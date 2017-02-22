Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


US Homeland Security Employees Locked Out of Computer Networks (reuters.com) 3

Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: Some U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees in the Washington area and Philadelphia were unable to access some agency computer networks on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter. It was not clear how widespread the issue was or how significantly it affected daily functions at DHS, a large government agency whose responsibilities include immigration services, border security and cyber defense. In a statement, a DHS official confirmed a network outage that temporarily affected four U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) facilities in the Washington area due to an "expired DHS certificate." Reuters first reported the incident earlier Tuesday, which a source familiar with the matter said also affected a USCIS facility in Philadelphia. Employees began experiencing problems logging into networks Tuesday morning due to a problem related to domain controllers, or servers that process authentication requests, which could not validate personal identity verification (PIV) cards used by federal workers and contractors to access certain information systems, according to the source.

  • DHS is the primary government agency responsible for protecting the country's civilian infrastructure, including the internet and computer networks. I feel so much better knowing that they're so good at keeping their own systems secure, that even their own workers can't access them.

