa.
Views - 1 per viewing of an ad
Viewers - 1 per person per ad
Eyeballs - 2 per person per ad
Hits - 1 per object on the page
Pageviews - 1 per page
Impression Time - seconds per page read
Clicks - 1 per click of an ad
Click through rate - clicks per minute, per day, per month, per year, per thousand impressions
Conversions - per interaction
Walk-ins - warm lead
Buyer - actual money, top line
Profitable buyer - actual money, bottom line
The game is always to market your number as smaller, and hence more accurate and more meaningful than others, or to make people prefer your numbers because they are proportionately higher than other metrics. Big whoop.
My favourite example has got to be the groupon model. We'll bring more paying customers into your business. Good. They'll pay so much less that you'll actually lose money, but you'll have a new customer! Yeah, one who will never pay full price for anything, and will hop around from one loss-leader discount to another. Who makes money off of these customers? Oh yeah, groupon does, and no one else.
Let's do it again.
100 customers spend 100 seconds reading 90% of your article! No they didn't. They scrolled to it, took a phone call for a minute, and left it open. And they didn't understand what they read, so it really doesn't matter. And then, they didn't buy anything. Watch me care.