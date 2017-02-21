Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
The Internet News

How is The New York Times Really Doing? (om.co) 169

Posted by msmash from the the-future-of-journalism dept.
Wired magazine did a profile on The New York Times in its this month's issue. Talking about the paper's transition from print to more digital-focus than ever, author Gabriel Snyder wrote, "It's to transform the Times' digital subscriptions into the main engine of a billion-dollar business, one that could pay to put reporters on the ground in 174 countries even if (OK, when) the printing presses stop forever." Veteran journalist Om Malik analyzes the numbers: -> The company reported revenue of nearly $1.6 billion in 2016 -- remarkably consistent with prior years.
-> Print advertising revenue dipped by $70 million year-over-year to $327 million in 2016.
-> Digital advertising revenue, while a meaningful portion of the Times' revenue, did not grow enough to offset vanishing print ad dollars.
-> Total digital ad revenue in 2016 was $206 million, up only 6% from the prior year.
-> The key revenue driver for the New York Times has been its digital subscription business, which added more than half a million paid subscribers in 2016. Thanks in part to interest around the presidential election, the newspaper added 276,000 new digital subscribers in Q4, the single largest quarterly increase since 2011 (the year the pay model was launched).

The Times' digital success is hinged upon two major drivers: affiliate revenues from services like the Wirecutter and digital subscriptions. Advertising might be a good short term bandaid, but the company needs to focus on how to evolve away from it even more aggressively. The Times needs to simplify their sign-up experience and make it easier for people to pay for the subscriptions. As of now, it is like the sound you hear when scratching your nails on a piece of glass.

How is The New York Times Really Doing? More | Reply

How is The New York Times Really Doing?

Comments Filter:
  • "->" in 2017, while we have these nice unicode arrows...

  • news will die forever mark my words (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    nobody likes bad news and thats what the papers have pushed hard for the last 20 odd years which coincidently marked a declining press, yes years before the internet even came about. If they were to go back to their roots and report the news in all its forms, stop only reporting politically correct items and focus on all the news like the stuff wikileaks has to leak because the press doenst do its job, then the people may return. They wont so news will die because the younger generation never got into new b

  • Kowtowing (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardpriceNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @07:15AM (#53904599)

    Isn't this sort of thing just kowtowing to Trumps use of "failing" every time he mentions the New York Times in tweets or press conferences? We all know why he does that - spread enough misinformation about a companies situation and eventually enough people get spooked to make it true. The numbers don't show a failing company, they merely show a transitional one.

    • Clickbaiting (Score:5, Insightful)

      by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @08:17AM (#53904817)
      Slashdot posts a couple of articles a week that invite Trump bashing. This one is a perfect example, you see "New York Times" in the headline and you know there will be a couple of hundred posts, most of which will mention Trump.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        I rather put it that Trump posts enough stupid things every week to invite Trump bashing. Live by the media, die by the media.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        Slashdot posts a couple of articles a week that invite Trump bashing.

        AKA "actual news".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Like the Microsoft bashing and Apple bashing and Firebox bashing and systemd bashing stories, Trump is just an easy target. The easiest, in fact, because you can guarantee that if you posted on story a day he would have said something stupid in the last 24 hours.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mvdwege ( 243851 )

        Funny, the majority of the posts I see at +1 or better now are repeating some form of Trump's 'failing NYT' bullshit. And it is bullshit, as even TFS shows that the NYT is doing fine.

        I thought it was the Right that was supposed to be the realists and the Left the ones living in a fairy-tale world?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by trawg ( 308495 )

        Is it though? I'm not American but share the rest of the world's fascination with the crazy shit Trump says, but I don't follow him on Twitter or read everything he says - but even /I/ know he regularly refers to the NYTimes as "the failing NYTimes".

        As he's the President of the United States, whether or not he's using the 140 character limit of Twitter to say things that are trivially provably false I think is extremely important. If the NYTimes is failing then Trump is saying a true thing.

        If it's not faili

      • An awful lot of people are simply political automata. Press the right button and they'll literally DuckSpeak a response with no actual thought involved.

        Trump does tend to trigger a lot more buttons, but in large part it's because he's a natural button-pusher.

  • Outdated legacy "news" outlet, now more correctly referred to as Carlos Slims Blog. And the new york times is to news as Cheez-Wiz is to cheese. It's not "news" it's processed news product with a side of establishment boot-licking.

  • Hmm (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Orgasmatron ( 8103 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @07:37AM (#53904671)

    When I saw the headline, my first thought was that slashdot had picked up the story about the major newspapers buying fake clicks from Chinese bots to increase their page rank and advertising revenue.

    See here [thegatewaypundit.com] and here [archive.is] (or here [8ch.net]).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Ah, another flawless 8chan investigation.

      Actually it's more likely that people in China have recently become interested in Trump and Brexit, so are now accessing western sites to read about them. But that isn't a conspiracy, so naturally is rejected by the kind of idiots who fall for fake news.

