Study Reveals Bot-On-Bot Editing Wars Raging On Wikipedia's Pages (theguardian.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: A new study from computer scientists has found that the online encyclopedia is a battleground where silent wars have raged for years. Since Wikipedia launched in 2001, its millions of articles have been ranged over by software robots, or simply "bots," that are built to mend errors, add links to other pages, and perform other basic housekeeping tasks. In the early days, the bots were so rare they worked in isolation. But over time, the number deployed on the encyclopedia exploded with unexpected consequences. The more the bots came into contact with one another, the more they became locked in combat, undoing each other's edits and changing the links they had added to other pages. Some conflicts only ended when one or other bot was taken out of action. The findings emerged from a study that looked at bot-on-bot conflict in the first ten years of Wikipedia's existence. The researchers at Oxford and the Alan Turing Institute in London examined the editing histories of pages in 13 different language editions and recorded when bots undid other bots' changes. While some conflicts mirrored those found in society, such as the best names to use for contested territories, others were more intriguing. Describing their research in a paper entitled Even Good Bots Fight in the journal Plos One, the scientists reveal that among the most contested articles were pages on former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf, the Arabic language, Niels Bohr and Arnold Schwarzenegger. One of the most intense battles played out between Xqbot and Darknessbot which fought over 3,629 different articles between 2009 and 2010. Over the period, Xqbot undid more than 2,000 edits made by Darknessbot, with Darknessbot retaliating by undoing more than 1,700 of Xqbot's changes. The two clashed over pages on all sorts of topics, from Alexander of Greece and Banqiao district in Taiwan to Aston Villa football club.
As a troll, I'm upset my job is being automated away.
What's next, bums will be automated?
Bots creating GoFundMe pages have replaced bums, no need to stand on the street holding a tin cup when you can create a bot to create an online story of distress and have it beg money for you.
Another role of bums has been to stand in line at ticket venues to buy tickets for scalpers. That has been digitized and now online bots are wildly successful at scarfing up large numbers of the best seats for scalpers.
So far we haven't had a bot able to make a plasma donation, but give science some time.
What are they researching specifically? is this any more than a mere curiosity that anyone could do? How come university professors are spending time and being paid to do this? No wonder higher level education is so expensive in some developed nations.
Colleges are no longer 'in loco parentis'. They should just end 'campus living' and let the kids get on with growing up. No more dorms, no more on campus greeks. They're 18 or older, let them 'play adult' in an apartment.
Too much effort into making colleges 'halfway houses' for children. Costs a fortune for the school and gets them mixed up in things they aren't qualified or have the authority to handle.
The funniest bot-on-bot edit occurs when someone on Amazon is reselling from Ebay, and the ebay seller is tagging their price to Amazon. Not unusual to see the prices go into the millions of dollars for something idiotic.
That reminds me of the clockmaker who synchronized his clocks to the church bell and the bellringer who synchronized his watch to the clockmaker's clocks.
A younger inexperienced Indian chief was wondering how much firewood he needed to gather for the winter. He was not like the chiefs in the past that could tell from the clouds and stuff like that.
He decided to make his people gather tons of firewood, more than they usually gather just to be safe. The young chief was still curious though so he decided to call the weather service people.
They said that it was supposed to be a pretty cold winter, colder than most years. So the young chief made his people gather
The funniest bot-on-bot edit occurs when someone on Amazon is reselling from Ebay, and the ebay seller is tagging their price to Amazon. Not unusual to see the prices go into the millions of dollars for something idiotic.
I've seen this happen with various items like 100-packs of CDs. They've gone up to ~$90,000 for a 100-pack before someone caught it.
I also saw some obscure science textbook get jacked up to $40,000 or so.
Sorta reminds me of Core War... which I haven't even thought of in decades, much less programmed.
Writing Redcode taught me a lot about assembly language at an age where most other kids thought 'assembly language' was what was spoken when everybody was packed into the auditorium.
Here's a better summary copy-pasted from the article as the one copy-pasted from The Guardian article is shit *.
I don't even need to say anything else, the subject line says it all.
For some reason I find this hilarious...bots endlessly doing and undoing each other's edits in a weird tit-for-tat war.