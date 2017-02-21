How is The New York Times Really Doing? (om.co) 169
Wired magazine did a profile on The New York Times in its this month's issue. Talking about the paper's transition from print to more digital-focus than ever, author Gabriel Snyder wrote, "It's to transform the Times' digital subscriptions into the main engine of a billion-dollar business, one that could pay to put reporters on the ground in 174 countries even if (OK, when) the printing presses stop forever." Veteran journalist Om Malik analyzes the numbers: -> The company reported revenue of nearly $1.6 billion in 2016 -- remarkably consistent with prior years.
-> Print advertising revenue dipped by $70 million year-over-year to $327 million in 2016.
-> Digital advertising revenue, while a meaningful portion of the Times' revenue, did not grow enough to offset vanishing print ad dollars.
-> Total digital ad revenue in 2016 was $206 million, up only 6% from the prior year.
-> The key revenue driver for the New York Times has been its digital subscription business, which added more than half a million paid subscribers in 2016. Thanks in part to interest around the presidential election, the newspaper added 276,000 new digital subscribers in Q4, the single largest quarterly increase since 2011 (the year the pay model was launched).
The Times' digital success is hinged upon two major drivers: affiliate revenues from services like the Wirecutter and digital subscriptions. Advertising might be a good short term bandaid, but the company needs to focus on how to evolve away from it even more aggressively. The Times needs to simplify their sign-up experience and make it easier for people to pay for the subscriptions. As of now, it is like the sound you hear when scratching your nails on a piece of glass.
Really, the simple fact is that we don't need as many outlets as we used to. One outlet can serve people around the world.
Naturally, there's going to be some consolidation - particularly if you can't convince enough people that your product is worth paying for above all the others.
@donaldjtrump
Really, I have to give them credit where credit is due: by repeatedly pointing out errors (however trivial) out of the tens of thousands of news stories that are published every day, they've managed to get their supporters to the point where they'll trust a new story on www.siteiveneverheardofbefore.com/newishstuff/hillaryclintonpedophilering.html more than they will an actual newspaper. It's a real masterstroke in terms of controlling the narrative. "Anything negative you hear about me, it's fake, because there exist cases where newspapers have made errors, and we've selectively presented you only with those cases to create a narrative for you that newspapers are packed full of fakery." Not just newspapers - fact checkers, peer-reviewed articles, even official government statistics - all fake, because they've been presented with every case people can get their hands of of error, without the balancing context of the 10000x more that wasn't in error.
In the words of XKCD: "Dear God, I would like to file a bug report".
;)
It's the same thing that contributed to the Challenger explosion. They had a nice clean graph [wordpress.com] in front of them that plotted O-ring failures vs. temperature. There was no clear trend visible on the graph. The problem was that they omitted the successes, the cases where there were no O-ring failures. Here's what it looked like [wordpress.com] with that added in. All of the sudden there's a very clear trend of failure increasing at low temperatures - in fact, every low temperature launch had had O-ring failures, while very few high-temperature launches had. By being selective in what data you present (accidentally in that case, on purpose in the present case), you can get people to believe precisely the opposite of what is true.
Don't forget Tufte's Challenger graph, which provides really the best visualization of the data. He's a master of visual communication.
If the information was presented in his fashion, a no-launch decision would have clearly been a no-brainer. This is why the soft arts are essential for engineers too.
https://groups.nceas.ucsb.edu/... [ucsb.edu]
As Feynman showed it was a management fuckup of ignoring experts.
How do we fix this?
Seems like either we have to fight harder to make people see fake news and these dodgy blog sites/social media posts for what they are, or we have to give in and use all the same tactics to create a counter-narrative.
The same technique is being used to try to influence the up-coming French election, to get a far right candidate elected. Do we start posting counter-memes and creating blogs full of lies about her and linking to them on Facebook.fr?
Perhaps there is a third way, but it's risk
Learn from Wikipedia? (Score:2)
Report facts and give a list of verifiable sources. Don't expect people to believe that anonymous people told you what you wanted to hear.
