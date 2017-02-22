Americans at Risk of Identity Theft as They File their Tax Returns (betanews.com) 37
Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: As we move into the tax return season a new study reveals that attitudes to identity theft and a pattern of poor practices are leaving much of the public vulnerable. Data security and ID theft protection company CyberScout has carried out its second annual Tax Season Risk Report and finds 58 percent of Americans are not worried about tax fraud in spite of federal reports of 787,000 confirmed identity theft returns in 2016, totaling more than $4 billion in potential fraud. Among other findings are that only 35 percent of taxpayers demand that their preparers use two-factor authentication to protect their clients' personal information. Less than a fifth (18 percent) use an encrypted USB drive to save important documents like tax worksheets, W-2s, 1099s or 1040s. And another 38 percent either store tax documents on their computer's hard drive or in the cloud, approaches that are susceptible to a variety of hacks.
Nah, I am an undocumented tax payer.
Not paying your taxes makes you smart!*
* Only applies to billionaires. Attempts to apply this to someone in the middle class may result in jail time.
So what are we to do? (Score:2)
"And another 38 percent either store tax documents on their computer's hard drive or in the cloud, approaches that are susceptible to a variety of hacks." - really? So, other than a local storage ("hard drive") or remote storage ("cloud"), what other approaches are there to storing documents that are not susceptible to any hacks? Paper printouts?
:) This article is brought to you by association of paper manufacturers.
Encrypt your hard drive, choose good passwords for your cloud storage and don't share them
scare mongering getting old (Score:3, Insightful)
All these individual security tactics are NOT where the problem lies. You can encrypt your drives, use TFA, and shred all the paper. But thieves steal the enitire DB at Intuit or irs.gov. American attitudes are properly aligned. We don't control the databases where most theft occurs.
All these individual security tactics are NOT where the problem lies.
... But thieves steal the enitire DB at Intuit or irs.gov.
You are correct that "individual security" is not the problem, but DBs are not the problem either. The real problem is the idiotic notion that SSNs can be both widely known and secret. I am required to provide my SSN to my employer, my bank, my doctor, my state government, etc. Yet mere knowledge of that number is supposed to authenticate my identity? That makes no sense.
That's one of my peeves. The SSN is fine as an ID. It is NOT fine as a password, and those people who treat it as such are idiots.
Another problem are credit companies who treat identity theft with a shrug and a "that's your problem." Someone obtained my name, SSN, DOB, and address. How, I'll never know. They opened a Capital One credit card in my name. The fact that the mother's maiden name was wrong on the form wasn't a red flag. Neither was the immediate address change to another state. Nor was "my wife" calling to request a $5,000 cash advance before the card was activated.
I suspect (Score:2)
they can't hack the paper forms I mail in.
they can't hack the paper forms I mail in.
They can as soon as the forms are scanned, and your info is inserted into the same DB as everyone else.
they can't hack the paper forms I mail in.
Right. Because no one with access to your mail would ever possibly read it.
Mathtime (Score:2)
787000/330000000 = less than a 1:500 chance.
Most households only file one return. Last year there were about 140M returns filed. So the chance is actually about 1:150
... and those are only the confirmed cases.
IRS PIN (Score:2)
Paper tax return (Score:2)
Not just because it's much less likely to be hacked. I just want the IRS to feel some pain trying to read my chicken-scratch handwriting to make up for what I feel when handing them my money.
IRS motto: We've got what it takes to take what you've got.
Not an issue for Greeks and major companies.
True, I think the ancient Greeks will not be affected by this. However, lot's of Seagate employees (and employees of other major companies) will disagree with you.
shared knowledge (Score:2)
old guy here (Score:2)
I still file mine hardcopy in the mail since the 20th century. So no worries of internet hacking.
Actually one concern is throughout the years there have been staff cuts at IRS, and probably more soon. A friend who has a accounting/taxes business says Fresno office used to have a couple auditors that were good to work with (yes, not all tax audits are perilous, occasionally they want to review certain returns). So maybe filing hardcopy might soon be a thing of the past as less competent people to deal with
