Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
News Technology

Tech Reporting Is More Negative Now Than in the Past (betanews.com) 40

Posted by msmash from the news-we-read dept.
Wayne Williams, writing for BetaNews: A new study finds that tech reporting is generally more pessimistic now than in the past, and for two very different reasons. The new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), and based on textual analysis of 250 articles from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post from 1986 to 2013, highlights how the tone of tech reporting has shifted in the past 20 years. In general, the ITIF found that in the 1980s and 1990s, coverage of technology was largely positive, but this changed from the mid-1990s to 2013, when more negative reports covering the downside of technology, its failure to live up to its promises, and potential ill effects, started to appear. The ITIF attributes this shift to two main causes, the first being that "there has been a significant increase in the number of civil-society organizations and attention-seeking scholars focused on painting a threatening picture of technology," and second, and perhaps most pertinent, "news organizations are under increased financial pressure, and as a result, reporters may have less time and fewer resources to dig deep into technology issues."

Tech Reporting Is More Negative Now Than in the Past More | Reply

Tech Reporting Is More Negative Now Than in the Past

Comments Filter:
  • I feel like almost all reporting is negative nowadays. Tech and science are the two categories that still have good news being reported.

    • I feel like almost all reporting is negative nowadays.

      Maybe because all the news is negative nowadays.

  • When you're looking ahead, you often think of a bright positive future. You think of ways in which technology can make lives better.

    It's when we're 'there,' when we're in the future, that we can look back and see the impact. It's a lot easier to analyze failure that has already happened than it is to anticipate the strange ways in which people work.

    • It's when we're 'there,' when we're in the future, that we can look back ...

      But we're no more "in the future" now than we were yesterday, or the year before.

      We've always lived in yesterday's tomorrow.

    • The focus with news tends to be on "current events", not so much "future events". Even then, things like nuclear science have gotten tons of bad press, although much of that was before the period they are looking at (mid-80s to mid-2010s). Or, if you look at more speculative media (sci-fi) you will see negative portrayals abound. Going way back to the 1800s. Frankenstein, H.G. Wells.
  • Back then, things probably seemed novel and exciting to a broader array of people. These days, I get the feeling that the people who were once excited about those things (myself included) now, often, see them as little more than faster and more complicated versions of the things they replaced. Another issue is people's preconceived notions about how the latest and greatest tech ought to be; I suspect that they feel let down by the slow progress towards the things they believe to be the way of the future. If

    • Computing is pretty much ubiquitous nowadays. When I first got into computing back in grade school around 1981-82, computers were just this incredibly awesome thing. There was a pioneering spirit to the home computing world. I remember taking my crappy little Radio Shack computer to local meetups, and you'd have everyone from ten year olds like myself to grizzled old guys (who could actually afford cool peripherals like disk drives and the like). That persisted to some extent until the early 1990s, with the

      • I blame it all on AOL!

        YES! [wikipedia.org] Although it didn't get as bad as it is today until digg changed their format causing people to look elsewhere.

  • 1. civil-society organizations and attention-seeking scholars
    2. news organizations without sufficient resources to "dig deep"

    Combine those two, and you get "attention-seeking news organizations".

    "If it bleeds, it leads." The news organizations are always attention-seeking, and simplified, salacious news gets the most attention, even if it is incorrect.

  • Shift from offering products to exploiting users (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @02:33PM (#53919405)
    This can be easily explained by a corporate shift from offering innovative products that fulfill consumer needs to offering products that exploit consumers in innovative ways. 20 years ago what we consider mundane "information sharing" would cause congressional hearings and indictments of CEOs.

    80 and 90s we get a great deal of consumer electronics and computing products that were sold on merits. Late 2000s and into 2010s we have dominance of software that spies and manipulates user behavior for profit. Mid 2010s and we started to see "spies and manipulates" getting pushed into hardware under ruse of IoT.

