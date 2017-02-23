Website Builder Wix Acquires Art Community DeviantArt For $36 Million (techcrunch.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Wix.com has made another acquisition to build out the tools that it provides to users to build and administer websites: it has acquired DeviantArt, an online community for artists, designers and art/design enthusiasts with some 325 million individual pieces of original art and more than 40 million registered members, for $36 million in cash, including $3 million of assumed liabilities. Wix said that it will continue to operate DeviantArt as a standalone site, but it will also use it to boost its own business in a couple of ways. First, DeviantArt users will get access to Wix's web design tools to build out more dynamic online presences. These tools do not only cover design, but commerce and other features for running businesses online. Second, Wix will open up DeviantArt's repository of art and creative community to the Wix platform, giving Wix's users access to that work to use in their own site building. The deal will also include putting further investment into developing DeviantArt's desktop and mobile apps. (Today, that desktop experience is based on a very simple, pared-down interface that is reminiscent of the 2000 birthdate of the startup itself.)
Second, Wix will open up DeviantArt's repository of art and creative community to the Wix platform, giving Wix's users access to that work to use in their own site building.
Ah yes, geocities rises from the dead.
Look at all that royalty free art work they just acquired. PAINT YOU MONKEYS!!! WIX NEEDS MORE ART!
PAINT, YOU MONKEYS!!!
Thank you. That made me laugh.
I only visit for the amateur nude photography.
Dice buys Slashdot, and there was not much rejoicing.
Even weird 4chan's been bought from its founder, and yet is running out of money [theverge.com] in spite of being flooded with ads.
This is not a good trend. Has web site hosting just gotten too expensive to keep a good site alive anymore? or is it just a matter of getting too big and popular to keep costs down? DeviantArt is (was) a pretty cool site and community, but experience suggests little hope Wix is going to keep it that way... Wix has to make its ROI [wikipedia.org]. That means the artists probably have to move somewhere else, which is fine I guess, unless it's only a matter of time before the new site gets too expensive to run and either dies or gets sold off.
> is it just a matter of getting too big and popular to keep costs down?
Yes. Content Management, specifically, is difficult to scale cost-efficiently with their technical debt. DA has a massively complicated custom PHP framework (patched together), only uses remote developers, and paid below-average. It's as bad as you might think.
It might be a good idea to change art hosting providers then... I'm sure every artist has given deviantArt a (non-exclusive0 icense to commercially display and use the artwork shown on the site, which means Wix can use that. And chances are, they'll let customers use some of that artwork on their website, both as a hook and a retainer (because the art can only be used on Wix hosted websites without obtaining a license).
And only Wix has access to unique artwork that only Wix customers can use, so it's more a
40 million users for $36 million? It has been quite the long time since I've been a site sell for well below a dollar per user. dA really sold themselves really fucking short on this one.
Another way to look at it: deviantArt is a top-100 site in the USA and top-200 globally. http://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/... [alexa.com]