It's terribly simple and they'd know it if they hadn't fallen down into the clickbait hellhole, but random internet comments often have better sourcing than stories from corporate media outlets.
The New York Times is badly managed, in general? (Score:1)
In general, it seems to me that the New York Times is poorly managed.
Jayson Blair vs. Silsby? (Score:2)
It's because the NYT is more likely to lean on "trust us, we're the NYT" and list a bunch of anonymous sources who could tell anyone whatever story they want, whereas the other site in your example would have to link to actual, verifiable docs before anyone with any sense would believe it.
and that is exactly the problem. The AP and every major United States news outlet is more then just 'selective' about what data they present.
They may 'pretend' what they are giving you is the news, but what they really give you is 'the news' they think 'should be'
Here is a good example that was given to me by a ex-girlfriend who was a catholic and worked in a local news room.
Standing orders, if there was a story that came across the wire and it involved child molestation and a priest it would be presente
Where do you think they got it from?
Felix Sater.
There were a lot of contributing factors, but yes, this sadly was one. The Thiokol engineers were against launch, but they failed to make a sufficient case as to why exactly they felt the O-rings were unsafe (there actually was a Thiokol document showing that not only was O-ring failure high at low temperatures but that the second O-ring ceased to be redundant - but they didn't have the document available to them). The Shuttle program managers were getting mad at them for insisting on delays due to the low
Re:Echo-chamber fake news (Score:4, Insightful)
And this will be a fair comparison the moment when:
a) Trump prints retractions of his errors when they're pointed out to him
b) The signal-to-noise ratio of the Times approaches anything near Trump's utterances
Shut up, you fucking liar. [nytimes.com]
Does trump a) apologize for his mistakes or b) blame someone else & double down?
Balance, for one. See recent Slashdot story (Score:2, Insightful)
Slashdot recently had an article regarding a law suit against Apple. The summary went something like this:
Google's lawyers said blah blah blah on Friday in the appeal they filed ABC's to law suit. Google says they blah blah blah. According to Google's lawyers, they are right because blah blah blah.
Not a single word about what the other company's position is. Does that sound like a fair and objective story?
Does such reporting *work*, does it strongly influence opinion? ALL of the comments posted on Slashdot
Doh! Law suit against GOOGLE, not Apple (Score:2)
I correctly said "Google" five times in my comment, but I see I accidentally typed "Apple" in the first sentence.
What if the people think the sources are against them as well, even if you think it's reliable?
Showing numbers like how many people are affected by terrorism vs how many citizens kill each other... Shows terrorism is a non issue... BUT MUSLIMS
Which is why Donald Trump is more believable than the NY Times
Only if you are a self-insulated, ignorant non-reader who only wants to hear your point of view from anyone willing to tell it.
Override the Slashdot CSS to use a font like FiraCode then.
UTF-8 (Score:2)
You don't want to be holding your breath on that one.
Code point whitelist (Score:2)
The last time Slashdot tried anything Unicode-related, vandals used control characters in comment subjects to mess with the layout and spoof moderation scores [slashdot.org]. The administrators had to put in a strict code point whitelist to prevent these code points from appearing in comments posted thenceforth.
Re:- arrows? (Score:2)
It shouldn't be "arrows" anyway, this is a list.
I'm filing a buggy report (Score:1)
Here, you can go right to the source: buggy.com [buggy.com]
No need to thank me.
:)
news will die forever mark my words (Score:1)
nobody likes bad news and thats what the papers have pushed hard for the last 20 odd years which coincidently marked a declining press, yes years before the internet even came about. If they were to go back to their roots and report the news in all its forms, stop only reporting politically correct items and focus on all the news like the stuff wikileaks has to leak because the press doenst do its job, then the people may return. They wont so news will die because the younger generation never got into new b
The human brain is wired for pessimism. It's a survival reflex. We want to read about bad news so as to be better prepared in case something like that comes our way.
