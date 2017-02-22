Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Americans at Risk of Identity Theft as They File their Tax Returns

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: As we move into the tax return season a new study reveals that attitudes to identity theft and a pattern of poor practices are leaving much of the public vulnerable. Data security and ID theft protection company CyberScout has carried out its second annual Tax Season Risk Report and finds 58 percent of Americans are not worried about tax fraud in spite of federal reports of 787,000 confirmed identity theft returns in 2016, totaling more than $4 billion in potential fraud. Among other findings are that only 35 percent of taxpayers demand that their preparers use two-factor authentication to protect their clients' personal information. Less than a fifth (18 percent) use an encrypted USB drive to save important documents like tax worksheets, W-2s, 1099s or 1040s. And another 38 percent either store tax documents on their computer's hard drive or in the cloud, approaches that are susceptible to a variety of hacks.

  • "And another 38 percent either store tax documents on their computer's hard drive or in the cloud, approaches that are susceptible to a variety of hacks." - really? So, other than a local storage ("hard drive") or remote storage ("cloud"), what other approaches are there to storing documents that are not susceptible to any hacks? Paper printouts? :) This article is brought to you by association of paper manufacturers.

    Encrypt your hard drive, choose good passwords for your cloud storage and don't share them

  • scare mongering getting old (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All these individual security tactics are NOT where the problem lies. You can encrypt your drives, use TFA, and shred all the paper. But thieves steal the enitire DB at Intuit or irs.gov. American attitudes are properly aligned. We don't control the databases where most theft occurs.

  • they can't hack the paper forms I mail in.

  • 787000/330000000 = less than a 1:500 chance. This just in: Site that wants to sell you peace of mind is trying to frighten you into thinking you need peace of mind.
  • Some years ago I filed for unemployment benefits and discovered that a C RAMOS had used my Social Security number to work under. Notified EDD and IRS. EDD removed C RAMOS contributions for a smaller but honest weekly unemployment benefit. The IRS sent me a PIN to use with my tax return. Without the PIN, I can't file. No one else can either. I've been filing every federal tax return with a PIN.