    Negative tone is a result of "You can't fool everyone all the time" playing out.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by CAOgdin ( 984672 )

      Absolute agreement. Every since the Neanderthals on Wall Street started dictating policy to Fortune 500's (and small firms let it trickle down to them), we've been at a growing war with the 1%. Latest news says there are SIX people who have more wealth than the bottom 50% of population of the WORLD! Their interests are served first. And, yes, Marx predicted that. Now, it's our job to get vocal, get active, and take our Democracy back, including the fundamental Constitutional right to privacy that has b

  • ...companies pushing their "revolutionary" products when, in fact, they are pretty boring and run of the mill ( when not flat out crap, which is the norm ). That kind of bombastic nonsense works for a while, but eventually folks see through the bullshit so when any truly impressive product does get released, it's viewed through somewhat jaded lenses.

    "Fool me once" and all that jazz.

  • The tech industry has gone from scrappy underdog to juggernaut with 4 of the 5 biggest companies by market cap being tech companies. Unsurprisingly people's attitudes have changed, so the coverage has changed.
  • Or more likely the media has found that producing click bait article gets more readers and therefore more advertising revenue. The other notable thing is that technology is now more likely to be covered by a reporter who write about technology rather than an engineer who also wrote. One can produce in-depth analysis, test suites and a comparison between products, the other can rewrite the manufacturers information sheet and claim it as their own. Technology writers have become the McDonalds of reporting,

  • A lot of negativism is totally gratuitous (Score:4, Informative)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @02:42PM (#53919479)

    Right now the lead article on Ars Technica is a highly positive review of the current state of VASIMR rocket engine technology: https://arstechnica.com/scienc... [arstechnica.com]

    But the author seems to be a frustrated SJW who couldn't resist a totally irrelevant slam at current US immigration policy, even though nobody has ever accused VASIMR developer Franklin Chang-Díaz of having sneaked across the border on foot.

  • Too much if it bleeds it leads, not enough actual comprehension of what they are writing about.

    If you don't understand what's going on someone saying "It breaks matter down at a basic level and coverts it to energy" Is scary. If someone tells you "Invisible rays are passing through you and they can cause cellular mutations and cancers" it's scary. Then there is the basic competition between the people that do things and the people that tell you how to think about them.

  • Here's the answer (Score:3)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @02:59PM (#53919619)

    We've almost reached the limits of physics and there's basically no viable competition because modern technologies require capex in an order of billions of dollars. What's there to marvel at or be happy about when, for instance, we've had a stagnation in the x86 CPU market since the introduction of Sandy Bridge (don't remind me of Ryzen: AMD has just reached IPC parity with two years old Intel CPUs)? Also GPUs don't grow as fast as they used to in the past, and even then in the past GPUs required passive cooling while certain modern GPUs have three slots cooling solutions with over 200 watts of power dissipation and have billions of transistors (NVIDIA Pascal Titan X has 12 billion transistors working at roughly 1500MHz).

    However in my opinion it's astonishing what we've reached so far: certain modern computer games are just breathtakingly beautiful while not being too far off from being photo realistic: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Battlefield 1, The Division, Quantum Break and others. Recently, I just gave up on playing in The Division for two hours and just roamed NYC and enjoyed the scenery.

    Just look at this [neogaf.com] and compare to this [gamerevolution.com].

  • Buries the lede. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In general, the ITIF found that in the 1980s and 1990s, coverage of technology was largely positive, but this changed from the mid-1990s to 2013, when more negative reports covering the downside of technology, its failure to live up to its promises, and potential ill effects, started to appear. The ITIF attributes this shift to two main causes, the first being that "there has been a significant increase in the number of civil-society organizations and attention-seeking scholars focused on painting a threatening picture of technology," and second, and perhaps most pertinent, "news organizations are under increased financial pressure, and as a result, reporters may have less time and fewer resources to dig deep into technology issues."

    (emphasis added) TFA doesn't bother to ask whether the negative coverage is actually accurate.

    Probably too much to ask from a vapid hit-piece on journalism, scholars and people who dare to care about civil society.

Slashdot Top Deals

Things are not as simple as they seems at first. - Edward Thorp

Close