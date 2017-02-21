TransferWise Launches International Money Transfers Via Facebook (reuters.com) 14
Money transfer company TransferWise has launched a new service that allows users to send money internationally through Facebook's Messenger, as competition in the digital payments landscape intensifies. From a report on Reuters: The London-based startup said on Tuesday that it had developed a Facebook Messenger "chatbot", or an automated program that can help users communicate with businesses and carry out tasks such as online purchases. TransferWise's chatbot enables customers to send money to friends and family to and from the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Europe from Facebook Messenger. It can also be used to set up exchange rate alerts. Facebook already allows its users to send money domestically in the United States via its Messenger app, but has not yet launched similar services internationally. TransferWise said its service will be the first to enable international money transfers entirely within Messenger.
ICE will love i (Score:3)
When the too-stupid-to-be-burger-flippers stop you in customs and demand your Facebook login they'll be drooling over this.
Hi buddy I'm jail over seas and I need you to (Score:2)
Hi buddy I'm jail over seas and I need you to Facebook the guard some cash as a bribe so I can get out.
Realistic scam (Score:2)
Sadly, it's exactly the kind of real-world bribery nightmare that your company had endured that brings credibility to the various "I'm jail over seas and I need your help" scams/identity theft that often flourish on the social media.
Re: (Score:2)
I think that's what we'll start seeing on posts.
You can tag a post and then put on a simple "Pay me now" button so people can read your plea for money and simply get it by clicking a link.
It's one of those things you really wonder why it hasn't happened before. It's one of those its so obvious now it's done things.
Soon you'll have dozens of posts in your news feed "My car broke down and it'll cost $2000 to
administrative excercise (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
but....but....it's CUTTING EDGE technology! The ability to use a computer to pay for something?! Welcome to the FUTURE!
Launches or Launders? (Score:2)
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:2)
1) Hack TransferWise chatbot.
2) Redirect funds.
3) PROFIT!