Perhaps the original "fake news", in fact, came from our religious leaders. They tell us that sacrificing a hecatomb to Zeus or chanting a magic spell such as "There is no God but God and Mohammed is his Prophet" or "I accept Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Saviour" will ward off evil. Bad news reminds us that reality is different. That pra
Kowtowing (Score:3, Insightful)
Isn't this sort of thing just kowtowing to Trumps use of "failing" every time he mentions the New York Times in tweets or press conferences? We all know why he does that - spread enough misinformation about a companies situation and eventually enough people get spooked to make it true. The numbers don't show a failing company, they merely show a transitional one.
Please give an example of misinformation about Trump. Nobody needs to misinform anyone about Trump, because he himself will tell how crap he is at his job or in being a human.
Re:Kowtowing (Score:5, Insightful)
They keep reporting what he actually says, as opposed to what he apparently meant to say... or something. The whole "what happened in Sweden" thing is a perfect example of how Trump makes unhinged and false statements, and then his press team and the legions of true believers will reinterpret those statements so, at least in their minds, he doesn't look, well, unhinged and dishonest. "Ah well, he wasn't talking about a specific event, but you know, general problems in Sweden." How is it that a grown man who is such a tremendous dealmaker needs a full-time public relations team to translate his utterances into something vaguely like the truth? And how is that you can condemn the press for reporting those utterances? Isn't that the press's job? But oh no, because the press doesn't do Conway's job for her, they're "pushing a narrative".
Trump on Sweden (Score:2)
The Swedish thing was correct. Trump made no claims about any terror attacks: he just happened to watch a segment on FNC b/w Tucker Carlson and Ami Horowitz regarding the law & order situation in Sweden, particularly when it comes to immigrants and rape/murder. There has been a bit of discussion about that, and since in Sweden, and in much of Europe, it's considered hateful to even bring up issues like the impact immigrants have on crime, that stuff goes on unrepentant.
If the media or you wanna demonstrate
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you for providing an example of how Trump's supporters happily reinterpret his statements so as to at least try to make them jive with reality.
Re:Kowtowing (Score:5, Insightful)
... When you can get news that you like from nearly anywhere and for free, why pay for it and why subject yourself to a New York City viewpoint from barely educated and mind warped fanatics?
"News that you like" is the operative phrase there. I'd like to think that it used to be different, bit I'm not sure it ever was. Maybe the majority always gravitated to the news they 'liked' in favour of the news that did its best to be accurate and unbiased, and maybe the generally more accurate and unbiased news of 40 years ago obscured the fact.
There's so much at stake now for governments and corporations wanting to control the narrative. 'News', (and I use the term very loosely), is often a make-or-break thing when it comes to elections, IPO's, product launches, sales numbers, law suits, new legislation, and even criminal cases, (to name a few); so simply reporting the facts and adding a bit of insightful analysis is kind of obsolete. The distinctions among news, editorials, and advertising have all but disappeared. If people already have a tendency to choose the (um...let's call it 'reportage') that they like, regardless of its accuracy or relevance, then the market is ripe for hucksters and con men of every stripe looking to sway the opinions of a constituency or a nation. It's no accident that Kellyanne Conjob coined the phrase 'alternative facts'. She was pilloried for it, and rightly so, but in one sense she was just pointing out the nature of today's reality, which is that, for a distressingly large number of people, fact is no different from opinion, and is simply a matter of preference. Our culture seems to have made 'critical faculty' a pejorative term; for the history of why that's so, read John Taylor Gatto, among others.
In an era when people can hear the 'news' that they prefer, for little or no money, does the NYT have any chance of long-term survival?
Newspapers used to be named Austin American Democr (Score:2)
I don't think it was ever more objective, certainly not since William Randolph Hearst in the 1890s. Newspapers used to be more honest about their political leanings. For example, the Austin American Statesman used to be called the Austin American Democrat. Similar names can be found in smaller cities, the newspaper will be named Middletown Liberal Times or whatever.