      • o The average Chinese person has no interest in Trump or the Brexit. The average Chinese has very little interest in Western politics in general. This is anecdotal evidence, but I have lived in HK and Taiwan (which are way more open than mainlanders) and none of my friends read American news (and they were all mostly very westernized). Open any Chinese newspapers, or social network and see how much they care (they don't, and also, you can't because from your post I cantell you have no clue about their cult

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Kinda hard to judge the figures where there are no references as to where they came from in the links, but there are over 1.2 billion people in China. Anything you say about the "average Chinese" is bound to be wrong for many tens or hundreds of millions of them. There are only about 65 million people in the whole UK, so mild interest from China would likely constitute a massive boost in readership for a UK newspaper.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mvdwege ( 243851 )

          A google search returns very few results, and I couldn't find anything debunking it.

          Probably for the same reason you will find few results for flat-earth denial, or phlogiston theory.

        • I'd be enormously surprised if Chinese businessmen working in manufacturing industries dependent upon American and European clients aren't interested in news relating to how easy it'll be to export to the US and to European nations in the near future. I would, absolutely, expect them to show more interest than they've done in the past given the ramifications for Trump, who appears to oppose the degree of international trade we have, and Brexit, which will change the relationship of nations and thus have ma

  • Hard to read (Score:2, Insightful)

    by blogagog ( 1223986 )
    They've got to get over their hatred of Trump before they can succeed. Even anti-Trump people want to hear about something else once in a while.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by EzInKy ( 115248 )

      More people hate Trump than like him. You are saying they should censor themselves then?

      P.S. I'm really worried about Sweden. The latest terrorist attack against their country never made the mainstream news.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Even as someone who has no particular like for Trump, it's getting old fast. The anti-Trumpers are raving like lunatics and their little fits of rage have worn thin. For people who ride him about tweeting about the irrelevant issues, they sure don't bring a lot to the table themselves. At the rate they're going they may have me voting for him by next election just to put them off.

        • When I meet these people, I always thank them for volunteering so much time and effort to Trump's reelection campaign. The best part is that they usually react by doubling down - making them even more repugnant to normal people.

          • TBH, that goes both ways and why I find the Horse-shoe theory applicable. Both sides are doubling down and the real question is which side is pissing off the middle more than the other. Right now, I think more people are getting fed up with the left, hence POTUS Trump. Yea, Trump is disliked but that was true before he was elected. Obviously, that dislike wasn't enough. All he has done is what he promised on the campaign trail, like it or not. Just like the ACA that pissed off R's that Obama said he would d

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Sorry, but when your president is a habitual liar, at war with the free press and surrounded by even worse people it's not a "fit of rage", it's genuine and justified concern.

          Trying to dismiss it as some kind of childish tantrum is a straight up silencing tactic. It's not going to work. Especially when the POTUS is prone to doing exactly what you complain about, often at 3AM on Twitter, or through his spokesman at a Whitehouse Press Conference.

      • It gets old too quick. Fortunately for me, It gives me a good excuse to go for a morning walk rather than my usual half hour going through news. Bias and the lack of inspiration are a part of it, but too much of "the end is neigh" and there really isn't a point: we are stuck with him for another 47 months, and for at least the next 16 months there really isn't much that can be done to change the picture.
      • No, they should research a story before they print an article blowing the subject out of proportion, only having to later walk it back once they realize it was a nothing sandwich. Boys who cry wolf stop being relevant quickly. That's exactly what is happening to many news outlets, including the NYT. You sound like you don't know about the rape epidemic in Sweden and the reasons behind it. You should look into it. It's disconcerting.

        • So now we've moved the goalposts from "fake news" to "blowing the subject out of proportion". I guess that's what happened with Flynn. It went from "claims that he was chatting with the Russians are fake news" to "the media blew it totally out of proportion" to "he didn't do anything wrong but pissed Pence off."

          Nixon's supporters did much the same thing, invoking the same trajectory of "made up" to "not a big deal", and it ended up with him abandoning the Presidency before the inevitable impeachment and rem

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dbIII ( 701233 )

        More people hate Trump than like him. You are saying they should censor themselves then?

        Yes! They should serve King not country! It's the American waaaayta minute, somethings not right here.

    • I have the same problem in here :D

    • Re:Hard to read (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@@@world3...net> on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @08:18AM (#53904819) Homepage

      Can't really avoid reporting what the POTUS and wider government does, and it's not really their fault if honest reporting tends to paint Trump in a bad light. Maybe they can lighten it up with more cartoons or something.

    • Re:Hard to read (Score:5, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @08:58AM (#53904981) Homepage Journal

      You mean they should stop reporting on the President of the United States when he does something with serious consequences if whatever he did happens to be a bad thing?

      That's... not the way the press is supposed to act in a free society, FWIW. The Press is supposed to cover what the government does and what the impact of that is. You might not like that, but the rest of us prefer it that way.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by UPZ ( 947916 )
      Agreed. I didn't vote for Trump like majority of the US voters. However, even bad presidents have done good things and even good presidents have done bad things. As a newspaper, just report the facts and stay out of influence peddling.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Even anti-Trump people want to hear about something else once in a while.

