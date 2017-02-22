US Homeland Security Employees Locked Out of Computer Networks (reuters.com) 29
Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: Some U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees in the Washington area and Philadelphia were unable to access some agency computer networks on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter. It was not clear how widespread the issue was or how significantly it affected daily functions at DHS, a large government agency whose responsibilities include immigration services, border security and cyber defense. In a statement, a DHS official confirmed a network outage that temporarily affected four U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) facilities in the Washington area due to an "expired DHS certificate." Reuters first reported the incident earlier Tuesday, which a source familiar with the matter said also affected a USCIS facility in Philadelphia. Employees began experiencing problems logging into networks Tuesday morning due to a problem related to domain controllers, or servers that process authentication requests, which could not validate personal identity verification (PIV) cards used by federal workers and contractors to access certain information systems, according to the source.
Doing more with less.. (Score:5, Insightful)
I think I'd like to take this opportunity to point out that this is what happens as we do more and more with IT on less and less staff. While I understand sometimes we think of IT as a cost-center and not a revenue generator, it probably needs to be thought of as more like a utility; because without the lights, water, phones...and internet, you can't do business very effectively these days.
That being said, this happens more and more. Someone is responsible for renewing certificates, but as we renew them for longer and longer periods, that means we simply start to forget about them. Then with the certificate issuer sends out an notification to that IT staffer who used to do that, but was 'right sized' a year and a half ago...no one gets the email. So, the certificate expires and this happens. Same song, different, louder verse, apparently when it happens to DHS, and likely more embarrassing.
Bottom line: Doing more with less, isn't always in everyone's best interest.