The LA Times had a very clear policy of simply not reporting anything that didn't support their political leanings. In 1884 the ignored
The Internet has done 2 things. It has pretty much levelled our sources of information. One link is as easy to click on as another, so we tend to follow the links that gratify us,
The second thing it has done is made it easier to ignore inconvenient truths. A TV news program will typically present a number of articles, and if you don't like/disagree with one of them, you're still obliged to wait until it's over to get to the ones you do want. So at least alternatives have an opportunity to make a case, even
People have been claiming newspapers are obsolete in some shape or form for 50 years, ever since television became everyone's primary method for keeping up with the news. In practice, newspapers, while hit, never went away, while TV news has become supplanted by the Internet.
And who is dominating news on the Internet? Oh, yeah, the newspapers. Most of us have at least one newspaper's website that's on our rotation of sites to check every day, despite the attempts to get us to use news apps or search engi
NYT & FNC grammar (Score:2)
Clickbaiting (Score:5, Insightful)
I rather put it that Trump posts enough stupid things every week to invite Trump bashing. Live by the media, die by the media.
Slashdot posts a couple of articles a week that invite Trump bashing.
AKA "actual news".
Like the Microsoft bashing and Apple bashing and Firebox bashing and systemd bashing stories, Trump is just an easy target. The easiest, in fact, because you can guarantee that if you posted on story a day he would have said something stupid in the last 24 hours.
Re: (Score:3)
Funny, the majority of the posts I see at +1 or better now are repeating some form of Trump's 'failing NYT' bullshit. And it is bullshit, as even TFS shows that the NYT is doing fine.
I thought it was the Right that was supposed to be the realists and the Left the ones living in a fairy-tale world?
Is it though? I'm not American but share the rest of the world's fascination with the crazy shit Trump says, but I don't follow him on Twitter or read everything he says - but even
/I/ know he regularly refers to the NYTimes as "the failing NYTimes".
As he's the President of the United States, whether or not he's using the 140 character limit of Twitter to say things that are trivially provably false I think is extremely important. If the NYTimes is failing then Trump is saying a true thing.
If it's not failing
An awful lot of people are simply political automata. Press the right button and they'll literally DuckSpeak a response with no actual thought involved.
Trump does tend to trigger a lot more buttons, but in large part it's because he's a natural button-pusher.
Re:Failing, obviously (Score:5, Interesting)
The GOD EMPEROR spoke. HIS word is law. All praise Trump!
Trumpmen!
Trump is definitely helping the NYT to succeed, even if that's not his intention. By singling out the NYT he's giving them a legitimacy as a voice for those that dislike Trump (which according to polls is well over half the nation). If he really wanted to hurt the NYT, which his words imply, he should stop talking to them and stop talking about them.
Everytime he bashes the NYT 100,000 people wonder what it is they said to upset him and go read the paper. Same with Saturday Night Live, the only reason I've watched it a few times is to go see what Trump was complaining about (and if he had a legitimate beef), I know I'm not the only one doing this.
New York what...? (Score:2, Troll)
Hmm (Score:4, Interesting)
When I saw the headline, my first thought was that slashdot had picked up the story about the major newspapers buying fake clicks from Chinese bots to increase their page rank and advertising revenue.
See here [thegatewaypundit.com] and here [archive.is] (or here [8ch.net]).
Ah, another flawless 8chan investigation.
Actually it's more likely that people in China have recently become interested in Trump and Brexit, so are now accessing western sites to read about them. But that isn't a conspiracy, so naturally is rejected by the kind of idiots who fall for fake news.
Kinda hard to judge the figures where there are no references as to where they came from in the links, but there are over 1.2 billion people in China. Anything you say about the "average Chinese" is bound to be wrong for many tens or hundreds of millions of them. There are only about 65 million people in the whole UK, so mild interest from China would likely constitute a massive boost in readership for a UK newspaper.
Probably for the same reason you will find few results for flat-earth denial, or phlogiston theory.