      Actually not. Our appetite for anti-Trump information is apparently insatiable, and that's a problem for us. In fact I think it's one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college.

      Like everything else, negative information reaches a point of diminishing returns. There comes a point where more bad news doesn't hurt you any more, but crowds out other news. In a divisive election, you win by getting more supporters to the polls than your opponent, and for that you need media bandwidth. So while

    • People need to get over their support of Trump so they can succeed.

  • Failing business (Score:4, Insightful)

    by MoarSauce123 ( 3641185 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @07:44AM (#53904689)
    NYT does not strike me to be a failing business. At least NYT does not have to resort to stiffing contractors like Trump to turn a profit.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      NYT does not strike me to be a failing business. At least NYT does not have to resort to stiffing contractors like Trump to turn a profit.

      LOL...if only stiffing contractors could help him turn a profit. He stiffs them and STILL has to file bankruptcy over and over.

  • How hard is it, really? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My wife and I started subscribing to the (digital) NYT a couple years ago. (I don't want to contribute to the pro- vs anti-NYT aspect of the thread, so I'll just say we legit like reading the NYT and think it is worth the cash.) I don't remember sign up being that difficult; in fact I don't remember it at all. I am willing to believe it could be better (I read about how hard companies work for 'frictionless payments' all the time), I'd just be surprised 'sign up too hard' is a driver. Maybe it's good I don'

  • No longer all the news that fits (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bdh ( 96224 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @09:00AM (#53904985)

    The problem is that the NYT no longer meets their motto of "all the news that fits, we print" (apparently it's not "fit to print", but that's a quibble).

    Rightly or wrongly (and I'd argue wrongly), they've embraced "advocacy journalism". Having a monoculture is never a good thing, because it renders the entire organization vulnerable to a common flaw. The NYT embraces diversity in every way, except in the most important one: thought. Politically, they are a monoculture, and that hurts them.

    The problem isn't that lockstep ideology renders their editorial positions predictable; that's fine. It's the fact that it affects their news coverage, and it affects it negatively. When I'm reading a news story, I shouldn't be able to tell what the writer's opinions on the matter are, and yet in far too many cases, it's obvious. Worse, it's not only affected how stories are covered, but whether they get covered at all.

    The most damning criticism of the NYT I've heard was a friend of mine who cancelled her subscription a few years ago. Her reason was that she was "tired of hearing people discussing controversies I'd never heard of". When newspapers decide not to report on a story because they feel it might empower their ideological opponents, they're not being reporters, they're being advocates. There's nothing wrong with advocacy, but you should at least be honest about it.

    And, as the saying goes, "that's how you get Trump". How could an organization the size of NYT get the election so wrong? Because they were looking at it with blinders on. They may have put on the blinders intentionally, but their readers didn't. And yet their readers still suffered the effects of the blinders, too.

    • Elections are never a sure thing. Even fivethirtyeight was weighted towards Clinton, but everything has an error margin, and any prediction of something as large and complex as hundreds of millions of voters in what amounts to fifty separate elections, each with its own dynamics, is inevitably going to have a significant margin of error. For chrissakes, even many Republicans expected, and probably hoped Trump would lose (as is evidenced by the chaos now surrounding repealing and replacing Obamacare, as it t

      • fivethirtyeight's job (and statistical analysis in general) is to sort through the noise of "hundreds of millions" of voters.

        They failed because they were wearing the same blinders NYT was (and still is) wearing.

        Independent news is dead. It's up to you - the news consumer to get to the sources and sort through the BS. Unfortunately, there is no one left to do that for you.

      • yeah but that's not really the point. Who one I mean. It is the 'attitude' and the bias that it indicates.
        When I watched news footage of the election I literally saw , horror on the faces of some reporters, other actually cried , it was obvious not only who they thought would win but that they assumed their audience was devastated and disappointed she didn't.

        That is because they all( more then 80%) have the same political leanings, and any that don't are expected so shut up and pretend to agree. The sam

  • There are so many free sources of news, it may be impossible to sell it in the near future.

    It may also be impossible for commercial news sources to compete with the millions of "news enthusiasts" that post and analyze news simply for the fun of it.

    Events are posted in near real-time on youtube and thousands of people dissect and analyze Wikileaks releases the instant they hit the internet.

    There is no commercial news room that can scale out to that size.

    Yes, the availability of so much news does force the co

  • -> The key revenue driver for the New York Times has been its digital subscription business,

    You forgot the ongoing program of the whole paper being a blatantly hardcore left wing proaganda rag. Thats gotta be worth quite a few undercover $$millions from the Democrat party, the Clinton Foundation and god knows which groups of billionaire social manipulators.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Pascal is Pascal is Pascal is dog meat." -- M. Devine and P. Larson, Computer Science 340

Close