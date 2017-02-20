The Death of the Click

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Sara Fischer, writing for Axios: For the past 10 years, we've operated on the premise that the most important digital metric is the click that refers a person to a website. That click usually comes from a social distribution channel, like Facebook or Twitter, or a search engine, like Google or Bing. But according to industry experts, the click referral is becoming an idea of the past, soon to be replaced by content exposure. [...] Most publishers have designed their websites to measure user interaction through clicks, not scroll rates or time spent on stories. As the industry moves away from click-through rates (CTR's) as the most meaningful marketing metric, those publishers will have a difficult time justifying the effectiveness of their platforms for marketers.

  • Most of the click metrics tools (I use CrazyEgg.com) will give you the "heat" area of the pages too (according the scroll). Correct me if I misunderstood the subject.

    • Why does this not infuriate people? Why do web browser designers even expose capability of browsers to do this kind of tracking even if its anonymous? It causes nothing but trouble. It gets used in inappropriate ways and is also used as justification to get more from users. If it doesn't exist at all we can all go back to the web being like a newspaper or magazine. Where advertisers know their fucking place and buy advertising on the CHANCE that you will read and get out of this stupid fucking notion that t

  • Perhaps it is marketing itself that is no longer effective. Everyone knows the dominant players in every major market and everyone intuitively understands they're just being sold to. Some tune them out and the others are just fed up with invasive, annoying ads and use adblockers.

    • I think there is some real truth to this. People are so constantly and aggressively marketed to that they have lowered their blast shields, and actually fight against being influenced by it.

  • That shouldn't be too difficult.

  • Either that article was very poorly written, or the author doesn't know what they're talking about. What, precisely, do they think is going to replace clicks? 'cause "passive scrolling" is pretty vague (and doesn't seem to me to meet the goal of advertising).

    I also love the idea that Google Analytics made clicks popular. Because, y'know, this couldn't possibly have been a popular metric long before Google ever came on the scene...

    I guess to the hipsters, the Internet starts with Google.

  • CPI - "Cost Per Impression" (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:24PM (#53901371)
    What you're looking for is "Cost Per Impression" (CPI):
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cost_per_impression

    It's been around at least as long as newspapers.

  • I'd like to see (Score:3)

    by fabioalcor ( 1663783 ) on Monday February 20, 2017 @01:33PM (#53901435)

    The Death of the Clickbait, that's what this story is.

  • Is there a metric for how quickly people click off a website when ads make it unusable?
  • Imagine this... marketing that actually figures out the actual preferences of consumers and only targets them with relevant content. Mind blown.

  • The linked article is almost as long as the /. post above. I'd vote down the story as "not the best" Seriously -- several build up paragraphs of text with a final conclusion of "passive scrolling" followed by a button "show less" --- this article can't be much less. it needs a "show more"

    Suggests to me it is click spam that made it though /. filters. SEO bait.