I'd be enormously surprised if Chinese businessmen working in manufacturing industries dependent upon American and European clients aren't interested in news relating to how easy it'll be to export to the US and to European nations in the near future. I would, absolutely, expect them to show more interest than they've done in the past given the ramifications for Trump, who appears to oppose the degree of international trade we have, and Brexit, which will change the relationship of nations and thus have ma
Hard to read (Score:2, Insightful)
More people hate Trump than like him. You are saying they should censor themselves then?
P.S. I'm really worried about Sweden. The latest terrorist attack against their country never made the mainstream news.
Even as someone who has no particular like for Trump, it's getting old fast. The anti-Trumpers are raving like lunatics and their little fits of rage have worn thin. For people who ride him about tweeting about the irrelevant issues, they sure don't bring a lot to the table themselves. At the rate they're going they may have me voting for him by next election just to put them off.
Re: (Score:2)
When I meet these people, I always thank them for volunteering so much time and effort to Trump's reelection campaign. The best part is that they usually react by doubling down - making them even more repugnant to normal people.
Re: (Score:2)
TBH, that goes both ways and why I find the Horse-shoe theory applicable. Both sides are doubling down and the real question is which side is pissing off the middle more than the other. Right now, I think more people are getting fed up with the left, hence POTUS Trump. Yea, Trump is disliked but that was true before he was elected. Obviously, that dislike wasn't enough. All he has done is what he promised on the campaign trail, like it or not. Just like the ACA that pissed off R's that Obama said he would d
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Sorry, but when your president is a habitual liar, at war with the free press and surrounded by even worse people it's not a "fit of rage", it's genuine and justified concern.
Trying to dismiss it as some kind of childish tantrum is a straight up silencing tactic. It's not going to work. Especially when the POTUS is prone to doing exactly what you complain about, often at 3AM on Twitter, or through his spokesman at a Whitehouse Press Conference.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So now we've moved the goalposts from "fake news" to "blowing the subject out of proportion". I guess that's what happened with Flynn. It went from "claims that he was chatting with the Russians are fake news" to "the media blew it totally out of proportion" to "he didn't do anything wrong but pissed Pence off."
Nixon's supporters did much the same thing, invoking the same trajectory of "made up" to "not a big deal", and it ended up with him abandoning the Presidency before the inevitable impeachment and rem
Re: (Score:2)
Yes! They should serve King not country! It's the American waaaayta minute, somethings not right here.
Re:Hard to read (Score:4, Insightful)
Can't really avoid reporting what the POTUS and wider government does, and it's not really their fault if honest reporting tends to paint Trump in a bad light. Maybe they can lighten it up with more cartoons or something.
Re:Hard to read (Score:5, Insightful)
You mean they should stop reporting on the President of the United States when he does something with serious consequences if whatever he did happens to be a bad thing?
That's... not the way the press is supposed to act in a free society, FWIW. The Press is supposed to cover what the government does and what the impact of that is. You might not like that, but the rest of us prefer it that way.
Re: (Score:2)
Even anti-Trump people want to hear about something else once in a while.
Actually not. Our appetite for anti-Trump information is apparently insatiable, and that's a problem for us. In fact I think it's one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college.
Like everything else, negative information reaches a point of diminishing returns. There comes a point where more bad news doesn't hurt you any more, but crowds out other news. In a divisive election, you win by getting more supporters to the polls than your opponent, and for that you need media bandwidth. So while
Failing business (Score:4, Insightful)
NYT does not strike me to be a failing business. At least NYT does not have to resort to stiffing contractors like Trump to turn a profit.
LOL...if only stiffing contractors could help him turn a profit. He stiffs them and STILL has to file bankruptcy over and over.
Re: (Score:2)
"Merely a tool". No, it's not "merely a tool". Insolvency means your broke and the courts basically take you over and you're either restructured, if that's possible, or you're sold for spare parts.
But to say Trump's business ventures fail is to misrepresent what Trump's business is. He may look like a real estate developer, but in reality what he's selling is his name. He licenses "Trump", gets paid up front and if the development goes tits up, well that's irrelevant, and at least until recently, even if th
How hard is it, really? (Score:1)
My wife and I started subscribing to the (digital) NYT a couple years ago. (I don't want to contribute to the pro- vs anti-NYT aspect of the thread, so I'll just say we legit like reading the NYT and think it is worth the cash.) I don't remember sign up being that difficult; in fact I don't remember it at all. I am willing to believe it could be better (I read about how hard companies work for 'frictionless payments' all the time), I'd just be surprised 'sign up too hard' is a driver. Maybe it's good I don'
No longer all the news that fits (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is that the NYT no longer meets their motto of "all the news that fits, we print" (apparently it's not "fit to print", but that's a quibble).
Rightly or wrongly (and I'd argue wrongly), they've embraced "advocacy journalism". Having a monoculture is never a good thing, because it renders the entire organization vulnerable to a common flaw. The NYT embraces diversity in every way, except in the most important one: thought. Politically, they are a monoculture, and that hurts them.
The problem isn't that lockstep ideology renders their editorial positions predictable; that's fine. It's the fact that it affects their news coverage, and it affects it negatively. When I'm reading a news story, I shouldn't be able to tell what the writer's opinions on the matter are, and yet in far too many cases, it's obvious. Worse, it's not only affected how stories are covered, but whether they get covered at all.
The most damning criticism of the NYT I've heard was a friend of mine who cancelled her subscription a few years ago. Her reason was that she was "tired of hearing people discussing controversies I'd never heard of". When newspapers decide not to report on a story because they feel it might empower their ideological opponents, they're not being reporters, they're being advocates. There's nothing wrong with advocacy, but you should at least be honest about it.
And, as the saying goes, "that's how you get Trump". How could an organization the size of NYT get the election so wrong? Because they were looking at it with blinders on. They may have put on the blinders intentionally, but their readers didn't. And yet their readers still suffered the effects of the blinders, too.
Elections are never a sure thing. Even fivethirtyeight was weighted towards Clinton, but everything has an error margin, and any prediction of something as large and complex as hundreds of millions of voters in what amounts to fifty separate elections, each with its own dynamics, is inevitably going to have a significant margin of error. For chrissakes, even many Republicans expected, and probably hoped Trump would lose (as is evidenced by the chaos now surrounding repealing and replacing Obamacare, as it t
You assume 538 didn't have bias (Score:1)
fivethirtyeight's job (and statistical analysis in general) is to sort through the noise of "hundreds of millions" of voters.
They failed because they were wearing the same blinders NYT was (and still is) wearing.
Independent news is dead. It's up to you - the news consumer to get to the sources and sort through the BS. Unfortunately, there is no one left to do that for you.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah but that's not really the point. Who one I mean. It is the 'attitude' and the bias that it indicates.
When I watched news footage of the election I literally saw , horror on the faces of some reporters, other actually cried , it was obvious not only who they thought would win but that they assumed their audience was devastated and disappointed she didn't.
That is because they all( more then 80%) have the same political leanings, and any that don't are expected so shut up and pretend to agree. The sam
Paid news is hopeless against the internet (Score:2)
There are so many free sources of news, it may be impossible to sell it in the near future.
It may also be impossible for commercial news sources to compete with the millions of "news enthusiasts" that post and analyze news simply for the fun of it.
Events are posted in near real-time on youtube and thousands of people dissect and analyze Wikileaks releases the instant they hit the internet.
There is no commercial news room that can scale out to that size.
Yes, the availability of so much news does force the co
You forgot the biggest one (Score:2)
-> The key revenue driver for the New York Times has been its digital subscription business,
You forgot the ongoing program of the whole paper being a blatantly hardcore left wing proaganda rag. Thats gotta be worth quite a few undercover $$millions from the Democrat party, the Clinton Foundation and god knows which groups of billionaire social manipulators.